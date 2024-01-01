Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Encino

Go
Encino restaurants
Toast

Encino restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Encino

17547 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sushi$6.95
Mango Salmon Special$18.95
Truffle Salmon$17.95
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Encino
Item pic

 

Starlight Sushi

15928 Ventura Boulevard unit 123, Encino

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Taco Spicy Salmon (3)$9.00
More about Starlight Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Encino

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Hot Chocolate

Chai Lattes

Nachos

Cookies

Quesadillas

Cappuccino

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Encino to explore

Encino

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Encino to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (53 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1227 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (492 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1152 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (494 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1845 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston