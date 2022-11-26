Main picView gallery

Mason's Dumpling Shop - Highland Park - New

No reviews yet

5803 North Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Dumplings

Boiled Chive Shrimp and Pork - 10pcs

Boiled Chive Shrimp and Pork - 10pcs

$13.00

Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp and Minced Fried Eggs (Most Traditional Chinese Dumplings)

Boiled Cabbage Shrimp and Pork - 10pcs

Boiled Cabbage Shrimp and Pork - 10pcs

$13.00

Fresh Cabbage, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp. (Mildly sweet)

Steamed Pork Soup Dumpling- 8pcs

Steamed Pork Soup Dumpling- 8pcs

$13.00

Original soup dumplings made with pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)

Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork - 8pcs

Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork - 8pcs

$14.00

Original soup dumplings with blue crab and pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)

Steamed Flaky Fish Dumplings - 8pcs

Steamed Flaky Fish Dumplings - 8pcs

$13.00

Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.

Steamed Vegan - 8pcs

Steamed Vegan - 8pcs

$13.00

Packed with Shiitake mushrooms, flavored bean curd, fresh cabbage, red carrots, glass noodles and shallots

Pan Fried Pork -10pcs

Pan Fried Pork -10pcs

$13.00

(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork Shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions

Pan Fried Beef, Cheese & Onion - 10pcs

Pan Fried Beef, Cheese & Onion - 10pcs

$14.00

Beef and Cheese ratio is 2:1 (Beef with Monterey Jack Cheese mixed with sweet onions) you can't go wrong!

Pan Fried Flaky Fish Dumplings - 10pcs

Pan Fried Flaky Fish Dumplings - 10pcs

$13.50

Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.

Pan Fried Chicken -10pcs

Pan Fried Chicken -10pcs

$13.00

Made with all white meat chicken breast and cabbage

Pan Fried Chive Pockets - 3pcs

Pan Fried Chive Pockets - 3pcs

$12.00

Packed with Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulders, Fried Eggs and Glass Noodles (another traditional favorite)

Rice Bowls/ Buns

Angus Stewed Beef Rice Bowl

Angus Stewed Beef Rice Bowl

$13.00
Stewed Pork Belly Rice Bowl

Stewed Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$12.50
Mushroom Meat Sauce Rice Bowl

Mushroom Meat Sauce Rice Bowl

$12.00
Vegan Teriyaki Beef Bowl

Vegan Teriyaki Beef Bowl

$13.00
Vegan Ginger "Chicken" Rice Bowl (Plant Based)

Vegan Ginger "Chicken" Rice Bowl (Plant Based)

$13.00

Chinese Pork Sausage Rice

$12.00
Kokuho Extra Fancy Rice - 5X Hand Washed

Kokuho Extra Fancy Rice - 5X Hand Washed

$3.00
Angus Stewed Beef Bun

Angus Stewed Beef Bun

$7.00
Stewed Pork Belly Bun

Stewed Pork Belly Bun

$7.00
Vegan Teriyaki Beef Bun

Vegan Teriyaki Beef Bun

$7.00
Vegan Ginger Chicken Bun

Vegan Ginger Chicken Bun

$7.00

Chinese Pork Sausage Bun

$7.00

Appetizers

Baby Bok Choy

Baby Bok Choy

$6.50

Freshly Hand Pickled Baby Bok Choy with a side of vegan (mushroom based) oyster sauce.

Wood Ear Mushrooms

Wood Ear Mushrooms

$6.50

Northern China Black Mushrooms (fugus) mixed with Thai chili, green onions and cilantro.

Seaweed Salad In Chili & Garlic Sauce

Seaweed Salad In Chili & Garlic Sauce

$6.50

Hand tossed seaweed with house chili oil, garlic sauce and fresh cilantro.

Lotus Roots

Lotus Roots

$6.50

mixed with rice vinegar and hint of ginger and bell peppers

Chili Oil Jar - 8oz Jar

$9.00

Fresh Chili Oil, Made in house 3 times a week.

Drink

Fine Hot Tea - 精选热茶

$3.75

Itoen Japanese Green Tea (sugar free)/ 日本无糖绿茶

$3.75

S.Pelegrino/ 意大利苏打水

$3.75

Sprite Can / 雪碧

$2.25

Bottled Mexican Coke - （玻璃瓶可乐）

$3.75

Coke/ 可乐

$2.25

Diet Coke Can / 无糖可乐

$2.25

Apple Sidra/ 苹果西打

$3.25

Fine Bottled Drinks (精选瓶装饮料）

$3.50

Fine Canned Drinks ( 精选听装饮料）

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
5803 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Main pic

