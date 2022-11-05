- Home
Stout Burgers & Beers Bottle Shop
6,633 Reviews
$$
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Beer
2010 Bourbon BBA Old Guardian - Stone - 500ml
Bbl Aged Barleywine / 10.7% / American Barleywine Aged 13 Months In American Oak Kentucky Bourbon Bbls
2010 Gnomegang - Ommegang - 750ml
Belgian Style Strong Golden / 9.5% / Belgian Style Golden Ale Using Five Malts, Two Noble Hops, & Both Chouffe & Ommegang Yeasts
2010 Oak Aged Quad (Batch #3) - La Trappe Trappist - 12.7oz
Bbl Aged Quad / 10% / Belgian Quad Aged In 18% New Oak Medium Toast, 55% Port Medium Toast (French Oak), & 27% La Trappe Q. Medium Toast (French Oak)
2011 15th Anniversary - Stone - 22oz
Black IPA / 10.8% / Imperial Black IPA Brewed w/Columbus, Citra, Nelson Sauvin, & Pacific Jade Hops
2011 Bbl Aged Old Rasputin - North Coast - 16.9oz
Bbl Aged RIS / 11.9% / Russian Imperial Stout Aged In Bourbon Bbls
2011 Old Stock Cellar Reserve - North Coast - 500ml
Bbl Aged Old Ale / 15.2% / Old Ale Brewed w/Maris Otter Pale Malt & Fuggles Hops Imported From England & Aged In Brandy Bbls
2012 Noel de Calabaza - Jolly Pumpkin - 750ml
Dark Wild Ale / 9% / Dark Wild Ale Brewed w/Orange Peel & Coriander & Aged In Oak Bbls
2012 Vertical Epic 11-11-11 - Stone - 500ml
Bbl Aged Belgian Style Amber / 10.6% / Belgian Style Amber Aged In Red Wine Bbls w/Anaheim Chiles & Cinnamon Sticks
2013 Bourbon BBA Ruination - Stone - 500ml
Bbl Aged Imperial IPA / 7.8% / Unfiltered Imperial IPA Aged 16 Months In American Oak Kentucky Bourbon Bbls
2013 Straffe Hendrik Heritage - De Halve Maan - 750ml
Bbl Aged Quad / 11% / Belgian Quad Aged More Than A Year In Oak Casks
2013 Trignac - Van Honsebrouck - 750ml
Bbl Aged Tripel / 12% / Kasteel Tripel Matured In French Cognac Bbls
2013 Velvet Merkin - Firestone - 22oz
Bbl Aged Oatmeal Stout / 8.5% / Oatmeal Stout Aged 1 Year In Heaven Hill, Woodford Reserve, & Other Bourbon Bbls
2013 Whiskey BBA Highway 78 - Stone - 500ml
Bbl Aged Scotch Ale / 12.5% / Scotch Ale Aged 16 Months In 44.5% Highland Malt Whiskey, 44.5% Islay Malt Whiskey, & 11% Lowland Grain Whiskey Bbls
2014 Confluence - Allagash - 750ml
Belgian Style Golden / 7.4% / Strong Golden Ale Fermented w/Allagash's House Yeast & Proprietary Brett. Dry Hopped w/Glacier Hops
2015 Evil Arabier - De Dolle - 330ml
Wild Ale / 8% / Dry Hopped Belgian Golden Strong Fermented w/Wild Yeasts
2015 Natura Morta Cherry - Green Flash - 750ml
Bbl Aged Belgian Style Saison / 6.5% / Foedre-Ferm Belgian Style Saison. Referm & Aged In Red Wine Bbls w/Cherries
2016 Abbaye De Saint Bon Chien Grand Cru - BFM - 375ml
Bbl Aged Sour / 11% / First Fermented w/Wine Yeast, Then Aged 1 Year In Vin Jaune's Bbls w/Lots Of Microorganisms, Then Blended & Hand Bottled. Very Limited Edition!
