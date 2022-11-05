Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
American

Jame Enoteca

28 Reviews

$$

241 Main St.

El Segundo, CA 90245

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:10 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:10 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small, seasonal California-Italian restaurant specializing in hand-rolled pasta from a scratch kitchen. We also offer salads, entrees, appetizers, desserts, and for lunch, sandwiches. We have a hand-selected Italian-heavy wine list as well as local bottled beers.

Website

Location

241 Main St., El Segundo, CA 90245

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Stuff Restaurant - El Segundo
orange starNo Reviews
131 W Grand Ave C El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Stix & Straws
orange starNo Reviews
310 East Grand Ave. Suite 108 El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Love & Salt
orange star4.8 • 3,478
317 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Zinc@Shade
orange star4.2 • 881
1221 N VALLEY DR Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
SLAY Italian Kitchen
orange star5.0 • 665
1001 Manhattan Ave Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Nando Trattoria - 1131 Manhattan Ave
orange star4.5 • 754
1131 Manhattan Ave Manhattan beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in El Segundo

Nomad Eatery
orange star4.6 • 136
2041 Rosecrans Ave El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Segundo
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston