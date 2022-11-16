Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Claudine Kitchen & Bakeshop

review star

No reviews yet

16350 Ventura Blvd

Unit F

Encino, CA 91436

Order Again

Breakfast & Toasts

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$15.98

Chef Anthony's take on a French Classic - A sandwich made with buttery sourdough, all natural Beeler's ham, gouda cheese, creamy Béchamel, and topped with a gooey sunny fried egg

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.98

tomatillo salsa verde, cilantro, roasted chicken breast, onion, cotija cheese, crema, tortilla chips, sunny egg, avocado

Brisket Burrito

Brisket Burrito

$15.98

1/4lb of 24 hour cooked brisket, hash browns, scrambled eggs, cheddar & jack cheese, salsa verde, crema, served wet

Nashville Hot Chicken & Eggs

Nashville Hot Chicken & Eggs

$17.98

spicy fried buttermilk brined chicken breast, our fiery house Nashville sauce, homemade sausage gravy, hash browns, house pickles, sunny eggs

B.Y.O. Egg Sandwich

B.Y.O. Egg Sandwich

$14.98

scrambled eggs, cheddar & jack cheese, spicy aioli on a brioche bun with your choice of wedges, hash browns or fruit

Newton's 7AM Breakfast

Newton's 7AM Breakfast

$15.98

2 eggs any style, buttered toast, crispy hash browns, and nitrate free bacon

Quiche

Quiche

$14.98

traditional quiche with cheddar, jack, sautéed spinach and fresh basil with Claudine's simple salad

The #HASHTAG

The #HASHTAG

$14.98

crispy hash browns topped with melted cheese, bacon, jalapenos, crema, chives and "tagged" with 2 over easy organic eggs

Turkey Chorizo Scramble

Turkey Chorizo Scramble

$15.98

house made turkey chorizo, grilled peppers, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, 3 corn tortillas, salsa, russet wedges

Omelette or Scramble (pick one)

Omelette or Scramble (pick one)

$16.98

3 organic egg omelette or scramble served with your choice of hash browns or Claudine's simple salad

Avocado Toast Nikki's Way

Avocado Toast Nikki's Way

$12.98

prosciutto (ham), fresh avocado mash with lemon, chimichurri, Aleppo pepper, sunny egg

Vegan Avocado Toast

Vegan Avocado Toast

$11.98

fresh avocado mash with lemon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, radish, chimichurri, Aleppo pepper, super seeds

Truffle Mushroom Toast

Truffle Mushroom Toast

$14.98

hearth roasted mushrooms with garlic butter, scrambled eggs, parmesan cheese, house made truffled boursin cheese

Jerusalem Bagel & Lox

Jerusalem Bagel & Lox

$15.98

salmon lox, whipped lemon cream cheese, cucumber, pickled shallots, capers, hard cooked egg, tomatoes, everything spice, toasted open faced sesame Jerusalem bagel

Claudine Signatures

Grilled Miso Salmon & Brown Rice Bowl

Grilled Miso Salmon & Brown Rice Bowl

$18.98

Grilled Sesame-Miso Salmon with sushi style organic brown rice, cucumber, avocado, cabbage, radish, broccoli, carrots, brown sugar miso sauce and nori dynamite sauce

Sweets

Malted Milk Pancakes

Malted Milk Pancakes

$13.98

light and fluffy stack of 3 pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup and butter

Churro Tres Leches French Toast

Churro Tres Leches French Toast

$14.98

Cinnamon sugar coated challah bread griddled and finished with signature tres leches sauce, fresh berries, house made whipped cream and powdered sugar

Vegan Chai Spice Oatmeal

Vegan Chai Spice Oatmeal

$9.98

quinoa, oats, almond milk, super seeds, pepita seeds, brown sugar, dried cranberries and berries

The Honey Pot

The Honey Pot

$8.98

house crafted super seed & nut granola, rich Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit, bee pollen and raw honey

Sandwiches & Salads

Z's Fried Chicken Sandwich

Z's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.98

all natural Mary's fried chicken breast, creamy ranch spread, our pickles, cider cabbage slaw, brioche bun, russet wedges

Cranberry Brie Turkey Burger (New)

Cranberry Brie Turkey Burger (New)

$15.98

House made organic turkey patty with Brie cheese, cranberry compote, jalapeno aioli, arugula on a brioche bun served with russet wedges

IMPOSSIBLE Gyro

IMPOSSIBLE Gyro

$15.98

100% plant based patty grilled with 'Greek' spices, pita bread, cucumber-yogurt sauce, tomato, pepperoncini and red onion served with seasoned russet wedges

Turkey Caesar Club

Turkey Caesar Club

$14.98

all natural free range turkey breast, Caesar aioli, nitrate free bacon, lettuce, tomato, sourdough toast and organic salad greens

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$14.98

oven roasted shaved chicken breast, basil pesto aioli, arugula, tomato, burrata cheese, balsamic reduction, sourdough toast and organic salad greens