2016 BBA Grand Reserve - Chimay - 750ml
Bbl Aged Belgian Strong Dark / 10.5% / Chimay Grand Reserve Aged In Oak Bbls For Around 6 Months. Unfiltered, Unpasteurised, & Refermented In Bottle
2016 Blanc Tart Barrique - Green Flash - 750ml
Bbl AgedSour Wheat / 4.5% / Belgian Style Lambic Aged In Red & White Wine Bbls
2016 Goulden Carolus Indulgence - Het Anker - 750ml
Golden Strong & Lambic Blend / 9.8% / Cuvee Van De Keizer Rood Blended w/20% 2 & 3 Year Old Lambic From Boon Brewery
2016 Scarenbecca - Hanssens - 12.7oz
Sour Cherry Lambic / Lambic Brewed w/Wild Belgian Schaerbeek Sour Cherries & Aged In Oak Bbls
2016 Sucaba (Abacus) - Firestone - 22oz
Bbl Aged English Barleywine / 13.4% / English Style Barleywine Aged In Bourbon Bbls
2020 Cherenkov Anniversary - Five Threads - 22oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 12.5% / Imperial Stout Aged In Bourbon Bbls w/Ecuadorian Cocoa Nibs & Madagascar Vanilla Bean
28 Haze Later- Beachwood - 16oz
4 Seasons Coconut Cake Imperial Stout - Mother Earth Brewing - 16oz
4 Seasons Nitro Russian Imperial Stout - Mother Earth - 16oz
46h:50's - Hangar 24 - 750ml
Wood Aged Specialty Beer / 11.5% / Old Fashioned Lager Aged In Whiskey & Bouron Bbls w/Cherries
4th Anniversary - Chapman Crafted - 16oz
Imperial Stout / 10% / Imperial Stout Brewed w/Vanilla Bean
8 1/2 - Brouwerij West - 16oz
Abt 12 - St. Bernardus - 11.2oz
Alien Radio - Moder Times - 16oz
IPA / 8% / Hazy Double IPA Brewed w/Citra, Idaho 7, Crystal, & Simcoe Hops
Apocalypse How - Brouwerij West - 16oz
BA Bigfoot w/Ginger - Sierra Nevada - 750ml
Bbl Aged Barleywine / 12.6% / Bbl Aged American Barleywine w/Fresh Ginger
Bad Hombre - Boomtown - 12oz
Classic Mexican-Style Lager brewed with pilsner malts, corn, and rice. It’s a traditional German-Style, light, crisp, and clean. Hallertauer Hops add spicy and floral notes common to this style.
Bavik Super Pils - De Brabandere - 12oz
BBA Standard Crude - El Segundo - 12.7oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 10.7% / Imperial Stout Aged In Bourbon Bbls
Bbl Aged Ovila Dubbel - Sierra Nevada - 750ml
Bbl Aged Belgian Style Dubbel / 7.5% / Belgian Style Dubbel Aged In Wine & Bourbon Bbls
Beer Of The Dark - Chapman Crafted - 12oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 14% / Imperial Stout Aged In Bourbon Bbls w/Madagascar Vanilla Bean
Bier Beer - Mumford Brewing - 16oz
Lager / 4.2% / Unfiltered Lager Brewed w/Willamette Hops
Big Bad Baptist Reserve - Epic - 22oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 11.7% / Imperial Stout Aged In Whiskey & Rum Bbls w/Coffee, Cacao Nibs, & Coconut
Big Bad Baptist Stout - Epic Brewing- 12oz
Big Blueberry Ox - Boulevard - 750ml
Wild Belgian Style Saison / 10% / Collaboration w/The Bruery. Belgian Style Sour Saison Fermented w/Belgian & Wild Yeasts w/8000 Pounds Of Blueberries
Bigger Badder Baptista - Epic Brewing - 650ml
Black as Sea - Cellador - 16oz
Block Party - Chapman - 16oz
Bounce - Brouwerij West - 16oz
IPA / 7% / Dry Hopped West Coast IPA Brewed w/Citra, Mosaic, & Simcoe Hops
Bourbon Bbl Aged Narwhal - Sierra Nevada - 750ml
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 12.5% / Imperial Stout Aged In Oak Bbls Formerly Used To Mature Bourbon
Bourbon Bbl Quad - Boulevard - 12oz
Bbl Aged Belgian Style Quad / 11.8% / Blend Of Abbey Style Quad Aged In Bourbon Bbls For Varying Times Up To 3 Years w/Cherries Added
Bourbon Bbl Three Philosophers - Ommegang - 11.2oz
Bbl Aged Belgian Style Quad / 11.4% / Blend Of 98% Belgian Style Quad & 2% Liefmans Kriek & Aged In Bourbon Bbls
Brauherren Pils - Einbecker - 11.2oz
Pilsner / German Pilsner Recipe Dates Back To 1851
Brew 4000 - Fremont - 22oz
Bbl Aged Barleywine / 12.7% / English Style Barleywine Brewed w/Malted English Barley & Aged In Bourbon Bbls
Careful With That Peach, Eugene - Beachwood Blendery - 500ml
Chavez Ravine - Boomtown - 19.2oz
Hazy IPA brewed with Lemon Drop and Amarillo hops.
Cherry Chouffe - D'Achouffe - 11.2oz
Belgian Dark Strong / 8% / Unfiltered Belgian Dark Ale w/Cherries & Refermented In The Keg
Chocolate Duchesse Cherry - Verhaeghe - 330ml
Bbl Aged Sour Blend / 6.8% / Duchesse De Bourgogne Aged In Oak Casks w/Chocolate Essence & Local Sour Cherries From The Limburg Region Of Belgium
Cinnamon Coconut B-Bomb - Fremont Brewing - 650ml
Citra Lights - Knee Deep Brewing - 12oz
Citra Pale Ale - El Segundo - 12oz
Pale Ale / 5.5% / Dry Hopped Pale Ale Brewed w/Citra, Chinook, & Cascade Hops
Citra Slam - Revision Brewing - 16 oz
Clockworks - Cellador - 375 ml
Cloud Stream - Alesmith - 16oz
Coolship Resurgam - Allagash - 375ml
Bbl Aged Sour Blend / 6.3% / Blend Of 1, 2, & 3 Year Old Spontaneously Fermented Sour Ale Aged In French Oak Wine Bbls
Cryo Stash - Hop Valley -12oz
Cuddlebug - Smog City - 500ml
Cuvee D'Industrial - Allagash - 375ml
Bbl Aged Blend / 7.5% / Blend Of Select Bbls From Allagash's Wild Beer Cellar Which Range From 1 To 5 Years In American & French Oak Bbls
Damfino - Sour Cellars - 500ml
Danish Red Lager - Figueroa Mtn - 12oz
Das Cake - Five Threads - 12oz
Imperial Stout / 14.8% / Imperial Stout Brewed w/Chocolate & Coconut
Deadcrush - Cellador - 375 ml
Devotion – Lost Abbey - 12oz
Belgian Style Blonde Ale / 6.3% / Belgian Style Blonde Ale Dry Hopped w/European Variety Hops
Dig My Earth - Brouwerij West - 16oz
Double IPA / 8% / Hazy Double IPA Brewed w/Amarillo, Simcoe, & Centennial Hops
Disco Ninja - Revision - 16oz
IPA / 7% / New England Style Hazy IPA Brewed w/Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic, & Amarillo Hops
Disco Wolf - Fremont - 12oz
Do You Ever Wonder - Radiant - 16oz
Double Mind Haze - Firestone - 12 oz
Down Low - Five Threads - 16oz
IPA / 7% / Hazy IPA Brewed w/Nelson Sauvin, Pacifica, & Southern Cross Hops
