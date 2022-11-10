Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Malama Pono Restaurant

1,242 Reviews

$$

13355 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Yellowfin Tuna Crispy Rice (4pcs)
Malama Mochiko Chicken
"Hapa" Style Crispy Rice (4pcs)

Our Smaller Plates

Spam Crispy Rice (4pcs)

Spam Crispy Rice (4pcs)

$12.00

(4 pieces) Sweet Soy / Nori Aioli / Scallions / Togarashi

Spicy Yellowfin Tuna Crispy Rice (4pcs)

Spicy Yellowfin Tuna Crispy Rice (4pcs)

$14.00

(4 pieces) Ikura / Pickled Shallots / Scallions

"Hapa" Style Crispy Rice (4pcs)

"Hapa" Style Crispy Rice (4pcs)

$14.00

Half Spam (2pcs) & Half Spicy Tuna (2pcs)

Uni Crispy Rice (1pc)

Uni Crispy Rice (1pc)

$12.00

Fresh Local Santa Barbara Uni / Truffle Ponzu Shoyu Syrup / Truffle Oil / Black Tobiko

Mushroom Crispy Rice (Vegan)

$12.00

Black Garlic Mushroom Ragout / Truffle Ponzu

Spicy Garlic Crispy Chicken

Spicy Garlic Crispy Chicken

$16.00

Drumettes & Wings (4 pieces) / Fresh Garlic / Calabrian Chili / Parmesan / Celery Slaw

House-made Garlic Naan Caprese

House-made Garlic Naan Caprese

$18.00

Grilled Heirloom Tomato / Fresh Burrata / Basil Oil

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Poached Egg / Parmesan / Warm Bacon Vinaigrette (Gluten-free)

Tempura Cauliflower

Tempura Cauliflower

$14.00

Chili Honey Vinaigrette / Preserved Lemon / Mint (Gluten-free) *contains fish sauce

Sizzling Tuscan White Beans

Sizzling Tuscan White Beans

$10.00

Garlic / Sage / Shaved Prosciutto (Gluten-free)

Pono's Papas Bravas

Pono's Papas Bravas

$8.00

Tricolor Fingerlings / Furikake / Romesco / Aioli (Gluten-free)

Warm House-made Garlic Naan

Warm House-made Garlic Naan

$6.00

Roasted Garlic Oil / Chilled Tzatziki

Smoked Purple Potato Croquettes

Smoked Purple Potato Croquettes

$10.00

Crème Fraiche / Lemon Beurre Blanc / Tobiko / Chives

Our Soups & Salads

Seasonal or Chef's Choice!
Chef Mario's Homemade Soup

Chef Mario's Homemade Soup

$8.00

Seasonal or just Chef’s Choice!

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Farro / Nueske Bacon / Mozzarella / English Peas / Tomato / Yuzu Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Farmer's Market Beet Salad

Farmer's Market Beet Salad

$16.00

Red Quinoa / Oranges / Pistachio / Torn Mint / Toasted Seed Medley / Beet Molasses (Gluten-free)

Spiked Tofu Salad

Spiked Tofu Salad

$15.00

Seared Tofu Steak / Soft Herbs / Tomato / Onion / Almonds / Cilantro Chili Vinaigrette (Gluten-free) *contains fish sauce

MP Chinese Prawn Salad

MP Chinese Prawn Salad

$18.00

Frisee / Baby Kale / Carrots / Orange / Scallions / Cashews / Won Ton / Sweet Miso Tahini

Our Seafood

Fresh Chilled Oysters

Fresh Chilled Oysters

$3.00

By the Piece Sauces: Green Apple Yuzu Kosho & Shallot Cucumber Ponzu (contains both on side)

Shrimp & Scallop Aguachile

Shrimp & Scallop Aguachile

$15.00

Shrimp / Scallop / Cucumber / Radish / Red Onion / Cherry Tomatoes / Fresh Corn Chips (Gluten-free)

Ahi Tuna Poki-mi

Ahi Tuna Poki-mi

$16.00

Tomato Maui Onion Relish / Ogo / Sesame Shoyu

Seared Albacore Carpaccio

Seared Albacore Carpaccio

$16.00

Shoyu Marinade / Sea Asparagus Salad / Chili-Garlic Oil / Buttermilk-Yuzu Vinaigrette

Fried Seafood Ricotta Wontons

Fried Seafood Ricotta Wontons

$14.00

Crispy Fried / Mango Gastrique

Braised Octopus & Linguica

Braised Octopus & Linguica

$20.00

Calabrian Puree / Portuguese Sausage /Fennel Salad / Lemon Vinaigrette (Gluten-free)

Maryland Blue Crab Cakes

Maryland Blue Crab Cakes

$20.00

Grain Mustard / Red Pepper Jelly / Celery Slaw

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$30.00

Mango Chili Garlic Butter / Portuguese Sausage / Fresh Thyme / House-made Naan

Seafood Ricotta Dumplings

Seafood Ricotta Dumplings

$22.00

Saffron Cream / English Peas / Sprouts / Scallions

Grilled Shrimp & Parmesan Grits

Grilled Shrimp & Parmesan Grits

$26.00

Roasted Poblano Cream / Tomato Bacon Relish (Gluten-free)

Hokkaido Sea Scallops

Hokkaido Sea Scallops

$26.00

Nueske Bacon / Celery Root Puree / Lilikoi Beurre Blanc (Gluten-free)

Seared Ahi Tuna Steak

Seared Ahi Tuna Steak

$28.00

Blood Orange Ginger Miso / Tomato Mango Chutney / Salsa Macha (Contains Cashews) / Fingerlings

Horseradish Crusted Mahi Mahi

Horseradish Crusted Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Pineapple Beurre Blanc / Blistered Tomatoes / Roasted Pineapple Scallion Relish / Shoyu Syrup / Furikake Rice

Pan Roasted Snapper

Pan Roasted Snapper

$34.00

King Oyster Mushrooms / Roasted Tomatoes / Bok Choy / Lemongrass / Coconut Ginger Reduction (Gluten-free)

Our Meats

Kalua Pork Lettuce Wraps

Kalua Pork Lettuce Wraps

$20.00

Pickled Red Cabbage / Maple Japanese Mustard / “Local Style” Mac Salad / Furikake Rice

Malama Mochiko Chicken

Malama Mochiko Chicken

$15.00

Crispy Fried / Ponzu Shoyu / Tomato Ginger Sauce / Furikake Rice

Southeast Asian Duck Confit

Southeast Asian Duck Confit

$30.00

Green Papaya Slaw / Thai Dressing / Cashews / Furikake Rice (Gluten-free)

Braised Short Rib Adobo

Braised Short Rib Adobo

$28.00

Plantain Puree / Macadamia Nuts / Guajillo Ginger

Prime Filet Mignon Skewer

Prime Filet Mignon Skewer

$28.00

Black Garlic Mushroom Ragout / Roquefort Butter / Furikake Rice

Malama Loco Moco

Malama Loco Moco

$18.00

House-made Pork Patty / Porcini Gravy / Fried Egg / Furikake Rice

Pono Mix Plate

Pono Mix Plate

$25.00

Mochiko Chicken / Filet Mignon / Fish / Spam /“Local Style” Mac Salad / Furikake Rice

Our Desserts

Warm Island Rice Pudding

Warm Island Rice Pudding

$10.00

Coconut Caramel / Pineapple / Rum Syrup / Golden Raisins (Gluten-free)

Inside Out Yuzu Cheesecake

Inside Out Yuzu Cheesecake

$10.00

Fresh Blueberry Yuzu Compote / Ginger Streusel

World Peace Candy Bar?

World Peace Candy Bar?

$10.00

Sables au Chocolat / Chocolate Mousse / Candied Kumquat / Kahlua Ganache / Salted Caramel Pecans

Ice Cream Sampler

$12.00

Our Meatless

Tofu Steak (Vegan)

$24.00

King Oyster Mushrooms / Roasted Tomatoes / Bok Choy / Lemongrass / Coconut Ginger Reduction (Vegan/Gluten Free/Dairy Free)

Sides

Mac Salad

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Beverages

Pellegrino

$7.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$7.00

Republic of Tea - Darjeeling Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Republic of Tea - Passion Green Iced Tea

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Orangina

$5.00

Rose Lemonade

$5.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$5.00

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$6.00

Libations

Libations

Sparkling "My Tai"

$15.00

Prosecco / Pineapple / Orgeat / Oatmeal Stout *Drinks are served without ice unless otherwise specified

Guava Girl

$14.00

Pinot Grigio / Guava Nectar / La Quiere Orange *Drinks are served without ice unless otherwise specified

Sunset Sangria

$14.00

Pinot Grigio / Passion Fruit / Blood Orange Nectar *Drinks are served without ice unless otherwise specified

Sangria Traditionale

$13.00

Red Wine / Citrus / Pineapple / Spritz *Drinks are served without ice unless otherwise specified

Island "Greyhound"

$13.00

Iichiko / Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit / Lime *Drinks are served without ice unless otherwise specified

"Hawaiian Punch"

$14.00

Iichiko / Fruit Juice / Apple Cider / Grenadine *Drinks are served without ice unless otherwise specified

The Weekend

$14.00

Iichiko / Coconut Water / Pineapple / Coconut Syrup *Drinks are served without ice unless otherwise specified

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
E Malama Pono!

Location

13355 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Malama Pono Restaurant image
Malama Pono Restaurant image
Malama Pono Restaurant image
Malama Pono Restaurant image

