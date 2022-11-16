- Home
Claudine Kitchen & Bakeshop
16350 Ventura Blvd
Unit F
Encino, CA 91436
Breakfast & Toasts
Croque Madame
Chef Anthony's take on a French Classic - A sandwich made with buttery sourdough, all natural Beeler's ham, gouda cheese, creamy Béchamel, and topped with a gooey sunny fried egg
Chilaquiles
tomatillo salsa verde, cilantro, roasted chicken breast, onion, cotija cheese, crema, tortilla chips, sunny egg, avocado
Brisket Burrito
1/4lb of 24 hour cooked brisket, hash browns, scrambled eggs, cheddar & jack cheese, salsa verde, crema, served wet
Nashville Hot Chicken & Eggs
spicy fried buttermilk brined chicken breast, our fiery house Nashville sauce, homemade sausage gravy, hash browns, house pickles, sunny eggs
B.Y.O. Egg Sandwich
scrambled eggs, cheddar & jack cheese, spicy aioli on a brioche bun with your choice of wedges, hash browns or fruit
Newton's 7AM Breakfast
2 eggs any style, buttered toast, crispy hash browns, and nitrate free bacon
Quiche
traditional quiche with cheddar, jack, sautéed spinach and fresh basil with Claudine's simple salad
The #HASHTAG
crispy hash browns topped with melted cheese, bacon, jalapenos, crema, chives and "tagged" with 2 over easy organic eggs
Turkey Chorizo Scramble
house made turkey chorizo, grilled peppers, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, 3 corn tortillas, salsa, russet wedges
Omelette or Scramble (pick one)
3 organic egg omelette or scramble served with your choice of hash browns or Claudine's simple salad
Avocado Toast Nikki's Way
prosciutto (ham), fresh avocado mash with lemon, chimichurri, Aleppo pepper, sunny egg
Vegan Avocado Toast
fresh avocado mash with lemon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, radish, chimichurri, Aleppo pepper, super seeds
Truffle Mushroom Toast
hearth roasted mushrooms with garlic butter, scrambled eggs, parmesan cheese, house made truffled boursin cheese
Jerusalem Bagel & Lox
salmon lox, whipped lemon cream cheese, cucumber, pickled shallots, capers, hard cooked egg, tomatoes, everything spice, toasted open faced sesame Jerusalem bagel
Claudine Signatures
Sweets
Malted Milk Pancakes
light and fluffy stack of 3 pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup and butter
Churro Tres Leches French Toast
Cinnamon sugar coated challah bread griddled and finished with signature tres leches sauce, fresh berries, house made whipped cream and powdered sugar
Vegan Chai Spice Oatmeal
quinoa, oats, almond milk, super seeds, pepita seeds, brown sugar, dried cranberries and berries
The Honey Pot
house crafted super seed & nut granola, rich Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit, bee pollen and raw honey
Sandwiches & Salads
Z's Fried Chicken Sandwich
all natural Mary's fried chicken breast, creamy ranch spread, our pickles, cider cabbage slaw, brioche bun, russet wedges
Cranberry Brie Turkey Burger (New)
House made organic turkey patty with Brie cheese, cranberry compote, jalapeno aioli, arugula on a brioche bun served with russet wedges
IMPOSSIBLE Gyro
100% plant based patty grilled with 'Greek' spices, pita bread, cucumber-yogurt sauce, tomato, pepperoncini and red onion served with seasoned russet wedges
Turkey Caesar Club
all natural free range turkey breast, Caesar aioli, nitrate free bacon, lettuce, tomato, sourdough toast and organic salad greens
Chicken Caprese
oven roasted shaved chicken breast, basil pesto aioli, arugula, tomato, burrata cheese, balsamic reduction, sourdough toast and organic salad greens
Avocado & Chicken BLT Wrap
