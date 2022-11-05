Stout Burgers & Beers Bottle Shop

Limelight - Boomtown - 16oz

This classic IPA is robust and made with a blend of Citra, Amarillo, and Mosaic hops. Hoppy notes of guava, grapefruit, and stone fruit are balanced with malty caramel tones and a solid yet clean bitterness. Not overly bitter, this is a big beer with big flavors. Tropical fruit and sweet caramel will put anyone in the limelight.