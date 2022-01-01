Tacos in El Segundo
El Segundo restaurants that serve tacos
More about SAUSAL
SAUSAL
219 Main Street, El Segundo
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Baja style fried shrimp taco on flour tortilla
|Kid's Taco
|$8.00
Choice of taco, choice of rice or beans and an oatmeal chocolate chip cookie
|Taco Plate
More about Eat Fantastic El Segundo
Eat Fantastic El Segundo
735 N. Douglas st., El Segundo
|Tacos Combo
|$12.50
|Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
|Bkfst Taco
|$3.75
More about tapizôn
tapizôn
450 Main St, El Segundo
|Pulled Pork Taco
|$12.00
|Smoked Chicken Taco
|$12.00
|Tofu & Mushroom Taco
|$12.00
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Good Stuff Restaurant
131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo
|Street Tacos
|$9.00
mix and match three of the following: carnitas, chicken, and/or carne asada
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$13.00
deep fried beer battered cod with cabbage, pico de gallo & white sauce in whole wheat tortillas. served with brown rice & black beans. available with grilled barramundi.
|Vegan Tacos
|$13.00
Stevenson’s farms ancient grains vegan crumbles on two warm corn tortillas with lime infused cabbage, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado served with brown rice and black beans