oven roasted chicken breast, nitrate free bacon, smashed avocado, organic lettuces, tomato, house crafted ranch in a tortilla wrap served with salad greens
Half Sandwich/Soup Combo
*half sandwiches and entree salads cannot be combined, please choose from sandwich menu only
Vegan Sweet Beet Salad (New)
organic lettuces, hearth roasted red beets glazed with pomegranate molasses, crisp apple, wild arugula, yams, quinoa, candied pecans, sherry vinaigrette
All Natural Chicken Chop
Claudine organic lettuce blend, oven roasted shaved chicken breast, tomatoes, chickpeas, salami, pepperoncini, feta cheese, pine nuts, oregano vinaigrette
Boulevard Harvest Cranberry Cobb
Claudine organic lettuce blend, fuji apples, cranberries, oven roasted shaved chicken breast, radish, smoked bacon, candied pecans, blue cheese, creamy cider dressing
B.L.A.T. Salad 2.0 (New)
Claudine organic lettuce blend, heirloom cherry tomatoes, nitrate free bacon, avocado, hard cooked egg, shredded cheddar cheese, buttery sourdough croutons, creamy garlic dressing
Half Salad/Soup Combo
*half sandwiches and entree salads cannot be combined, please choose from salad menu only
Soup & Sides
Cup of Soup
check the specials board for our vegan and seasonal soups - cup 8oz
Bowl of Soup
check the specials board for our vegan and seasonal soups - bowl 16oz
Side Toast
2 slices of sourdough or gluten free toast with butter and bonne maman jam
Side Bacon
4 slices of nitrate free bacon
Side Sausage
4 locally made pork breakfast sausage links.
Side Turkey Chorizo
1/4 lb house crafted turkey chorizo.
Gravy Fries
Perfect for sharing -- Crispy russet wedges doused with our house crafted sausage gravy, diced fresh tomato, cheddar cheese, chives and our Lot 21 fresno pepper sauce
Hash Browns
crispy hash browns served with a side of ketchup
Single Egg
single organic egg any style
Side Organic Eggs
2 organic eggs cooked any style
Single Pancake
light and fluffy pancake with real Vermont maple syrup and butter
Half Avocado
1/4 avocado sliced
Russet Wedges
house made crispy potato wedges with our signature seasoning and ketchup
Fruit Salad (TAKEOUT)
seasonal fruit cup
Hearth Roasted Vegetables
seasonal roasted vegetables
Side Salad
organic lettuces, radish, cucumber and sherry vinaigrette
Side Arugula Salad
organic arugula with lemon and olive oil
Side Brown Rice
Kids Menu
Puff Cakes
baby Dutch puff cakes, powdered sugar, butter, real maple syrup
Kids Scramble
scrambled eggs, sourdough toast with avocado
Kids Mac & Cheese
creamy pasta with three cheese sauce
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fruit
house American, grilled sourdough, seasonal fruit
Chicken Tenders
all natural hand breaded crispy chicken tenders with creamy ranch and russet wedges
Utensils
Pastries
Cranberry Orange Scone
unlike any scone you have ever tasted! Light and flakey, with a touch of orange and fresh cranberries
Pumpkin Scone
Delicious and moist pumpkin scone with cinnamon glaze.
Banana Bread
a Claudine classic - super moist banana goodness. Made with 3 bananas per loaf! No nuts
Pumpkin Coffee Cake with Brown Butter Streusel
A tender pumpkin coffee cake laced with fall spices and topped with a crunchy brown butter streusel.
Coffee Cake Muffin
a moist sour cream coffee cake muffin with a cinnamon streusel topping
Brown Butter Rice Crispy Treat
the secret is in the browned butter! brown butter rice crispy treats with a touch of salt.
Brown Butter-Pecan Blondie
Fudge blondie base with a caramelized brown sugar topping and toasted pecans
Brownie
Dark fudgey chocolate brownie made with 3 types of chocolate
Gluten Free Brownie
a fudgey brownie base with a cream cheese ribbon throughout! You would never think it was GF, it's that good.
Maple Glazed Donut
super moist baked maple donut with maple glaze
Chocolate Fudge Donut
Baked chocolate donut with dark chocolate ganache glaze
Salted PB & Chocolate Cookie
A dark chocolate cookie filled with peanut butter, dark chocolate chips and topped with peanut butter puffs & flake salt
S'mores Bite
a mini bite that has it all - graham cracker base, Hershey's chocolate and a toasted marshmallow
Spinky's Chocolate Chip Cookie
Soft on the inside, crispy on the outside, with a touch of salt! The number one selling item at Claudine.
Coffee Bar
Dulce de Leche Latte
Delicious condensed milk steamed and poured over a double shot of espresso
The Vale Vale
Oat milk latte with brown sugar, cinnamon and a double shot of espresso - best if served chilled
Drip Coffee
City Bean Nighthawk Blend
Cappuccino
double shot of espresso with airy foam
Americano
double shot of espresso finished with hot water
Latte
double shot of espresso with steamed milk
Vanilla Latte
espresso, house made vanilla syrup, steamed milk
Claudine Caramel
house made caramel blended with espresso and steamed milk
Turmeric Latte
vegan, anti-oxidant, vibrant, spiced, caffeine free warming almond latte
Chai Latte
house made chai spice, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
Nutellatte
everyone's favorite treat of hazelnut and chocolate, espresso, steamed milk
Mocha Latte
rich house made chocolate ganache, espresso and steamed milk
Espresso Shot
double shot of City Bean Roasters espresso
Hot Tea
Harney & Sons - Chamomile, Earl Grey, Mint Green, English Breakfast
Cold Brew
House made cold brew served over ice
Hot Chocolate
rich house made chocolate ganache and steamed milk
Pumpkin & Caramel Spiced Latte
Pumpkin Spice & Caramel Latte topped with Whipped Cream & Cinnamon
NA Beverage
Orange Juice
fresh squeezed with local oranges
Iced Pomegranate Sweet Green Tea Mojito
Freshly brewed green iced tea infused with pomegranate juice, vanilla syrup and muddled mint leaves
Arnold Palmer (TO GO)
Classic blend of freshly brewed tea and fresh squeezed lemonade
Fountain Drink (TO GO)
DRINKS
Iced Tea (TO GO)
black tea brewed fresh daily
Lemonade (TO GO)
Made in house daily
Flavored Lemonade
fresh squeezed lemonade with a choice of fresh fruit flavors - blueberry, blood orange or raspberry
Bottled Water
Mountain Valley Water - Spring or Sparkling
Chocolate Milk
Kids Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
Kids Milk - 12oz
12oz of cold whole milk
Apple Juice
Martinelli's Apple Juice - 10oz
Alcoholic
Honey Blonde
Craft Brew Honey Blonde
IPA
Craft Brew IPA
Pranqster - Belgium
Craft Brew Belgian Style
Espresso Martini (New Feature)
Chilled double shot of espresso, vanilla bean syrup, vodka, and topped with half and half
Peachy Blue Hard Seltzer (Summer Feature)
Refreshing hard seltzer on the rocks topped with sweet peach puree and fresh berries
Blood Orange Mimosa
Champagne, fresh squeezed blood orange juice
Mimosa
champagne and fresh squeezed OJ
Bloody Mary
spicy, bold, and a great start to any day
Spiked Strawberry Lemonade
Summery Refresher with vodka, strawberry puree, fresh mint leaves and fresh squeezed lemonade
Manmosa
Pranqster Belgian ale with fresh squeezed OJ
Vodka Sunrise
Fresh squeezed orange juice, vodka, and a splash of blood orange puree
Brunch Berry Rose Sangria
Brunch Berry Rose Sangria with Fresh Citrus, House Vanilla Syrup and Muddled Mint
Champagne by the Glass
Champagne
Pinot Gris by the Glass
J Pinot Gris
Rosė by the Glass
Sunseeker Rose
Champagne Bottle
Champagne by the Bottle
Pinot Gris Bottle
J Pinot Gris by the Bottle
Rosé Bottle
Sunseeker Rose by the Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
16350 Ventura Blvd, Unit F, Encino, CA 91436