Dragon's Milk - New Holland - 12oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 10% / Imperial Stout Aged In Bourbon Bbls
Dulle Teve - De Dolle - 11.2oz
Tripel / 10% / "Mad Bitch." Unfiltered & Unpasteurized Belgian Tripel Brewed w/Pale Malts, Pale Candy Sugar, & Goldings Hops
Dungeon Map - Modern Times - 12oz
Duvel - Duvel Moortgat - 750ml
Belgian Ale / 8.5% / Belgian Strong Golden Ale Brewed w/Pilsner Malts, Bohemian Hops, & A Unique Yeast Strain. Bottle Conditioned
Duvel - Duvel Moortgat / Breendonk-Puurs - 11.2oz
Belgian Ale / 8.5% / Belgian Strong Golden Ale Brewed w/Pilsner Malts, Bohemian Hops, & A Unique Yeast Strain. Bottle Conditioned
Elara - Modern Times - 16oz
IPA / 7% / Hazy IPA Brewed w/Mosaic & Amarillo Hops
Everything Is Magic - Radiant - 16oz
Evolution of the Barrel - Tahoe Mountain - 500ml
Belgian Style Gueuze / 6.7% / Blend Of 1, 2, & 3 Year Old Bbl Fermented Golden Ale
Ex Cathedra - Lost Abbey - 375ml
Bbl Aged Belgian Style Quad / 13.8% / Belgian Style Quad Aged In Bourbon Bbls w/Sweet Orange Peel, Ginger, Cinnamon, Madagascar Vanilla Bean, & Raisins
Exploding Clouds - Smog City - 16oz
IPA / 7.8% / Hazy IPA Brewed w/Moutere, Huell Melon, & Amarillo Hops
Fogram - Sour Cellars - 750ml
Framboise De Amorosa - Lost Abbey - 375ml
Bbl Aged Raspberry Sour / 7% / Lost & Found Aged Over 1 Year In Freshly Emptied Red Wine Bbls Where It Is Spiked w/3 Addtions Of Raspberries
Frochard - Sour Cellars - 750ml
Bbl Aged Sour Blend / 6.6% / Blend Of Bbl Aged Golden Sour Ale Brewed In 2016 & 2018. Refermented w/Plums, Nectarines, Peaches, & Apricot
Funk Yeah Boysenberry - Beachwood - 500ml
Funk Yeah Nectarine - Beachwood - 500ml
Funk Yeah Original - Beachwood - 500 ml
Future Is Fluid - Almanac - 16oz
IPA / 6% / West Coast IPA Brewed w/Mosaic, Sabro, Simcoe, & Glacier Hops. Brewed By Women In Support Of The Pink Boots Society
FV13 - Allagash - 375ml
Bbl Aged Sour Ale / 8.9% / Belgian Style Ale Fermented In Stainless, Then Aged 4 Years In A 2700 Gallon French Oak Foudre w/Wild Yeast & Lacto
Gatlin Damnosus - Anderson Valley- 22 oz
Golden Pilsner - Fremont - 12oz
Good of the Public - Societe - 16oz
Good Of The Public - Societe Brewing - 16oz
IPA / 6.5% / IPA Brewed w/Strata, Mosaic, Amarillo, & Columbus Hops
Graham Canyon- Chapman - 16oz
Grand Réserve - Chimay - 11.2oz
Gulden Draak Classic - Brouwerij Van Steenberge - 11.2oz
Hammer Of The Lion - Clown Shoes - 16oz
Bbl Aged Blend / 11% / Blend Of American Imperial Stout & Wee Heavy Aged In Rum, Brandy, & Bourbon Bbls
Hammerland - El Segundo - 12oz
Double IPA / 8.6% / Double IPA Brewed w/Mosaic & Simcoe Hops
Hoptical Telescope- Beachwood - 16oz
Huge Arker - Anderson Valley - 12oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 13.5% / Imperial Stout Aged In Wild Turkey Bourbon Bbls Until Fully Matured
Hypernova Vol V - Almanac - 16oz
Imperial Campfire Stout - Highwater - 16oz
Imperial Stout / 11% / Imperial Stout Brewed w/Graham Crackers, Molasses, & Natural Flavors
Imperial Stoutwork Orange - Avery - 12oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout Blend / 15.7% / Blend Of Imperial Stouts Aged In Bourbon & Whiskey Bbls & Conditioned On Cacao Nibs, Cardamom, & Orange Peel
Infinite Wishes - Smog City - 500ml
Island Vibes - Local Roots - 12oz
Hard Kombucha / 6% / Organic Kombucha Made w/Pineapple, Coconut, & Blue Spirulina
Jungle Boneyard (Blend 1) - Cellador Ales - 375ml
Bbl Aged Wild Ale / 7.7% / Rustic Wild Ale Aged In Oak Bbls w/Hummingbird Sage
Keep Moving On - Radiant Brewing - 16oz
Kool Kid Hops - Chapman - 16oz
La Chouffe – D’Achouffe - 330ml
Belgian Golden Strong / 8% / Unfiltered Blond Beer Brewed w/Coriander & Refermented In The Keg
Ladida - Sour Cellars - 750ml
Lagertha - Enegren Brewing - 12oz
Liaison Blanc - Almanac - 16oz
Lickable Wallpaper - Boulevard - 750ml
Bbl Aged Sour / 8.1% / Sour Ale Aged Aged 14 Months In Freshly Emptied French Oak Chardonnay Bbls, Then 4 Months In A Foeder w/Boysenberries From Washington
Lilikoi Kepolo - Avery - 12oz
Belgian Style Witbier / 5.4% / Belgian Style White Ale Brewed w/Passion Fruit & Fermented w/Hoegaarden Yeast
Limelight - Boomtown - 16oz
This classic IPA is robust and made with a blend of Citra, Amarillo, and Mosaic hops. Hoppy notes of guava, grapefruit, and stone fruit are balanced with malty caramel tones and a solid yet clean bitterness. Not overly bitter, this is a big beer with big flavors. Tropical fruit and sweet caramel will put anyone in the limelight.
Loud - Almanac - 16oz
Marine Layer - Boomtown Brewery - 16oz
Mash & Coconut - The Bruery - 750ml
Bbl Aged Imperial Brown Ale / 13% / Imperial Brown Ale Aged In Bourbon Bbls w/400 Pounds Of Toasted Coconut Per Batch
Mattina Rossa - Allagash - 375ml
Bbl Aged Sour / 6.9% / Sour Ale Brewed w/440lbs Of Raspberries & Aged 18 Months In Red Wine Bbls w/Lacto & Brett, Another 6 Months On Raspberries
Mayan Bourbonic - Cascade - 500ml
Bbl Aged Sour / 11.1% / Bourbonic Plague Infused w/Raw Organic Peruvian & Dutch Cacao Powder, Cinnamon, & Ceyenne Pepper
Mic Czech - Boomtown - 16oz
Czech Pils / 5.6% / Pilsner Brewed w/A Blend Of Classic Noble Hops From The Czech Republic & Germany
Money, Cash, Haze - Knee Deep - 16oz
IPA / 6% / Hazy IPA Brewed w/100% Cashmere Hops
Mops and Brooms - Sour Cellars - 750ml
Mr. Tempo IPA - 12oz
Mr. Tempo Lager - 12oz
Narwhal w/Black Currants - Sierra Nevada - 750ml
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 12.9% / Imperial Stout Aged In Bourbon Bbls w/Black Currants
Old Jetty - El Segundo Brewing - 12.7oz
Old Viscosity - Port Brewing - 16 oz
Ollie - Fremont - 12oz
Oopsie Dhazy - Knee Deep Brewing - 12oz
Oso Under - Alesmith - 16oz
Otto From the Wood - Hair of the Dog Brewing - 12 oz
Oude Geuze Boon Black Label - The Boon Brewery - 750ml
Outdoor Escape - Pizza Port - 16oz
Oxford - Claremont Craft Ales - 16oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 13% / Imperial Stout Brewed w/Cinnamon & Cocoa Nibs & Aged 1 Year In Jim Beam Bbls
Passion Fruit Seltzer - Savor - 12oz
Pastry Porter - Telegraph - 22oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Porter / 8.9% / Imperial Porter Aged 2 Months In Whiskey Bbls w/Vanilla & Roasted Hazelnuts
Peach Sournova - Almanac - 16oz
Permanent Vacay - Pizza Port - 16oz
IPA / 7.2% / West Coast IPA Brewed w/Citra, Meridian, Motueka, & Melon Hops
Petalum - Cellador - 375ml
Bbl Aged Sour / 8% / Blend Of Bbl Aged Wild Ales Conditioned On Red Beet Juice From McGrath Family Farm In Camarillo
Philosophy & Velocity - Alesmith - 16oz
Strong Ale Blend / 10.8% / Collaboration w/Ommegang. Blend Of American Ale Variant Of Three Philosophers & Blended w/Speedway Stout
Picnic Lightning - Brouwerij West - 16oz
IPA / 6.8% / Hazy IPA Brewed w/Chinook, Simcoe, & Citra Hops
Pint Party Burnt Caramel - Trademark Brewing- 16oz
Prior 8 - St. Bernardus - 11.2 oz
Purple Paisley - Almanac - 375ml
Bbl Aged Sour / 5.5% / Sour Farmhouse Ale Aged In Oak Bbls w/Plums, Blackberries, & Black Currants
Red Poppy - The Lost Abbey - 12 oz
Red Wine Bbl Aged Narwhal - Sierra Nevada - 750ml
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 10.5% / Imperial Stout Aged In Oak Bbls Formerly Used To Mature Red Wine
Rum Bbl Aged Narwhal - Sierra Nevada - 750ml
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 12.8% / Imperial Stout Aged In Oak Bbls Formerly Used To Mature Rum
Runa Bianca - Montegioco - 11.2oz
Belgian Style Witbier / 4.5% / Belgian Style Witbier Brewed w/Coriander & Orange Peel
Rusty Nail - Fremont - 22oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 14.5% / Imperial Oatmeal Stout Brewed w/Brewer's Licorice, Smoked Barley, & Cinnamon Bark, Then Aged 15 Months In 12 Year Old Bourbon Bbls
Saison Brett - Boulevard - 750ml
Saison du Rosier - Cellador Ales - 375ml
Bbl Aged Belgian Style Saison / 6.5% / Belgian Style Saison Fermented & Aged In Oak Bbls
Saison Dupont Vielle Provision - Brasserie Dupont - 11.2oz
Saison Violette - Allagash - 16oz
Belgian Style Saison / 6% / Belgian Style Saison Brewed w/Lowbush Maine Blueberries
Saqqara - Cellador - 375 ml
Sky Kraken - Fremont - 12oz
Pale Ale / 5.5% / Hazy Pale Ale Brewed w/Citra, Mosaic, & Strata Hops
So Happens It's Tuesday - The Bruery - 16oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 15% / 16oz / $12 Imperial Stout Aged In Bourbon Bbls
Sonoma Tart Guava & Passion Fruit - Bear Republic - 12oz
Sour Ale / 5.2% / Sour Ale Brewed w/Guava & Passion Fruit
Space Madness - Five Threads - 16oz
IPA / 6.5% / Hazy IPA Brewed w/Galaxy, Ekuanot Cryo, Amarillo, Cascade, Citra, & El Dorado Hops
Speedway Stout Coconut - Alesmith - 16oz
Spread Good All Around - Radiant - 16oz