Avocado & Chicken BLT Wrap

Avocado & Chicken BLT Wrap

$14.98

oven roasted chicken breast, nitrate free bacon, smashed avocado, organic lettuces, tomato, house crafted ranch in a tortilla wrap served with salad greens

Half Sandwich/Soup Combo

Half Sandwich/Soup Combo

$12.98

*half sandwiches and entree salads cannot be combined, please choose from sandwich menu only

Vegan Sweet Beet Salad (New)

$14.98

organic lettuces, hearth roasted red beets glazed with pomegranate molasses, crisp apple, wild arugula, yams, quinoa, candied pecans, sherry vinaigrette

All Natural Chicken Chop

All Natural Chicken Chop

$15.98

Claudine organic lettuce blend, oven roasted shaved chicken breast, tomatoes, chickpeas, salami, pepperoncini, feta cheese, pine nuts, oregano vinaigrette

Boulevard Harvest Cranberry Cobb

Boulevard Harvest Cranberry Cobb

$15.98

Claudine organic lettuce blend, fuji apples, cranberries, oven roasted shaved chicken breast, radish, smoked bacon, candied pecans, blue cheese, creamy cider dressing

B.L.A.T. Salad 2.0 (New)

B.L.A.T. Salad 2.0 (New)

$14.98

Claudine organic lettuce blend, heirloom cherry tomatoes, nitrate free bacon, avocado, hard cooked egg, shredded cheddar cheese, buttery sourdough croutons, creamy garlic dressing

Half Salad/Soup Combo

$12.98

*half sandwiches and entree salads cannot be combined, please choose from salad menu only

Soup & Sides

Cup of Soup

$3.59

check the specials board for our vegan and seasonal soups - cup 8oz

Bowl of Soup

$6.59

check the specials board for our vegan and seasonal soups - bowl 16oz

Side Toast

$3.75

2 slices of sourdough or gluten free toast with butter and bonne maman jam

Side Bacon

$6.00

4 slices of nitrate free bacon

Side Sausage

$6.00

4 locally made pork breakfast sausage links.

Side Turkey Chorizo

$6.00

1/4 lb house crafted turkey chorizo.

Gravy Fries

Gravy Fries

$7.98

Perfect for sharing -- Crispy russet wedges doused with our house crafted sausage gravy, diced fresh tomato, cheddar cheese, chives and our Lot 21 fresno pepper sauce

Hash Browns

$5.00

crispy hash browns served with a side of ketchup

Single Egg

$2.50

single organic egg any style

Side Organic Eggs

$5.00

2 organic eggs cooked any style

Single Pancake

$6.00

light and fluffy pancake with real Vermont maple syrup and butter

Half Avocado

$2.00

1/4 avocado sliced

Russet Wedges

$5.00

house made crispy potato wedges with our signature seasoning and ketchup

Fruit Salad (TAKEOUT)

Fruit Salad (TAKEOUT)

$4.00

seasonal fruit cup

Hearth Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

seasonal roasted vegetables

Side Salad

$2.00

organic lettuces, radish, cucumber and sherry vinaigrette

Side Arugula Salad

$2.00

organic arugula with lemon and olive oil

Side Brown Rice

$2.50

Kids Menu

Puff Cakes

$5.98

baby Dutch puff cakes, powdered sugar, butter, real maple syrup

Kids Scramble

$8.98

scrambled eggs, sourdough toast with avocado

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.98

creamy pasta with three cheese sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fruit

$7.98

house American, grilled sourdough, seasonal fruit

Chicken Tenders

$9.98

all natural hand breaded crispy chicken tenders with creamy ranch and russet wedges

Utensils

Yes, Please ADD utensils

Pastries

Cranberry Orange Scone

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.95

unlike any scone you have ever tasted! Light and flakey, with a touch of orange and fresh cranberries

Pumpkin Scone

$3.95

Delicious and moist pumpkin scone with cinnamon glaze.

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$2.25

a Claudine classic - super moist banana goodness. Made with 3 bananas per loaf! No nuts

Pumpkin Coffee Cake with Brown Butter Streusel

Pumpkin Coffee Cake with Brown Butter Streusel

$4.50

A tender pumpkin coffee cake laced with fall spices and topped with a crunchy brown butter streusel.

Coffee Cake Muffin

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.95

a moist sour cream coffee cake muffin with a cinnamon streusel topping

Brown Butter Rice Crispy Treat

Brown Butter Rice Crispy Treat

$4.25

the secret is in the browned butter! brown butter rice crispy treats with a touch of salt.

Brown Butter-Pecan Blondie

Brown Butter-Pecan Blondie

$3.75

Fudge blondie base with a caramelized brown sugar topping and toasted pecans

Brownie

Brownie

$4.50

Dark fudgey chocolate brownie made with 3 types of chocolate

Gluten Free Brownie

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.75

a fudgey brownie base with a cream cheese ribbon throughout! You would never think it was GF, it's that good.

Maple Glazed Donut

Maple Glazed Donut

$3.50

super moist baked maple donut with maple glaze

Chocolate Fudge Donut

Chocolate Fudge Donut

$3.50

Baked chocolate donut with dark chocolate ganache glaze

Salted PB & Chocolate Cookie

Salted PB & Chocolate Cookie

$3.95

A dark chocolate cookie filled with peanut butter, dark chocolate chips and topped with peanut butter puffs & flake salt

S'mores Bite

S'mores Bite

$2.25

a mini bite that has it all - graham cracker base, Hershey's chocolate and a toasted marshmallow

Spinky's Chocolate Chip Cookie

Spinky's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.45

Soft on the inside, crispy on the outside, with a touch of salt! The number one selling item at Claudine.

Coffee Bar

Dulce de Leche Latte

Dulce de Leche Latte

$4.95

Delicious condensed milk steamed and poured over a double shot of espresso

The Vale Vale

The Vale Vale

$4.95

Oat milk latte with brown sugar, cinnamon and a double shot of espresso - best if served chilled

Drip Coffee

$2.95

City Bean Nighthawk Blend

Cappuccino

$4.25

double shot of espresso with airy foam

Americano

$3.25

double shot of espresso finished with hot water

Latte

$4.25

double shot of espresso with steamed milk

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

espresso, house made vanilla syrup, steamed milk

Claudine Caramel

Claudine Caramel

$4.75

house made caramel blended with espresso and steamed milk

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$5.25

vegan, anti-oxidant, vibrant, spiced, caffeine free warming almond latte

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50

house made chai spice, vanilla syrup, steamed milk

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.00

Matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk

Nutellatte

Nutellatte

$5.00

everyone's favorite treat of hazelnut and chocolate, espresso, steamed milk

Mocha Latte

$4.75

rich house made chocolate ganache, espresso and steamed milk

Espresso Shot

$3.25

double shot of City Bean Roasters espresso

Hot Tea

$3.00

Harney & Sons - Chamomile, Earl Grey, Mint Green, English Breakfast

Cold Brew

$3.75

House made cold brew served over ice

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

rich house made chocolate ganache and steamed milk

Pumpkin & Caramel Spiced Latte

$5.25

Pumpkin Spice & Caramel Latte topped with Whipped Cream & Cinnamon

NA Beverage

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.25

fresh squeezed with local oranges

Iced Pomegranate Sweet Green Tea Mojito

Iced Pomegranate Sweet Green Tea Mojito

$4.75

Freshly brewed green iced tea infused with pomegranate juice, vanilla syrup and muddled mint leaves

Arnold Palmer (TO GO)

$3.00

Classic blend of freshly brewed tea and fresh squeezed lemonade

Fountain Drink (TO GO)

$3.00

DRINKS

Iced Tea (TO GO)

Iced Tea (TO GO)

$3.00

black tea brewed fresh daily

Lemonade (TO GO)

Lemonade (TO GO)

$3.50

Made in house daily

Flavored Lemonade

$4.45

fresh squeezed lemonade with a choice of fresh fruit flavors - blueberry, blood orange or raspberry

Bottled Water

$3.00

Mountain Valley Water - Spring or Sparkling

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

Kids Milk - 12oz

$2.00

12oz of cold whole milk

Apple Juice

$3.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice - 10oz

Alcoholic

Honey Blonde

$7.00

Craft Brew Honey Blonde

IPA

$7.00

Craft Brew IPA

Pranqster - Belgium

$7.00

Craft Brew Belgian Style

Espresso Martini (New Feature)

$9.00

Chilled double shot of espresso, vanilla bean syrup, vodka, and topped with half and half

Peachy Blue Hard Seltzer (Summer Feature)

$8.00

Refreshing hard seltzer on the rocks topped with sweet peach puree and fresh berries

Blood Orange Mimosa

Blood Orange Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne, fresh squeezed blood orange juice

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.00

champagne and fresh squeezed OJ

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$8.00

spicy, bold, and a great start to any day

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Summery Refresher with vodka, strawberry puree, fresh mint leaves and fresh squeezed lemonade

Manmosa

Manmosa

$7.00

Pranqster Belgian ale with fresh squeezed OJ

Vodka Sunrise

Vodka Sunrise

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh squeezed orange juice, vodka, and a splash of blood orange puree

Brunch Berry Rose Sangria

Brunch Berry Rose Sangria

$8.00

Brunch Berry Rose Sangria with Fresh Citrus, House Vanilla Syrup and Muddled Mint

Champagne by the Glass

$8.00

Champagne

Pinot Gris by the Glass

$8.00

J Pinot Gris

Rosė by the Glass

$8.00

Sunseeker Rose

Champagne Bottle

$15.00

Champagne by the Bottle

Pinot Gris Bottle

$16.00

J Pinot Gris by the Bottle

Rosé Bottle

$17.00

Sunseeker Rose by the Bottle

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16350 Ventura Blvd, Unit F, Encino, CA 91436

Directions

