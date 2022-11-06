Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Good Stuff Restaurant El Segundo

131 W Grand Ave C

El Segundo, CA 90245

Skillet Scramble
Ortega Tuna Melt
Breakfast Wrap

The Basic

Two Egg Breakfast with Applewood Smoked Bacon

Two Egg Breakfast with Applewood Smoked Bacon

$14.25

choose one of the following: (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or chef potatoes & toast or muffins

Two Egg Breakfast with Pork Sausage Patties

$14.25

Two Egg Breakfast with Chicken Sausage Links

$14.25

Hawaiian Flank Steak & Eggs

$17.50

Two Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Beach Body Fitness

J.J. Breakfast Shake

J.J. Breakfast Shake

$9.75

calories 377 protein 27g fat 10g carbs 45g organic plant based protein powder, fresh banana, strawberries, organic peanut butter & oatmeal blended together for a complete breakfast

Vegan Tofu Scramble

Vegan Tofu Scramble

$13.00

calories 438 protein 24g fat 17g carbs 22g scrambled tofu with grilled mushroom, zucchini, spinach, onions, bell peppers, garlic, fresh basil & a scoop of black beans. served with 3 warm corn tortillas or tortilla chips

Mexican Protein

Mexican Protein

$14.50

calories 637 protein 64g fat 15g carbs 62g 3 scrambled egg whites over all natural grilled chicken breast, brown rice, black beans, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo & feta cheese. served with two warm corn tortillas.

Beach Body Omelette

Beach Body Omelette

$15.50

calories 511 protein 42g fat 16g carbs 50g 6 egg whites with white ground turkey, fresh tomatoes & spinach served with guacamole & sliced tomatoes on the side & your choice of 2 corn tortillas or brown rice or black beans

Tropical Green Smoothie

Tropical Green Smoothie

$9.00

calories 258 protein 5.8g fat 1.7g carbs 57.9g mango, banana, orange juice, almond milk, & fresh spinach

The Classics

Skillet Scramble

Skillet Scramble

$15.25

scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms served over hashbrowns with cheese, choice of toast or muffins

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$14.25

scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla with a cup of fresh fruit

Good Stuff Breakfast

Good Stuff Breakfast

$13.50

2 eggs, two strips of bacon or sausage. choose from (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or hashbrowns & toast or muffin

Carne Asada & Eggs

Carne Asada & Eggs

$19.50

Spanish rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, 2 eggs & three warm corn or flour tortillas

Chicken Chile Verde Breakfast Burrito

Chicken Chile Verde Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

chicken simmered in a tomatillo sauce, scrambled eggs, brown rice & shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. served with tortilla chips on the side

Cris' Breakfast Salad

Cris' Breakfast Salad

$12.50

romaine lettuce, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, brown rice, black beans & parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with scrambled eggs & ground turkey

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$14.75

2 poached eggs, cured ham (or sub spinach) & hollandaise sauce on an English muffin. served with fresh fruit or chef potatoes

Enchilada & Eggs

Enchilada & Eggs

$12.50

2 ground turkey enchiladas with green onions, tomatillo sauce, topped with shredded cheese & two eggs any style. served with Spanish rice 10.75

Uniquely Good Stuff

Carnitas Breakfast Tacos

Carnitas Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

scrambled eggs with tender carnitas & cilantro served in 2 flour tortillas complimented by Spanish rice, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo

California Quesadilla

California Quesadilla

$14.25

scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, cheese, tomato, flour tortilla served with pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh fruit

Spicy Ground Turkey Scramble

Spicy Ground Turkey Scramble

$13.00

3 eggs, jalapeños, cilantro, tomatoes served with hashbrowns & three warm corn tortillas

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$14.00

straight from the islands! steamed white rice, Certified Angus Beef® patty, 2 eggs any style & brown gravy topped with green onions

"Good Stuff Style" Huevos Rancheros

"Good Stuff Style" Huevos Rancheros

$15.50

tender chicken simmered in a mild chile verde sauce with two cage free eggs any style served over warm crispy corn tortillas, green cabbage, topped with fresh avocado, cilantro, and feta cheese

Adam's Avocado Toast

Adam's Avocado Toast

$10.75

fresh avocado spread served on lightly buttered sourdough toast with diced tomatoes, applewood honey bacon, feta cheese, and red pepper flakes. Served with chopped fruit

Omelettes

The California

The California

$14.25

Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, tomato & jack cheese

Cassidy's Garden

Cassidy's Garden

$12.75

broccoli, spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato, cheddar & Swiss

Greek To Me

Greek To Me

$12.75

feta cheese, red onion, fresh spinach & kalamata olives

Denver

Denver

$13.75

ham, onions, red & green bell peppers, cheddar & mozzarella

Stuff With Syrup

Pancakes - Buttermilk

Pancakes - Buttermilk

$10.00

three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen

Pancakes - Whole Wheat

$10.00

three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen

Pancakes - Gluten Free

Pancakes - Gluten Free

$11.50

three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen

Waffle

Waffle

$11.00
1/2 Waffle & Eggs

1/2 Waffle & Eggs

$11.75

with choice of bacon or sausage

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$11.00
1/2 Cinn French Toast & Eggs

1/2 Cinn French Toast & Eggs

$12.25

2 eggs with choice of bacon or sausage

Thick Sliced French Toast

Thick Sliced French Toast

$9.00

1/2 French Toast & Eggs

$11.50

2 eggs with choice of bacon or sausage

Complements

Energy Bowl

Energy Bowl

$9.75

fresh fruit, lowfat strawberry yogurt or nonfat plain yogurt topped with granola

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.75
Steel Cut Oats

Steel Cut Oats

$6.75

brown sugar, dried cranberries & milk (sub. almond milk for milk for vegan option)

Granola & Milk

Granola & Milk

$9.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.50

English Muffin

$3.75
Toast

Toast

$3.75

Muffins of the Day

$3.75

Starters

Yummy Sloppy Chicken Nachos

Yummy Sloppy Chicken Nachos

$13.50

multi-colored tortilla chips smothered in our signature chicken chile verde sauce, black beans, and cheese topped with guacamole, jalapeños, and green onions TIP: Add sour cream!

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$10.50

mix and match three of the following: carnitas, chicken, and/or carne asada

Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa

Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa

$10.50
Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$16.25

breaded chicken tenders smothered in buffalo sauce served with carrots, celery, and ranch for dippin’

Zucchini Parmesan

Zucchini Parmesan

$10.75

served with ranch dressing

Chicken Lime Soup - Cup

Chicken Lime Soup - Cup

$4.50
Chicken Lime Soup - Bowl

Chicken Lime Soup - Bowl

$6.25
Keto Chicken Lime Soup Bowl

Keto Chicken Lime Soup Bowl

$9.50

our famous chicken lime soup topped with cabbage, feta cheese, pepitas and sliced avocado (BOWL)

Veggie Chili - Cup

$5.25
Veggie Chili - Bowl

Veggie Chili - Bowl

$6.75

topped with cheese. add avocado $2

Basket Fries

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Casa De Good Stuff

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.50

deep fried beer battered cod with cabbage, pico de gallo & white sauce in whole wheat tortillas. served with brown rice & black beans. available with grilled barramundi.

Carne Asada Steak

Carne Asada Steak

$19.50

seasoned to perfection, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and three warm corn or flour tortillas

Fabulous Fitness Fajitas

Fabulous Fitness Fajitas

$22.50

calories 505 protein 58g fat 7g carbs 6g 6oz all natural chicken breast, fresh grilled peppers, tomatoes, and onions, black beans and two warm corn tortillas

Vegan Tacos

Vegan Tacos

$13.50

Stevenson’s farms ancient grains vegan crumbles on two warm corn tortillas with lime infused cabbage, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado served with brown rice and black beans

Chad's Mexican Combo

Chad's Mexican Combo

$14.50

one blackened shrimp taco in a flour tortilla with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, feta cheese and one chicken chile verde enchilada served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Chicken Chile Verde Platter

Chicken Chile Verde Platter

$14.50

tender chicken in a tomatillo sauce served with Spanish rice, black beans, and three warm corn or flour tortillas

Burgers

Avocado Bacon Cheddar

Avocado Bacon Cheddar

$16.75

fresh sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles served tall on bun of your choice

BAE Burger

BAE Burger

$17.50

1/3 lb Certified Angus Beef® patty, fried egg, bacon, grilled green chile, fresh guacamole, hash browns, cheddar cheese & sliced tomato piled high on a brioche bun