Staff Magician - Mikkeller - 16oz
Pale Ale / 5.5% / New England Style Pale Ale Brewed w/Mosaic, Citra, & Nugget Hops
Stille Nacht - De Dolle - 11.2oz
Straffe Hendrik Tripel - De Halve Maan- 11.2oz
Sugar & Grain - Chapman Crafted - 16oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 10.7% / Imperial Stout Aged In 2nd Use Bourbon Bbls w/Vanilla Bean, Toasted Coconut, & Cacao Nibs
Tank 7 - Boulevard - 12oz
Belgian Style Farmhouse Ale / 8.5% / Belgian Style Farmhouse Ale Brewed w/Magnum, Bravo, Amarillo, & Citra Hops
The Bright Lights - Chapman - 16oz
The Lightest One - Enegren - 12oz
Helles Lager / 4.8% / German Style Helles Lager Brewed w/Hallertauer Hops
Trip In The Woods: Biere De Garde - Sierra Nevada - 750ml
Bbl Aged Biere De Garde / 9.8% / French Style Biere De Garde Aged 9-12 Months In Port Wine & Bourbon Bbls, Then Blended
Tropical Sournova - Almanac - 16oz
Bbl Aged Sour / 5.2% / Sour Ale Aged In Oak Bbls w/Passion Fruit, Pineapple, & Blood Orange
Tycho - Modern Times - 16oz
IPA / 6.8% / Hazy IPA Brewed w/Nelson, Simcoe, & Idaho 7 Hops
Umeboshi - Beachwood Blendery - 500ml
Valley of the Heart's Delight - Almanac - 375 ml
Vat 108 Monoblend - Brouwerij Boon / Lembeek - 375ml
Oude Geuze / 8% / Geuze Containing Lambic From Foeder #108. Brewed On February 15th, 2015, & Bottled On December 20th, 2016
Vat 110 Monoblend - Brouwerij Boon / Lembeek - 375ml
Oude Geuze / 8% / Geuze Containing Lambic From Foeder #110. Brewed On April 16th, 2014, & Bottled On December 15th, 2016
Vat 91 Monoblend - Brouwerij Boon / Lembeek - 375ml
Oude Geuze / 8% / Geuze Containing Lambic From Foeder #91. Brewed On Janurary 7th, 2015, & Bottled On December 19th, 2016
Vat 92 Monoblend - Brouwerij Boon / Lembeek - 375ml
Oude Geuze / 8% / Geuze Containing Lambic From Foeder #92. Brewed On November 16th, 2014, & Bottled On December 16th, 2016
Verdi - Birrificio del Ducato - 11.2oz
Belgian Style Imperial Stout / 8.2% / Belgian Style Imperial Stout Brewed w/Hot Chili's
Vermont Sticky Maple - The Bruery - 16oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 11.3% / Imperial Stout Aged In Bourbon Bbls w/Maple Syrup From Butternut Mountain Farm In Morrisville, Vermont
Vertical 12.12.12 - Stone - 22oz
Belgian Style Strong Dark Ale / 9% / Belgian Style Dark Ale Brewed w/Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice, Sweet Orange Peel, Clove, & Rosehips
Whiskey BBA Stout - Boulevard - 12oz
Bbl Aged Imperial Stout / 11.8% / Imperial Stout Brewed w/Brown Sugar, Fermented w/A Scottish Yeast, & Aged In Whiskey Bbls
White Chocolate - The Bruery - 16oz
Bbl Aged Wheatwine / 13.8% / Wheatwine Style Ale Aged In Bourbon Bbls w/Cacao Nibs & Vanilla Beans
Wild Turkey Old Fashioned - Anderson Valley - 12oz
Bbl Aged Brown Ale / 8.3% / Brown Ale Brewed w/Orange Peel & Fresh Cherry Puree & Aged In Wild Turkey Bbls w/Aromatic Bitters