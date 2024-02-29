Las Cazuelas Restaurant 5707 N Figueroa St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5707 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Arroyo Club/Good Housekeeping Bar/The Hotline
4.3 • 753
5631 N Figueroa Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurant
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Highland Park - New
No Reviews
5803 North Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Highland Park
No Reviews
5601 North Figueroa St Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurant