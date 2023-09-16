Food Menu

EGGPETIZER

GUACAEGG

$10.00

Avocado with queso fresco and hard boiled egg. Toast on the side.

LOADED TOTS

$12.00

Tater Tots topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions and spicy mayo.

EGGSPERT

LOS CHILAQUILES

$16.00

Choice of Red, Mole or Suiza Sauce. Choice of eggs, topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, and red pickled onion.

BRUNCHILADAS

$17.00

Three cheese enchiladas over a bed of melted cheese, choice of eggs, queso fresco and sour cream.

SUNRISE BURRITO

$18.00

Wet burrito covered in green or creamy suiza sauce. chorizo and carne asada and house potatoes, wrapped in flour tortilla, topped with a fried egg and queso fresco.

CHORIZO BURRITO

$15.00

Chorizo scrambled with eggs, house potato, sour cream, wrapped in flour tortilla with cheese. Side of pickled onions and spicy sauce on the side.

HANGOVER BURRITO

$18.00

Asada, bacon and ham, grilled cheese, rice and beans with spicy mayo on the side.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$15.00

2 fried tortillas, topped with black beans, choice of eggs, house salsa ranchera and queso fresco. Served with a side of guacamole and house potatoes.

STEAK & EGGS

$22.00

6 ounce skirt steak, two eggs of your choice served with our special house potatoes with suiza cheese and bacon bits and toast on the side.

HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$18.00

Two sunny side up eggs served with red and green sauce, chorizo, one cheese chile relleno, black beans and house potatoes.

AVOCADO TOAST

$18.00

2 white breads toasted, smashed avocado, bacon, cherry tomatoes, 2 sunny side up eggs, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of house potatoes.

VEGGIE AVOCADO

$12.00

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$17.00

Cheese enchiladas topped with creamy salsa.

BETWEEN THE BUNS

A HUEVO BURGER

$15.00

Brioche bread, beef patty, sunny side up egg, grilled Monterrey Jack cheese, jalapeño mayo, guacamole and red pickled onion. Choice of tater tots or side of fries.

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Hot fried chicken breast, brioche bun, buffalo sauce, red pickled onion, cole slaw and chefs dressing. Choice of tater tots or side of fries.

STAS WEY BURGER

$18.00

Black brioche bread, guacamole, carnitas, ham, choice of egg, monterrey jack cheese, and chefs dressing. Choice of tater tots or side of fries.

CHILAQUILES BURGER

$18.00

Brioche bread, guacamole, green chilaquiles with carnitas, red pickled onion, sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese choice of egg. Choice of tater tots or side of fries.

PARA LUNCHEAR

STREET TACOS

$12.00

• Chicken Tinga: Juicy roasted chicken with Tomato-chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream. • Skirt Steak: Asada, guacamole, red p;ickled onion and cilantro. • Chori-Queso: Chorizo, monterrey jack cheese and red pickled onion.

QUESADILLA CHICKEN TINGA

$14.00

Juicy roasted chicken with tomato-chipotle sauce, monterrey jack cheese, side of guacamole, sour cream and spicy sauce.

QUESADILLA ASADA

$15.00

Skirt Steak and Monterrey Jack cheese with side of guacamole, sour cream and spicy sauce.

THE BEST F#*%ING BIRRIA

QUESABIRRIA Y CONSOME

$18.00

Three crunchy corn tortillas, filled with shredded beef birria, monterrey jack cheese with side of red pickled onion, cilantro, spicy sauce, lime and consome.

BIRRIA BURRITO

$17.00

Shredded beef birria, cheese, rice with side of red pickled onion, lime, cilantro, spicy sauce and consome.

BIRRIA RAMEN

$20.00

Shredded beef birria, ramen noodles, a hard boiled egg, one mini crunchy taco, with a side of red pickled onion, cilantro and lime.

THE TEMPTATIONS

BANANA FOSTER PANCAKES

$24.00

Prepared table side: flaming fresh sliced bananas, vanilla ice cream, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, dark rum, banana syrup.

PANCAKES & FRUIT

$16.00

Topped with fresh seasonal fruit and your choice of nutella, lechera, syrup or dulce de leche.

FRUITY PEBBLE PANCAKES

$17.00

Topped with our special white cream and fruity pebbles cereal.

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE PANCAKES

$17.00

Topped with our special strawberry cream and fresh strawberries.

WAFFLES & FRUIT

$16.00

Belgian waffle topped with fresh seasonal fruit. Choice of nutella, syrup, lechera or dulce de leche.

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$19.00

Fried chicken served with waffle and spicy syrup on the side.

FRENCH TOAST & FRUIT

$16.00

Topped with fresh seasonal fruit and your choice of nutella, lechera, maple syrup or dulce de leche.

KIDS MENU

MINI PANCAKES

$8.00

The perfect size of 3 mini pancakes served with 2 eggs any style. Add bacon or ham $2.

CHAMACO COMBO

$9.00

Two eggs any style, 2 pieces of bacon or ham and fresh fruit.

OMELETTE

CHILAQUILES OMELETTE

$17.00

Omelette with Monterrey Jack cheese, green chilaquiles, carnitas topped with sour cream, side of special house potato topped with suiza cheese and bacon bits.

A HUEVO OMELETTE

$16.00

Bacon, chorizo, ham and Monterrey Jack cheese with a side of special house potato topped with suiza cheese and bacon bits.

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$14.00

Bell peppers, onion and mushroom with a side of special house potato topped with suiza cheese and bacon bits.

