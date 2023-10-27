Popular Items

Number 1
Number 1
$12.50

fried egg, maple-glazed bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, aioli (no open-faced)

Cold Brew
Cold Brew
$5.00
Number 3
Number 3
$17.50

hank's gravlax, scallion cc, capers, radish, pickled onion, salted cucumber, sprouts, tomato, dill