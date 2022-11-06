- Home
Good Stuff Restaurant El Segundo
131 W Grand Ave C
El Segundo, CA 90245
Popular Items
The Basic
Two Egg Breakfast with Applewood Smoked Bacon
choose one of the following: (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or chef potatoes & toast or muffins
Two Egg Breakfast with Pork Sausage Patties
Two Egg Breakfast with Chicken Sausage Links
Hawaiian Flank Steak & Eggs
Two Egg Breakfast
Beach Body Fitness
J.J. Breakfast Shake
calories 377 protein 27g fat 10g carbs 45g organic plant based protein powder, fresh banana, strawberries, organic peanut butter & oatmeal blended together for a complete breakfast
Vegan Tofu Scramble
calories 438 protein 24g fat 17g carbs 22g scrambled tofu with grilled mushroom, zucchini, spinach, onions, bell peppers, garlic, fresh basil & a scoop of black beans. served with 3 warm corn tortillas or tortilla chips
Mexican Protein
calories 637 protein 64g fat 15g carbs 62g 3 scrambled egg whites over all natural grilled chicken breast, brown rice, black beans, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo & feta cheese. served with two warm corn tortillas.
Beach Body Omelette
calories 511 protein 42g fat 16g carbs 50g 6 egg whites with white ground turkey, fresh tomatoes & spinach served with guacamole & sliced tomatoes on the side & your choice of 2 corn tortillas or brown rice or black beans
Tropical Green Smoothie
calories 258 protein 5.8g fat 1.7g carbs 57.9g mango, banana, orange juice, almond milk, & fresh spinach
The Classics
Skillet Scramble
scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms served over hashbrowns with cheese, choice of toast or muffins
Breakfast Wrap
scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla with a cup of fresh fruit
Good Stuff Breakfast
2 eggs, two strips of bacon or sausage. choose from (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or hashbrowns & toast or muffin
Carne Asada & Eggs
Spanish rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, 2 eggs & three warm corn or flour tortillas
Chicken Chile Verde Breakfast Burrito
chicken simmered in a tomatillo sauce, scrambled eggs, brown rice & shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. served with tortilla chips on the side
Cris' Breakfast Salad
romaine lettuce, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, brown rice, black beans & parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with scrambled eggs & ground turkey
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs, cured ham (or sub spinach) & hollandaise sauce on an English muffin. served with fresh fruit or chef potatoes
Enchilada & Eggs
2 ground turkey enchiladas with green onions, tomatillo sauce, topped with shredded cheese & two eggs any style. served with Spanish rice 10.75
Uniquely Good Stuff
Carnitas Breakfast Tacos
scrambled eggs with tender carnitas & cilantro served in 2 flour tortillas complimented by Spanish rice, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
California Quesadilla
scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, cheese, tomato, flour tortilla served with pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh fruit
Spicy Ground Turkey Scramble
3 eggs, jalapeños, cilantro, tomatoes served with hashbrowns & three warm corn tortillas
Loco Moco
straight from the islands! steamed white rice, Certified Angus Beef® patty, 2 eggs any style & brown gravy topped with green onions
"Good Stuff Style" Huevos Rancheros
tender chicken simmered in a mild chile verde sauce with two cage free eggs any style served over warm crispy corn tortillas, green cabbage, topped with fresh avocado, cilantro, and feta cheese
Adam's Avocado Toast
fresh avocado spread served on lightly buttered sourdough toast with diced tomatoes, applewood honey bacon, feta cheese, and red pepper flakes. Served with chopped fruit
Omelettes
The California
Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, tomato & jack cheese
Cassidy's Garden
broccoli, spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato, cheddar & Swiss
Greek To Me
feta cheese, red onion, fresh spinach & kalamata olives
Denver
ham, onions, red & green bell peppers, cheddar & mozzarella
Stuff With Syrup
Pancakes - Buttermilk
three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen
Pancakes - Whole Wheat
three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen
Pancakes - Gluten Free
three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen
Waffle
1/2 Waffle & Eggs
with choice of bacon or sausage
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
1/2 Cinn French Toast & Eggs
2 eggs with choice of bacon or sausage
Thick Sliced French Toast
1/2 French Toast & Eggs
2 eggs with choice of bacon or sausage
Complements
Energy Bowl
fresh fruit, lowfat strawberry yogurt or nonfat plain yogurt topped with granola
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup
Steel Cut Oats
brown sugar, dried cranberries & milk (sub. almond milk for milk for vegan option)
Granola & Milk
Cinnamon Roll
Banana Bread
English Muffin
Toast
Muffins of the Day
Starters
Yummy Sloppy Chicken Nachos
multi-colored tortilla chips smothered in our signature chicken chile verde sauce, black beans, and cheese topped with guacamole, jalapeños, and green onions TIP: Add sour cream!
Street Tacos
mix and match three of the following: carnitas, chicken, and/or carne asada
Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
breaded chicken tenders smothered in buffalo sauce served with carrots, celery, and ranch for dippin’
Zucchini Parmesan
served with ranch dressing
Chicken Lime Soup - Cup
Chicken Lime Soup - Bowl
Keto Chicken Lime Soup Bowl
our famous chicken lime soup topped with cabbage, feta cheese, pepitas and sliced avocado (BOWL)
Veggie Chili - Cup
Veggie Chili - Bowl
topped with cheese. add avocado $2
Basket Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Casa De Good Stuff
Baja Fish Tacos
deep fried beer battered cod with cabbage, pico de gallo & white sauce in whole wheat tortillas. served with brown rice & black beans. available with grilled barramundi.
Carne Asada Steak
seasoned to perfection, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and three warm corn or flour tortillas
Fabulous Fitness Fajitas
calories 505 protein 58g fat 7g carbs 6g 6oz all natural chicken breast, fresh grilled peppers, tomatoes, and onions, black beans and two warm corn tortillas
Vegan Tacos
Stevenson’s farms ancient grains vegan crumbles on two warm corn tortillas with lime infused cabbage, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado served with brown rice and black beans
Chad's Mexican Combo
one blackened shrimp taco in a flour tortilla with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, feta cheese and one chicken chile verde enchilada served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Chicken Chile Verde Platter
tender chicken in a tomatillo sauce served with Spanish rice, black beans, and three warm corn or flour tortillas
Burgers
Avocado Bacon Cheddar
fresh sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles served tall on bun of your choice
BAE Burger
1/3 lb Certified Angus Beef® patty, fried egg, bacon, grilled green chile, fresh guacamole, hash browns, cheddar cheese & sliced tomato piled high on a brioche bun