SIDE

SIDE FRIES

$6.00

SIDE POTATO

$6.00

SIDE TATER TOTS

$6.00

SIDE CREMA

$1.00

SIDE QUESO FRESCO

$1.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$2.00

SIDE SALSA VERDE

$2.00

SIDE SALSA VERDE GRANDE

$4.00

SIDE SALSA ROJA GRANDE

$4.00

SIDE SALSA ROJA

$2.00

SIDE JALAPENO MAYO

$1.00

SIDE FRUIT

$5.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE GRANDE

$4.00

SIDE NUTELLA

$1.00

SIDE DULCE DE LECHE

$1.00

SIDE LECHERA

$1.00

SIDE TORTILLAS

$2.00

SIDE TOAST

$2.00

SIDE CONSOME

$5.00

SIDE HABANERO

$1.00

SIDE EGG SCRAMBLED

$5.00

SIDE EGG SUNNY UP

$5.00

SIDE EGG OVER EASY

$5.00

SIDE EGG OVER MEDIUM

$5.00

SIDE EGG OVER HARD

$5.00

SIDE EGG WHITE ONLY

$5.00

SIDE SPECIAL POTATO

$6.00

SIDE RICE

$4.00

SIDE BEANS

$4.00

SIDE MONTERREY JACK CHEESE

$3.00

SIDE ASADA

$6.00

SIDE BIRRIA

$7.00

SIDE CHORIZO

$6.00

SIDE TINGA

$5.00

SIDE CARNITAS

$6.00

Coffee Menu

COFFEE & LATTES

OREO MOCHA

$6.50

Hot mocha, oreo and nutella rim.

REESES MOCHA

$6.50

Hot mocha, reeses and nutella rim.

CARAMEL MOCHA

$6.50

Hot mocha, cookie caramel and nutella rim.

ICED CARAMEL LATTE

$6.00

HOT CARAMEL LATTE

$6.00

ICED HORCHATA LATTE

$6.00

HOT HORCHATA LATTE

$6.00

ICED DULCE DE LECHE LATTE

$6.00

HOT DULCE DE LECHE LATTE

$6.00

ICED CAFE DE OLLA LATTE

$6.00

HOT CAFE DE OLLA LATTE

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$5.00

AMERICANO

$5.00

CAFE DE OLLA

$4.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

DONA HUEVOS

$6.00

Hot chocolate abuelita topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and a chocobiscuit.

COCONUT LATTE

$6.00

Coconut flavored hot latte topped with whipped cream, toasted coconut flakes and almond slices.

CHOCOLATE COLD BREW

$7.00

Cold brew topped with chocolate foam and a milano cookie.

HOT SMORES LATTE

$7.00

S'mores flavored latte topped with torched mini marshmallows and a s'mores.

ICED SMORES LATTE

$7.00

Iced s'mores flavored latte topped with torched mini marshmallows and a s'mores, nutella rim with brown sugar.

HOT HAZELNUT LATTE

$7.00

Hazelnut flavored latte topped with a chocolate hazelnut roll and brown sugar.

ICED HAZELNUT LATTE

$7.00

Iced hazelnut flavored latte topped with a chocolate hazelnut roll, rimmed with nutella and brown sugar.

ICED TARO BOBA

$8.00

Iced taro boba tea topped with sweet cream foam.

ICED MATCHA BOBA

$8.00

Iced matcha boba tea topped with sweet cream foam.

STRAWBERRY MATCHA

$8.00

Iced matcha milk tea topped with strawberry foam.

Drinks Menu

MILKSHAKES

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$10.00

Cinnamon toast crunch cereal milkshake topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, and rimmed with nutella.

MR PEANUT BUTTER CUP

$10.00

Peanut butter milkshake topped with whipped cream, a nutter butter cookie and rimmed with creamy peanut butter and peanut butter cereal.

COOKIE MONSTER

$10.00

Oreo milkshake topped with whipped cream, an oreo cookie and rimmed with oreo o's cereal.

MATCHITA

$10.00

Matcha milkshake topped with whipped cream, sliced almonds, vanilla waffle cookie and rimmed with crushed vanilla wafers.

LA FRESA

$12.00

Strawberry shortcake milkshake topped with whipped cream, strawberry shortcake popsicle, strawberry waffle cookie and a fresh strawberry.

SUGAR RUSH

$10.00

M&M milkshake topped with whipped cream, M&M's and M&M cookie and rimmed with rainbow sprinkles.

CHASE THE RAINBOW

$12.00

Birthday cake batter milkshake topped with colorful sweets.

MOCKTAILS

MANGO TWIST

$6.00

Virgin mango mojito, fresh mint, sprite, mineral water

WAKE ME UP

$6.00

Strawberry puree, mango puree, orange juice, pineapple juice

LA PREPARADA

$7.50

Michealada mix, mineral water, tamarindo stick, lime wedge

REFRESHERS

LA HUEVONA

$8.00

Dragon fruit, lime juice, mineral water

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$8.00

Strawberry, lime juice, mineral water

COCO LAVENDER

$9.00

Coconut water, lavender, seasonal fruit

PEACH BOBA REFRESHER

$8.00

Peach, peach boba and mineral water

STRAWBERRY BOBA REFRESHER

$8.00

Strawberry, strawberry boba and mineral water

ICED TEAS

CLASSIC ICED TEA

$5.50

MANGO ICED TEA

$5.50

REGULAR DRINKS

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$3.50

KIDS ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

MILK

$4.00

MEXICAN COKE

$4.50

MINERAGUA

$3.50

COCONUT WATER

$4.50

SPRITE

$3.00

ADULT ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

ADULT APPLE JUICE

$3.50