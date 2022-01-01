Encino restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Gate To The Mediterranean
16925 Ventura Blvd, Encino
|Beef Shawarma Plate
|$14.00
Marinated slices of beef filet mignon
|Combo Go Box
|$14.00
Combo of chicken and beef lula, rice, grilled vegetables and pita bread
|Gate Famous Sampler
|$14.00
2 cheese rolls, 2 fried kebbeh, 2 falafel patties, 2 sambousek and fries
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Juice Crafters
17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino
|Acai - Protein Bowl
|$14.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
|#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green
|$9.75
Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.
|#3 - Mother Earth
|$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
17547 Ventura Blvd, Encino
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$13.50
|Seared Salmon Belly Sushi
|$5.95
|Yellowtail Belly Sushi
|$6.75
KALE MY NAME
18000 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Greek Fries
|$12.00
Feta, Parsley, Lemon Slice served with Garlic Aioli [SF, GF]
|Two Jackfruit Tacos
|$18.00
All Tacos come in Gluten Free Corn Torillas with Chopped Kale, Chipotle Aioli,
Pico de Gallo, Lime, side of Black Beans and chips.
Add: Side of Guac - $5, Extra Taco - $9
|Two Fried Avocado Tacos
|$18.00
All Tacos come in Gluten Free Corn Torillas with Chopped Kale, Chipotle Aioli,
Pico de Gallo, Lime, side of Black Beans and chips.
Add: Side of Guac - $5, Extra Taco - $9
JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -
15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino
|Vegetable Patty
|$4.25
Savory, flakey whole wheat crust filled with cabbage, corn and other vegetables. Similar to a Spanish empanada. Vegan-friendly item.
|Vegan Jerk Chicken Box
Plant-based chicken options marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
|Coconut Rice & Beans
|$4.35
Coconut milk, garlic, thyme are cooked with red kidney beans and allowed to infuse rice. Vegan-friendly item.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mora Italiano
17499 Ventura Blvd, Encino
|Cacio E Pepe
|$20.00
Black pepper, really good butter, parmesan reggiano and bucatini pasta
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Fudgey, gluten free, maldon sea salt, and coffee chantilly
|Bottarga
|$25.00
Bottarga, meyer lemon, arugula, capers and linguine pasta
Jamin Vegan -
15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino
|Vegetable Patty
|$4.25
Savory, flakey whole wheat crust filled with cabbage, corn and other vegetables. Similar to a Spanish empanada. Vegan-friendly item.
|Vegan Jerk Chicken - A la Carte
A la Carte. Plant-based chicken cut into small bites and marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
|Coco Bread
|$2.85
Puff bread normally eaten with Jamaican Patties.
Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop
16350 Ventura Blvd, Encino
|Nashville Hot Chicken & Eggs
|$17.98
spicy fried buttermilk brined chicken breast, our fiery house Nashville sauce, homemade sausage gravy, hash browns, house pickles, sunny eggs
|Single Pancake
|$5.00
light and fluffy pancake with real Vermont maple syrup and butter
Flamin Hot Chicken
17840 Ventura Blvd, Encino
|Tender Plate
|$15.99
2 Tenders with Coleslaw, Flamin Sauce and Pickles.
Comes with side of street style corn "elotes" You can also swap corn for fries.
|Flamin Plate
|$15.99
2 Sliders with Coleslaw, Flamin Sauce and Pickles
Comes with side of street style corn "elotes" You can also swap corn for fries.
Lum-Ka-Naad Thai Restaurant
17644 Ventura Boulevard, Encino
Vino Wine & Tapas Room
18046 Ventura Blvd, Encino