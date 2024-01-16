Seafood
Bars & Lounges
The Albright
1,579 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Albright is located along the iconic Santa Monica Pier, where we serve fresh sustainable seafood & your favorite pier classics.
Location
258 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Santa Monica
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurant