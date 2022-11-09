- Home
- Mozza2Go & chi SPACCA
Mozza2Go & chi SPACCA
6610 Melrose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Antipasti
Chicken Wings alla Diavola
Oven roasted chicken wings rubbed with paprika & red peppercorns, served with green onion crème fraîche.
Garlic Knots
roasted garlic & herb butter knotted in dough, then baked to perfection. (3 per order). Comes with a side of sauce.
Di Stefano Burrata
locally made burrata from Pomona, CA
Roasted Cauliflower
red onion, mint, lemon zest, yogurt vinaigrette. Served chilled
Pane Bianco
AKA Fett'unta. Thick white country bread, grilled, drowned in olive oil, rubbed with garlic & finished with sea salt.
Prosciutto Di Parma
Sliced Prosciutto
Marinated Olives
Castelvetrano olives, Picholin olives & Gaeta olives marinated in black peppercorn, rosemary, garlic, chili d'arbol, bay leaves, orange rind, lemon rind & extra virgin olive oil.
Meatballs al Forno
Three 2oz. Heritage pork meatballs & two slices of semolina toast with garlic herb butter.
Potato Chips & Onion Dip
Hand-cut potato chips and homemade French onion dip
Roasted Trufflebert Hazelnuts
Trufflebert hazelnuts, table salt, sea salt, olive oil. (8oz)
Brussels Sprouts
with sherry vinaigrette. Served chilled
Insalate
Mista
A side salad of baby mixed greens served with a side of our lemon vinaigrette.
Nancy's Chopped Salad
On a bed of Iceberg Lettuce and Radicchio, Salame, Provolone, Garbanzo Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Pepperoncinis. Oregano Sherry Vinaigrette served on the side.
Tricolore
Mixed Red Endive, Arugula, and Frisee greens come with Croutons, Grated Parmesan Reggiano, and Anchovy Vinigrette on the side. Our successful version of a Caesar.
Mozza Caprese
Puglia Burrata, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, bright hand pounded Pesto, and fresh Basil. We recommend pairing this with our Pane Bianco. *Contains nuts.
Piatti
Pizza
Eggplant Pizza
roasted eggplant, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, fontina, cherry tomatoes
Aglio Olio Pizza
Chopped Garlic, Mozzarella, Fontina, topped with Chopped Parsley.
Bianca Pizza
Fontina, Mozzarella, Sottocenere, Fried Sage
Burrata Pizza
Pomodoro, Cherry Tomatoes, Sicilian Oregano and Puglia Burrata that is served on the side. Simply portion the Burrata on each slice of your pizza and enjoy!
Fennel Sausage Pizza
Fennel Sausage made in house, Panna (Cream base), Red Onion, & Scallions. This pizza is definitely one of our most popular.
Funghi Misti Pizza
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, and Thyme, finished with grated Parmesan.
Goat Cheese Pizza
leeks, scallions, garlic & bacon
Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella , Passato, Topped with Fresh Basil.
Meatball Pizza
Heritage Pork Meatball, bufala mozzarella, roasted cherry tomatoes, oregano, chili flake and parmigiano reggiano.
Meat Lover Pizza
Bacon, Salame, Fennel Sausage, Guanciale, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Pizza alla Benno
Nancy's twist on a Hawaiian style pizza. Passato, mozzarella, jalapenos, pineapple, speck, finished with chives.
Prosciutto di Parma Pizza
Mozzarella, Pomodoro, finished with Prosciutto, and fresh arugula.
Salame Pizza
Mozzarella, Passato, Fresno Chiles, and Salame. Our version of a Pepperoni.
Tomato Pizza
Passato, Sicilian Oregano & Olive Oil Our cheese-less pizza.
'nduja Pizza
Panna, braised leeks, fontina, 'nduja, and thyme.
Pizza Kit for Two
Two (7 oz) balls of pizza dough, pizza sauce, mozzarella, genovese basil. Use within 24 hours.
Stromboli
Choice of Heritage Pork Meatball or Fennel Sausage, Mozzarella, Salame, Fresno Chilies, Sesame Seeds with side of Tomato Passato
Honeynut Squash Pizza
bacon, pepitas, roasted garlic, smoked scamorza, pecorino, fried sage
Combo Packages
Pizza e Antipasti Combo
5 Pizzas off our 2Go Menu, a choice of a salad or antipasti, and an assortment of dolci.
Just Pizza Combo
5 Pizzas off our 2Go menu, please note the added charges on select pizzas.
Antipasti Combo
Select any 2 of our antipasti or salads, these portions are designed to feed 6-8 people. *NOTE* Orders containing salads must be placed prior to 3PM, it will not be accepted otherwise.
Dolci
N.A Beverages
Wine
Flor, Prosecco | NV
Flor is a fragrant and refreshing sparkler full of citrus and stone fruit flavors.
Flor, Prosecco Magnum | NV
Flor is a fragrant and refreshing sparkler full of citrus and stone fruit flavors. Perfect size for larger groups!
Flor, Prosecco Rose | NV
Flor is the perfect way to begin any meal or as a complement to any social gathering.
Flor, Prosecco Rose Magnum | NV
Flor is the perfect way to begin any meal or as a complement to any social gathering. Perfect for larger groups!
Prevostura Corinna Rosato | 20
Bastianich, Rosato | 2019
An intensely colored rosato filled with aromas of rose petals, fresh strawberries, violets and orange peel. Medium weight on the palate with fresh, clean, mouthwatering acidity. Our rosato is actually closer to a light red wine than most other rosè wines.
La Mozza Cabernet Sauvignon | 2018
Intense fruit, notes of ripe blueberry and wild black berries, with hints of spices. Perfect with typical Tuscan pastas and roasted meats, even those with a bit more fattiness.
La Mozza I Perazzi Sangiovese | 2019
Musella Amarone | 2014
Intense fruit, notes of ripe blueberry and wild black berries, with hints of spices. Perfect with typical Tuscan pastas and roasted meats, even those with a bit more fattiness.
La Mozza Aragone 12
Bastianich, Vespa Bianco | 2018
Sauvignon-Chardonnay blend. Floral & orchard tones with a honeyed richness
Bastianich Friulano Friuli Colli Orientali 2018
Root Beer
Beer
"LA Wit Love" White Ale (16 oz.)
"Mic-Czech" Pilsner (16 oz.)
"Birra Friuli" Lager
Birra Friuli comes from the direct collaboration of Friuli Italian Wines and Grana 40. A specially brewed blonde lager with moderate alcohol, we bring this special beer to market as a local artisan Friuli alternative to widely known Italian beers such as Moretti and Peroni. 4.7% ABV
Lil Bo Pils
Dry Pastas
Rustichella d'Abruzzo Radiatori
Meaning "radiators" in Italian, this shape designed in the 1960s is reminiscent of the shape of car radiator metallic grills or home water-heaters. Amusing texture when cooked and much loved by children in Italy. Serve with arugula, sauteed onions and chopped fresh tomato, or any sauce with finely chopped ingredients so that they will be trapped in between the ridges.
Rustichella d'Abruzzo Pappardelle Rigate
A wide ribbon with ridges, this is the widest flat pasta made without the use of eggs. Enjoy with a hearty meat ragu or rich tomato sauce. Ideal with duck or game ragu
Rustichella d'Abruzzo Fusilli
A classic cut that can be served with any type of sauce. Because of its density, fusilli will retain a pleasurable bite when served in a cold salad with shellfish or tuna, or baked with eggplant and ricotta.
Rustichella d'Abruzzo Fregola Sarda
Fregola Sarda (from Sardinia) is made in a similar manner to couscous, but is then toasted in a wood-burning oven. Serve with grilled shrimp or fish, chopped parsley, & lemon juice. Toss with roasted tomatoes & chopped olives.
Rustichella d'Abruzzo Sagne a Pezzi
Sagne a Pezzi, meaning "broken lasagne in pieces," is made in a similar fashion to Pizzichi, using a thin, curled lasagna die, then cut into squares about 1 inch in length. PrimoGrano has a soft, supple texture and the shape is quite amusing on the palate. Because of the quality of the grain, serve this pasta with extra virgin olive oil and minimal ingredients in order to enjoy and exalt its flavor. Ideal with just butter and Parmigiano.
Fratelli Spaghetti
Martelli pasta is made from top-quality semola, manually worked into dough using cold water. The dough is cut with traditional bronze dies and air-dried for 40-52 hours (compared to conventional pasta that is oven-dried in under an hour). These processes give the pasta a rough surface and special porousness, perfect for catching pasta sauce. The slow drying also allows the pasta to be digested much more easily, and keeps you fuller longer.
Fratelli Macheroni
Martelli pasta is much more than just a dried vehicle for sauce. What makes Martelli pasta exceptional is the taste - the earthy flavor of quality wheat - and its satisfying density. It can be enjoyed with just a drizzle of olive oil, but be sure to cook it al dente!
Pastificio dei Campi Gragnano
This is a type of spaghetti with a thicker bore than the classic (in this case, 2.3 mm), ideal for intensely-flavoured sauces. (500g)
Busciate
Together with orecchiette and maccheroncini al pettine, this is one of the Pastificio dei Campi shapes produced with a special machine called a baresina. Originally from Liguria, the name of this pasta shape comes from the Genoa dialect “strofissià” (rub), referring to the movement required to shape them by hand. (500g)
Pastificio dei Campi Orecchiette
Together with maccheroncini al pettine and trofie, this is one of the Pastificio dei Campi shapes produced with a special machine called a baresina. Originally from Puglia, this shape takes its name from its distinctive shape, like little ears. (500g)
Jarred Tomato & Sauces
Maida Pomodorino Corbarino
Maida Corbarino Pomodorini are jarred whole in their own juice with a little bit of salt and basil; use them to whip up a quick classic tomato sauce, or as the perfect base for a Bloody Mary. They’re great for all kinds of soups and stews, and their sweetness makes them a popular pair for fish recipes that call for tomatoes.
Maida Pomodorino Giallo
Unlike other Italian tomatoes, these delicate little tomatoes do not stand up to long cooking; they’re so sweet they require very little to make an outstanding sauce. Add a bit of olive oil and garlic, heat them gently in a pan for a few minutes and toss with spaghetti for a deliciously simple dinner.
MM Sundried Tomatoes
Delicious on their own, as a topping for crostini, in panini, on top of pizza, or simply tossed in a farro, pasta or rice salad. Use in stuffings as well as making stews or slow cooked fish and chicken dishes such as Cacciatora style stews.
MM Tomato & Artichokes
Heat in a saucepan for at least 4 minutes. Drain pasta before it is al dente, mix with the sauce over high flame and serve immediately. Also delicious spread over warm focaccia or bruschetta. Try topping pizza bianca (plain pizza) with the sauce, sprinkle with ricotta salata, and bake.
MM Tomato & Basil
Traditional Tomato Basil Sauce. The balanced sweet and acidic tomato passata is slowly cooked with fresh, aromatic basil and extra virgin olive oil to create a classic, simple sauce perfect for pasta, pizza and more
MM Tomato & Capers
This tomato sauce is the Belfiore family's own recipe. The balanced sweet and acidic tomato passata is flavored with garlic, capers and olives to create a gutsy tomato pasta sauce which matches beautifully with short shapes such as penne and trenne.
MM Tomato & Chili Peppers
Heat in a saucepan for at least 4 minutes. Drain pasta before it is al dente, mix with the sauce over high flame and serve immediately. To enjoy this superb sauce at its best, keep in the refrigerator after opening and consume within five days.
MM Tomato & Sweet Peppers
Delicious on pasta. Spoon over crostini. Brush over warm focaccia
Rustichella D'abruzzo Pesto Genovese
Fragrant Ligurian basil, delicate extra virgin olive oil, salty Mediterranean pine nuts, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, sweet garlic, and a splash of bright white wine vinegar sets the Rustichella d'Abruzzo pesto concentrate in a class of its own.
Mutti Double-Concentrate Tomato Paste
It is perfect for recipes that require long cooking times such as bolognaise sauce, casseroles and stews. But it can also be used in quick recipes: a dash of seasoning for pasta or a sauce to go with a dish.
Baby Red Pomo Confite
Unique and sweet tomatoes from Tuscany. Hand peeled and selected one by one, the traditional confit process makes them perfect for finishing your favorite dishes. Imported from Italy. Nancy and Liz were at Roscioli in Rome recently and fell in love with these tomatoes and immediately shipped a case to Mozza2Go. We use these beautiful tomatoes on our BLT Pizza at the Pizzeria Mozza
Decarlo Sun Dried Tomatoes
De Carlo semi-dried cherry tomatoes, better known as "Sun Kissed" tomatoes, are the result of sun-drying the best quality of cherry tomato. The sun, the scents and the flavors of a wonderful land contained in this jar. SERVING SUGGESTIONS: Perfect on pizzas, focacce, pasta and fish dishes, as an aperitif, especially when accompanied with burrata
Olive Oils, Vinegars and Spices
Rastrello Oil
Maldon Sea Salt
Soft crunchy sea salt flakes have a fresh intensity and clean taste containing the perfect balance of natural minerals to enhance any dish. Maldon salt is a prestigious and unique product known for its flavor and quality and sought after by the health-conscious and gourmets alike. (240g)
Titone Extra Virgin Olive Oil
This pristine oil is asymphony of green flavors: tomato leaf arugula & freshly cut grass. Herbaceous perfection. Drench citrus & avocado salad. Make bucatini with pesto alla trapanese.
Partnna Extra Virgin Olive Oil
This lively and pungent olive oil is for people who like bold flavors. On the palate, it offers a medium bitterness and a noticeable kick of spice in the finish. The low acidity and rich flavor of this olive oil makes it extremely versatile, but like all real extra virgin olive oil, it is best enjoyed raw, drizzled on salads, roasted vegetables, or pasta, or just a slice of good crusty bread.
Bona Furtuna Olive Oil
Bona Furtuna Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is medium bodied, notes of green olive, wild flowers, and fresh cut grass make this olive oil come to life.
Agrumato Lemon EVOO 500ML
The crisp freshness of Agrumato® Lemon is achieved by the whole-fruit crushing process, which cannot be duplicated by the more common infusion method of other citrus-flavored oils. Whole lemons are crushed together with olives in the traditional cold-extraction method to capture the essential oils of the zest in the resulting extra virgin olive oil.
Nocerella Olive Oil
This single-varietal Sicilian extra virgin olive oil is made with 100% Nocellara del Belice olives. An inviting aroma of tomato leaf and green tomato is followed by a pronounced grassiness and a persistent spiciness that lingers on the palate. A delicate to medium-intensity oil.
Saba Leonardi
Saba is simply grape 'must' (juice) cooked down and aged to molasses-rich, raisin-like sweetness and a thick, syrupy texture. In this case, those grapes are Trebbiano, the same used for balsamic vinegar. A drizzle can balance bitter braised greens, intensify the sweetness of roasted meats and balance the acidity of dressing and vinaigrettes.
Manicardi Balsamico 250ml
Chestnut, cherry, mulberry, juniper. Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI owes its precious and intense aroma to the fact that it is produced with natural ingredients. The ingredients used are put to mix in fine wood barrels. Thus, over time, wood refines the product. You get a finished product of high preciousness and intense essence that enhances the flavor of foods. This Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI is recommended for dressing salads, for flavoring omelettes and to enhance beef and pork meat from traditional boiled to roast.
White Wine Vinegar
Ideal for use in making a lively mayonnaise, salad dressing of delicate and tender greens such as mache, lettuces, endives and frisee, pickling and preserving vegetables to make a giardiniera , fish sauce and such. This white wine vinegar will add a sparkle of brightness to any recipe calling for white wine.
Red Wine Vinegar
Great in dressings for salads with radicchio, arugula, or tannic vegetables such as artichokes. Superb when used for deglazing pork or meat roasts and to add a bright note to cured meats and stews.
Reserva 25 Year de Jerez Sherry Vinegar
This reserve vinegar has a sharp and robust flavor with hints of toasted almonds, oak and the base note of sherry wine. An ideal complement to salads, seafood, vinaigrettes, and soups.
Carr's Ciderhouse Cider Vinegar
Sweet cider vinegar has a big, fruity kick. It’s perfect for salad dressings, marinades, deglazing the pan, or making reduction sauces for roasted vegetables, pork, lamb, fish or fowl.
Carr's Ciderhouse Cider Syrup
Pour it on pancakes, waffles, granola, and yogurt; drizzle it over roasted vegetables; rub it on pork, ham, chicken, and duck before roasting or to finish in the pan; whisk it into sweet and sour sauces for tofu and tempeh; mix it into cocktails, sodas, and ginger tea.
Herb Bundles (Farcellets)
In Spain you will see farcellets pre-packaged with simple vegetables for one-stop soup supplies. They are fantastic in a pot of beans or stew. Place one or two in the cavity of a hen before roasting to flavor from the inside out. Farcellets are a versatile and easy-to-use selection of aromatic herbs for cooking. They are wonderful to have on hand in the dark winter months when fresh herbs are not as abundant.
Matera Cruschi Peppers
Crushed in your hands, they make the best topping for any seafood pasta dish. Cruschi are often coarsely ground with a mortar and pestle and sprinkled over eggs fried in olive oil. (50g)
Fennel Pollen-4oz
Fennel pollen and pork are a perfect combination: thick-cut grilled pork chops dusted with sea salt and fennel pollen. The pollen also makes the perfect delicate condiment for poached fish, such as sushi grade tuna, rolled in fennel pollen, seared at high temperature.
Fennel Rub-4oz
Porcini Rub-4oz
Chicken Spice- 4oz
Paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, black pepper.
Dried Sicilian Oregano in Branches
Using your fingertips, gently crush the oregano blossoms over sliced tomatoes, grilled vegetables and potato salad. Wonderful to sprinkle on grilled fish, chicken and roast lamb. Use as a brush with olive oil for added flavor when grilling.
Trapani Sea Salt
Sale grosso, or coarse salt, is ideal for preserving foods; its larger grains penetrate food more slowly, resulting in a more even dehydration. The grains dissolve quickly in water, so use it for brine solutions or boiling pasta.
Rastrello Oil
Sprinkle this high quality finishing salt on roasted potatoes and homemade french fries, salads, grilled meat or fish, and fresh sliced tomatoes.
Bona Furtuna Salt
Rice, Grains and Beans
Cannellini Beans
Toss them into soups, pasta and risotto, or serve them plain with some good olive oil and salt for a stellar side dish beside meat or fish. For a quick light lunch, toss them into a cold salad of tuna, parsley, and onion.
Chickpeas Sultano
These chickpeas are smaller and rounder, stand up well to cooking and have a rich, nutty flavor. Try your hand at the traditional Roman pasta e ceci with San Marzano Tomatoes, onion and rosemary.
Roveja (Pisello Selvatico)
The Umbrian wild pea, also known as the roveja, is a small, pea-like legume with colours that vary from dark green to grey and brown, some with speckling. In past centuries, the roveja was a staple in the diet of the herders and farmers who lived on the mountains and was eaten in the form of a puls, an Ancient Roman style of porridge. We use these Roveja peas under the Pan Roasted Sea Trout at the Osteria Mozza.
Lenticchia di Castelluccio di Norcia
Grown within the National Park of the Sibillini Mountains, the Lentil of Castelluccio di Norcia is one of the most prized varieties, which boasts an important European recognition, such as "Protected Geographical Indication".
Carnaroli Rice
Carnaroli rice is the preferred choice for rice salads and creamy risottos with whole grains.
Black Rice
Cicerchia is a rustic version of the chickpea with a flavor that is richer and earthier. Soak overnight and boil them for an hour and forty minutes, and you can add them to salads with some good olive oil, or use them in your favorite soup or meat stew.
Taralli Crackers Spicy
Farro (also known as Emmer wheat) is a beautiful ancient grain and one of the very first crops domesticated over 10,000 years ago. Mostly forgotten outside of Italy, Emmer is nutty, flavorful, and a wonderful high-protein base for whole grain salads.
Taralli Plain
Taralli Fennel
Taralli Olive Oil
Borlotti Beans
Borlotti beans' buttery texture and delicate flavor make them endlessly versatile in kitchen. They are the basis of Italian minestrone, and can also be added to just about any of your favorite vegetables. We serve these beans with sage as a contorni at Chi Spacca.
Fish & Colatura
White Tuna in Olive Oil
This is the name given to the white tuna (Thunnus alalunga) that is caught in the Cantabrian sea. Part of the tuna family, albacore tuna is one of the highest quality varieties and is characterised by its delicious flavour and a finer texture than other varieties. The tuna is caught from June to October, when the fish is in the perfect condition for being caught and consumed.
Pujado Solano Extra Large Cantabrian Anchovies in Olive Oil - 120g
Anchovy fillets are classified as semi-preserved. To preserve them, the fillets are covered in the finest sunflower seed or olive oil. This makes the product ready to eat immediately once the anchovy is removed from the container. Our anchovy fillets feature the “Controlled Quality” seal, which certifies their origin in the Cantabrian Sea and their preparation in the region of Cantabria, from the handling to the sealing and labelling, and including every step in the preparation.
Pujado Solano Anchovy Fillets in Olive Oil - 50g
Anchovy fillets are classified as semi-preserved. To preserve them, the fillets are covered in the finest sunflower seed or olive oil. This makes the product ready to eat immediately once the anchovy is removed from the container. Our anchovy fillets feature the “Controlled Quality” seal, which certifies their origin in the Cantabrian Sea and their preparation in the region of Cantabria, from the handling to the sealing and labelling, and including every step in the preparation.
