Burgers
Burgerlords - Highland Park

409 Reviews

$$

110 N Ave 56

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Popular Items

French Fries (GF)
Burgerlords™Cheeseburger
Lord of the Fries (GF)

Specials

Weekend Breakfast Burrito

Weekend Breakfast Burrito

$10.99Out of stock

Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Scrambled with turmeric tofu, crispy tots, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and chipotle aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla *available Saturdays & Sundays only

Orange Pen

Orange Pen

$2.00

Black Ink

Gift Card

Gift Card

$25.00
Key Chain

Key Chain

$4.00

Black + Gold. Double sided!

Burgers

Burgerlords™Cheeseburger

Burgerlords™Cheeseburger

$9.99

Served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce. *Contains Nuts, Gluten, Soy*

Burgerlords™ Double Cheeseburger

Burgerlords™ Double Cheeseburger

$12.99

Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce

“Beefy” Cheeseburger

“Beefy” Cheeseburger

$9.99

Our house-made gluten & nut-free “beefy” patty served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce. *Contains Soy & Gluten*

“Beefy” Double Cheeseburger

$12.99

Our house-made gluten & nut-free “beefy” patty served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce. *Contains Gluten and Soy*

Brainburner

Brainburner

$11.99

Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with jalapeño chips*, chopped chillies, garlic aioli and Follow Your Heart Provolone Cheese In collaboration with Brain Dead to raise money for Stop AAPI Hate *chips contain peanut oil

Double Brainburner

Double Brainburner

$14.99
Oklahoma Smash Burger

Oklahoma Smash Burger

$10.99

Smashed housemade "beefy" patty, onions soigne, garlic aioli, and American cheese on sponge bun.

Double Oklahoma Smash Burger

Double Oklahoma Smash Burger

$13.99
Gluten Free Cheeseburger

Gluten Free Cheeseburger

$12.99

Our house-made gluten & nut-free “beefy” patty served on a gluten-free brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce

Gluten Free Double Cheeseburger

Gluten Free Double Cheeseburger

$15.99

Our house-made gluten & nut-free “beefy” patty served on a gluten-free brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce

BFC Fried "Chicken" Sandwich

BFC Fried "Chicken" Sandwich

$11.99

House-made breaded organic tofu patty, mayo, shredded lettuce, and extra pickles tucked in a sponge bun. *Contains Gluten & Soy* Limit 2*

The Crown

The Crown

$9.99

Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with grilled onions, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce. Wrapped in gold crown foil. Great for traveling!

Fries & Sides

French Fries (GF)

French Fries (GF)

$4.49

Salt-brined and skin-on shoestring private reserve potatoes cooked in 100% Pure Rice Bran Oil

Lord of the Fries (GF)

Lord of the Fries (GF)

$6.99

Our fries topped with Follow Your Heart American Cheese, 2,000 Island & grilled onions. Cooked in 100% Pure Rice Bran Oil

Crispy Tofu Nuggets

Crispy Tofu Nuggets

$6.99

House-made seasoned and battered tofu nuggets served with your choice of: BBQ Sauce, Fancy Ranch, 2,000 Island, Sunburn Hot Sauce Cooked in 100% Pure Rice Bran Oil

BBQ Sauce Side

BBQ Sauce Side

$0.75

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

2,000 Island Side

2,000 Island Side

$0.75

Our signature 2,000 Island Sauce.

Fancy Ranch Side

Fancy Ranch Side

$0.75

Our house-made ranch. An elegant sauce.

Sunburn Side

Sunburn Side

$0.75

Milkshakes

Our custom house-made milkshake blend made from soy milk, almond milk and Soom Tahini. Choose from Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Coffee, Strawberry or Oreo
Vanilla Bean

Vanilla Bean

$6.99

*Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*

Oreo

Oreo

$6.99

*Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*

Chocolate

Chocolate

$6.99

*Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*

Strawberry

Strawberry

$6.99

Just strawberry. *Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*

Drumstick Shake

Drumstick Shake

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate swirl vanilla bean shake topped with candied cashews. *Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*

Coffee Shake

Coffee Shake

$6.99Out of stock

*Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*

Drinks

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$4.99
Coke

Coke

$3.99
Miracle Seltzer

Miracle Seltzer

$3.99
Miracle Water

Miracle Water

$3.99

Pure Drinking Water

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Cactus Cooler

Cactus Cooler

$2.99
7 Up

7 Up

$2.99
Better Booch Kombucha

Better Booch Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Packaged Goods & More

Sunburn Hot Sauce

Sunburn Hot Sauce

$7.99

Our original yellow pepper hot sauce sourced from the sun. Goes with everything!

Housemade Patty 4-Pack

Housemade Patty 4-Pack

$11.99Out of stock

A frozen 4 pack of our Housemade vegan burger patties! *Contains nuts, soy & gluten.

Beer

Trumer / Trumer Pils / Pilsner / Berkley, CA 4.9% 12oz.

Trumer / Trumer Pils / Pilsner / Berkley, CA 4.9% 12oz.

$6.00

This German-style pilsner from Berkley is perfectly refreshing and pairs well with any food. *Must be 21+ to purchase. All beer and wine purchases require valid ID.

Homage Brewing / “Petite Citra” / Hoppy Table Beer w/ Citra hops / Chinatown, Los Angeles / 4.5% / 12oz.

$8.00
Homage Brewing / “Daily Routine” / Dry Hopped W. Coast Lager w/ Nelson Sauvin Hops / Chinatown, Los Angeles / 5% / 12oz.

Homage Brewing / “Daily Routine” / Dry Hopped W. Coast Lager w/ Nelson Sauvin Hops / Chinatown, Los Angeles / 5% / 12oz.

$8.00Out of stock

Homage / Saison Spritz w/ Raspberries + Chardonnay / Chinatown, Los Angeles / 5% / 12oz

$10.00
Highland Park Brewery / "Timbo Pils" / West Coast Pilsner / Chinatown, Los Angeles / 5.7% / 16oz.

Highland Park Brewery / "Timbo Pils" / West Coast Pilsner / Chinatown, Los Angeles / 5.7% / 16oz.

$8.00Out of stock

West Coast Pilsner w/Citra & Mosaic *Must be 21+ to purchase. All beer and wine purchases require valid ID.

Highland Park Brewery / Easy Fruit / Wheat Ale with Passionfruit & Grapefruit / Chinatown, Los Angeles / 5.2% / 16oz.

Highland Park Brewery / Easy Fruit / Wheat Ale with Passionfruit & Grapefruit / Chinatown, Los Angeles / 5.2% / 16oz.

$8.00
Boochcraft Organic Hard Kombucha / Orange Pomegranate / S.D., CA 7% 12 oz.

Boochcraft Organic Hard Kombucha / Orange Pomegranate / S.D., CA 7% 12 oz.

$7.00

One of the few vegan hard kombochas on the market! *Must be 21+ to purchase. All beer and wine purchases require valid ID.

Friendly Noise / Applegator / Heirloom Cider / Moorpark, CA / 7.1% / 750 ml

Friendly Noise / Applegator / Heirloom Cider / Moorpark, CA / 7.1% / 750 ml

$26.00

Wine Take Out

Carolina Gatti / “Bolle Corsare” / Prosecco / Veneto, IT / 11.5% / 750ml

Carolina Gatti / “Bolle Corsare” / Prosecco / Veneto, IT / 11.5% / 750ml

$24.00

Rieffel / "Numero 6" / White Blend / FR / 750ml bottle

$30.00
Friendly Noise / Wizard Water / Grenache Blanc Piquette / Moorpark, CA / 500 ml

Friendly Noise / Wizard Water / Grenache Blanc Piquette / Moorpark, CA / 500 ml

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

100% Vegan Restaurant in Los Angeles serving the best vegan burgers made from plants.

Website

Location

110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Directions

Burgerlords image
Burgerlords image

