A Huevo Cafe 1645 Firestone Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Start your morning with the iconic chilaquiles, a mouthwatering dish made from crispy tortilla chips bathed in rich salsa, topped with creamy avocado, tangy sour cream, and sprinkled with savory cheese. Pair your chilaquiles with a bold cup of freshly brewed coffee, a must-have beverage to kickstart your day. The aromatic notes and robust flavor will invigorate your senses.
Location
1645 Firestone Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90001
Gallery