IASA Colatura di Alici
Colatura is a versatile ingredient and it can be used with pasta, fish, meats, vegetables and bruschette. A small splash of colatura enhances pasta, fish, meat & vegetable dishes.
Jarred Goods
Asaro Eggplant Caponata
This Sicilian dish, essentially a relish with an agrodolce (‘sweet-sour’) twist, consists of the following base ingredients: eggplant, onion, tomato sauce, celery, vinegar, capers, Castelvetrano olives, basil, sugar, and salt.
Asaro Roasted Artichoke Hearts
These artichokes hearts are a heart-healthy vegetable snack on its own, as a side dish, or can be a festive and flavorful addition to any Mediterranean table.
Black Cerignola Olives
They can be used to add outstanding umami flavor to a whole variety of dishes - mix them into salads or pasta, slice them as a garnish for baked fish or fold them into a thick and spongy focaccia.
Broccoli Friarielli di Napoli
Friarielli are a variety of broccoli rabe grown in Campania, and one of the signature vegetables of southern Italy.While they are delicious right out of the jar, their robust flavor make them the perfect ingredient in the traditional southern Italian “broccoli e salsiccia,” and orecchiette with broccoli rabe recipes.
Capers in Sea Salt
Precious little capers from Salina, bursting with Aeolian sun and sea breeze flavors. Use in sauces, stuffings, pasta and rice salads, or wherever olives are called for a new twist in flavor.
Diavolicchi Peppers in EVOO
Diavolicchi make a gorgeous gift and stunning addition to your pantry. Use anytime you want to add heat to a dish! Dice finely and add to a simple aglio e olio pasta or use in place of red pepper flakes when making an arrabbiata sauce.
IASA Peppers in EVOO
Fresh peppers are crushed & mixed with olive oil, then left to macerate for a few months to develop complexity. The best pizza topping!
Bel Aria Caperberries
Caper Berries are the fruit of the caper bush. They are ideal for salads, antipastos trays, and plate garnishes.
Benza Taggiasca Olives
Taggiasca olives are the most prized Ligurian olives, and the source of the region’s signature delicate, balanced olive oil. Claretta and Gigi Benza are a mother and son team, who jar the olives themselves. As they like to say, tasting their olives is like taking a journey into the hills of the Imperia valley in western Liguria, where the temperate seaside climate and calcium-rich soil create the perfect Mediterranean olive.
Pear Mostarda
Hand-cut pieces of candied pears come alive with a hint of potent mustard extract. Mostarda is a traditional condiment that balances sweetness and heat.
Crab Apple Mostarda
Mostarda, is not, as its name might indicate, a type of mustard, but rather, it is a combination of sweet candied fruit slowly cooked with strong and spicy mustard oil. The result is lovely, glossy pieces of fruit that look deceptively sweet yet pack quite a punch. Italians serve this specialty as a pairing for cheeses, much like fresh fruit. This pear delicious Crab Apple Mostarda comes from Casa Forcello, one of the most acclaimed producers of Mostarda in the market. The texture is crunchy and crisp, much like fresh fruit. Pair Crab Apple Mustard with aged cheeses with strong personalities, like Pecorino Toscano or Manchego, and spiced salamis in a platter. Casa Forcello Mostarda goes wonderfully with roasted meats and game.
Woodinville Whiskey Co. Barrel Aged Maple Syrup
Nancy Silverton's favorite maple syrup. Pure, grade-A, dark amber maple syrup aged in bourbon and rye whiskey barrels absorbing all the delicious flavors from the barrel: vanilla, caramel, wood spice, and best of all a hint of whiskey!
Asaro Castelvetrano Green Olives, Whole
Unique in its bright green color, and renowned for its one of a kind buttery taste. Best as an aperitif before dinner, or to drop in a martini, these Green Castelvetrano Olives are the perfect, most versatile olive in the world
Asaro Olive Spread
Cookbooks
Mozza Cookbook
Nancy guides you through all the varieties of cheese that she serves at the Mozzarella Bar in the Osteria. And you’ll find all the tricks you need to make homemade pastas, gelato, and pizzas that taste as if they were flown in directly from Italy.
Mozza at Home
Nancy shares her renewed passion and provides nineteen menus packed with easy-to-follow recipes that can be prepared in advance (with no fancy restaurant equipment needed!) and are perfect for entertaining.
Chi Spacca Cookbook
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
M2G Take Out & Delivery
6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038