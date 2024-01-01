Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Encino

Go
Encino restaurants
Toast

Encino restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Item pic

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Encino

17547 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Cucumber Salad$7.50
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Encino
Consumer pic

 

Starlight Sushi

15928 Ventura Boulevard unit 123, Encino

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Sunomono salad$5.00
Japanese Pickled cucumber
More about Starlight Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Encino

Edamame

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chili

Chai Lattes

Lox

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Encino to explore

Encino

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Encino to explore

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1238 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (501 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1166 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (499 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1864 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston