Tacos in El Segundo

El Segundo restaurants
El Segundo restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

SAUSAL

219 Main Street, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Baja style fried shrimp taco on flour tortilla
Kid's Taco$8.00
Choice of taco, choice of rice or beans and an oatmeal chocolate chip cookie
Taco Plate
More about SAUSAL
Eat Fantastic El Segundo image

 

Eat Fantastic El Segundo

735 N. Douglas st., El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos Combo$12.50
Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Bkfst Taco$3.75
More about Eat Fantastic El Segundo
Banner pic

 

tapizôn

450 Main St, El Segundo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Taco$12.00
Smoked Chicken Taco$12.00
Tofu & Mushroom Taco$12.00
More about tapizôn
Item pic

 

Good Stuff Restaurant

131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$9.00
mix and match three of the following: carnitas, chicken, and/or carne asada
Baja Fish Tacos$13.00
deep fried beer battered cod with cabbage, pico de gallo & white sauce in whole wheat tortillas. served with brown rice & black beans. available with grilled barramundi.
Vegan Tacos$13.00
Stevenson’s farms ancient grains vegan crumbles on two warm corn tortillas with lime infused cabbage, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado served with brown rice and black beans
More about Good Stuff Restaurant

