Burgers
Vegan
Burgerlords - Highland Park
409 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
100% Vegan Restaurant in Los Angeles serving the best vegan burgers made from plants.
110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles, CA 90042
