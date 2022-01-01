Encino restaurants you'll love

Go
Encino restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Encino

Encino's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Encino restaurants

The Gate To The Mediterranean image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Gate To The Mediterranean

16925 Ventura Blvd, Encino

Avg 3.9 (1039 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beef Shawarma Plate$14.00
Marinated slices of beef filet mignon
Combo Go Box$14.00
Combo of chicken and beef lula, rice, grilled vegetables and pita bread
Gate Famous Sampler$14.00
2 cheese rolls, 2 fried kebbeh, 2 falafel patties, 2 sambousek and fries
More about The Gate To The Mediterranean
Juice Crafters image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Juice Crafters

17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino

Avg 4.9 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Acai - Protein Bowl$14.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green$9.75
Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.
#3 - Mother Earth$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
More about Juice Crafters
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

17547 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tonkotsu Ramen$13.50
Seared Salmon Belly Sushi$5.95
Yellowtail Belly Sushi$6.75
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
KALE MY NAME image

 

KALE MY NAME

18000 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Fries$12.00
Feta, Parsley, Lemon Slice served with Garlic Aioli [SF, GF]
Two Jackfruit Tacos$18.00
All Tacos come in Gluten Free Corn Torillas with Chopped Kale, Chipotle Aioli,
Pico de Gallo, Lime, side of Black Beans and chips.
Add: Side of Guac - $5, Extra Taco - $9
Two Fried Avocado Tacos$18.00
All Tacos come in Gluten Free Corn Torillas with Chopped Kale, Chipotle Aioli,
Pico de Gallo, Lime, side of Black Beans and chips.
Add: Side of Guac - $5, Extra Taco - $9
More about KALE MY NAME
JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress - image

 

JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -

15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Patty$4.25
Savory, flakey whole wheat crust filled with cabbage, corn and other vegetables. Similar to a Spanish empanada. Vegan-friendly item.
Vegan Jerk Chicken Box
Plant-based chicken options marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
Coconut Rice & Beans$4.35
Coconut milk, garlic, thyme are cooked with red kidney beans and allowed to infuse rice. Vegan-friendly item.
More about JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -
Mora Italiano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mora Italiano

17499 Ventura Blvd, Encino

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cacio E Pepe$20.00
Black pepper, really good butter, parmesan reggiano and bucatini pasta
Chocolate Cake$7.00
Fudgey, gluten free, maldon sea salt, and coffee chantilly
Bottarga$25.00
Bottarga, meyer lemon, arugula, capers and linguine pasta
More about Mora Italiano
Jamin Vegan - image

 

Jamin Vegan -

15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Patty$4.25
Savory, flakey whole wheat crust filled with cabbage, corn and other vegetables. Similar to a Spanish empanada. Vegan-friendly item.
Vegan Jerk Chicken - A la Carte
A la Carte. Plant-based chicken cut into small bites and marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
Coco Bread$2.85
Puff bread normally eaten with Jamaican Patties.
More about Jamin Vegan -
Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop image

 

Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop

16350 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken & Eggs$17.98
spicy fried buttermilk brined chicken breast, our fiery house Nashville sauce, homemade sausage gravy, hash browns, house pickles, sunny eggs
Single Pancake$5.00
light and fluffy pancake with real Vermont maple syrup and butter
Yes, Please ADD utensils
More about Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop
Flamin Hot Chicken image

 

Flamin Hot Chicken

17840 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tender Plate$15.99
2 Tenders with Coleslaw, Flamin Sauce and Pickles.
Comes with side of street style corn "elotes" You can also swap corn for fries.
Flamin Plate$15.99
2 Sliders with Coleslaw, Flamin Sauce and Pickles
Comes with side of street style corn "elotes" You can also swap corn for fries.
More about Flamin Hot Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Pasta | Bar Encino

16101 Ventura Blvd Ste 255, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pasta | Bar Encino
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi|Bar Encino

16101 Ventura Blvd; Ste 255, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sushi|Bar Encino
Restaurant banner

 

Lum-Ka-Naad Thai Restaurant

17644 Ventura Boulevard, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Lum-Ka-Naad Thai Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Vino Wine & Tapas Room

18046 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Vino Wine & Tapas Room

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Encino

Chicken Curry

Jerk Chicken

Curry Chicken

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Encino to explore

Encino

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Encino to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Van Nuys

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston