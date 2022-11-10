Noodle World Jr. imageView gallery

NOODLE WORLD JR. - SHERMAN OAKS

1,037 Reviews

$$

14622 VENTURA BLVD

UNIT 101

SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

21. PAD SEE YOU
20. PADTHAI
31. BEEF STEAK

NOODLE SOUPS

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

$11.99

BBQ pork, pork & shrimp wontons, yu choy, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, egg noodles in chicken broth.

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

$10.99

Sliced steamed chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, beansprouts, egg noodles in chicken broth.

3. CHICKEN PHO

3. CHICKEN PHO

$10.99

Sliced steamed chicken, white onions, green onions, rice stick noodles in chicken broth.

3. BEEF PHO

3. BEEF PHO

$10.99

Thin rare steak slices, white onions, green onions, rice stick noodles in beef broth.

5. CHICKEN TOM KAH

5. CHICKEN TOM KAH

$11.59

Sliced steamed chicken, mushrooms, cilantro, green onions, rice stick noodles in lemongrass coconut milk broth.

6. UDON NOODLE

6. UDON NOODLE

$11.99

Japanese fishcake, inari tofu, pork slices, seaweed, green onions, udon noodles.

7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

$11.99

Pork slices, bamboo, corn, seaweed, green onions, beansprouts, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in Tonkotsu pork broth.

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

$11.99

Stewed beef, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in spicy Tonkotsu pork broth.

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

$11.99

Shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, beansprouts, cilantro, ramen noodles in spicy tom yum broth.

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

$11.99

Stewed beef, mushrooms, green onions, beansprouts, cilantro, ramen noodles in spicy tom yum broth.

10. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

10. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

$11.99

Steamed tofu, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.

10. CHICKEN MISO RAMEN

$11.99

Sliced steamed chicken, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.

10. SHRIMP MISO RAMEN

$11.99

Shrimp, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.

10. PORK MISO RAMEN

$11.99

Pork slices, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.

11. SHOYU RAMEN

$11.99

Pork slices, fishcake, bamboo, seaweed, green onions, ramen noodles in Shoyu chicken broth.

12. VEGGIE SOUP

$10.99

Mushrooms, beansprouts, broccoli, carrot, corn, green onion, rice stick noodles in a light vegetarian white pepper broth.

WOK NOODLES

20. PADTHAI

20. PADTHAI

$11.99

Chicken, shrimp, rice stick noodles, eggs, chives, beansprouts, crushed peanuts.

21. PAD SEE YOU

21. PAD SEE YOU

$11.49

Chicken, rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, garlic, soy sauce.

22. CHOW MEIN

$11.49

Chicken, broccoli, beansprouts, cabbage, carrots, garlic, mushrooms, chow mein noodles.

22. VEGGIE CHOW MEIN

$11.49
23. DRUNKEN NOODLES

23. DRUNKEN NOODLES

$11.49

Chicken, rice noodles, beansprouts, white onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, carrots, tomatoes, garlic, mushrooms, basil.

24. GARLIC NOODLES

24. GARLIC NOODLES

$11.49

Chicken, Japanese egg noodles, white & shiitake mushrooms, corn, peas, butter, fresh garlic, fried garlic, Parmesan cheese.

25. YAKISOBA

$11.49

Chicken, yakisoba noodles, cabbage, carrots, onions, mushrooms, sesame seeds, beansprouts.

26. SINGAPORE NOODLES

$11.99

BBQ Pork, shrimp, curry powder, egg, white onions, green onions, beansprouts, rice vermicelli noodles.

28. SPICY YAKISOBA

28. SPICY YAKISOBA

$11.49

Chicken, rice noodles, beansprouts, white onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, carrots, tomatoes, garlic, mushrooms, basil.

RICE DISHES

30. MINT LEAF CHICKEN

30. MINT LEAF CHICKEN

$11.99

Ground chicken sautéed with basil, bell pepper, garlic and jalapeños, served with fried eggs.  Spicy.

31. BEEF STEAK

31. BEEF STEAK

$12.99

Diced beef steak, garlic, and sauteed onions.

32. BEEF FRIED RICE

32. BEEF FRIED RICE

$12.49

Thai fried rice with shrimp, eggs, tomatoes, onions, green onions.

32. CHICKEN FRIED RICE

32. CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$10.99

Thai fried rice with chicken, eggs, tomatoes, onions, green onions.

32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE

32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$12.49

Thai fried rice with shrimp, eggs, tomatoes, onions, green onions.

32. VEGGIE FRIED RICE

$10.99

Thai fried rice with assorted vegetable, eggs, tofu, tomatoes, onions, green onions. Vegetarian. 

33. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$11.99

Thai fried rice with chicken, shrimp, cashews, raisins, pineapple chunks.

34. GARLIC CHICKEN

34. GARLIC CHICKEN

$11.29

Chicken seasoned well with ground garlic, pepper and topped with cilantro and fried garlic.

36. BEEF CHILI

36. BEEF CHILI

$12.49

Beef slices sauteed with jalapeno, bell peppers, garlic, onions. Served with rice. Spicy.

36. SHRIMP CHILI

36. SHRIMP CHILI

$12.49

Shrimp sauteed with jalapeno, bell peppers, garlic, onions. Served with rice. Spicy.

39. MIXED VEGGIES RICE

39. MIXED VEGGIES RICE

$10.99

Ground chicken sautéed with basil, bell pepper, garlic and jalapeños, served with fried eggs.  Spicy.

40. GREEN CURRY

40. GREEN CURRY

$10.99

Chicken, Thai green curry, bamboo shoots, zucchini, green beans, bell peppers, jalapenos, basil. Served with rice. Spicy.

41. PANANG CURRY

$10.99

Chicken, red panang curry with peas & carrots, zucchini, bell peppers and jalapeno. Served with rice. Spicy.

42. YELLOW CURRY

42. YELLOW CURRY

$10.99

Chicken, onions, potatoes in yellow curry sauce. Served with rice.

42. VEGGIE YELLOW CURRY

42. VEGGIE YELLOW CURRY

$10.99

Assorted vegetables, onions, potatoes in yellow curry sauce. Served with rice.

35. TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$11.29

SALADS

50. CHICKEN SATAY SALAD

$11.59

52. GRILLED SHRIMP VERMICELLI

$11.59

54. TOFU SALAD

$10.99

55. CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

$11.29

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.99

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN SATAY

$5.99

CHICKEN KARAKE

$5.59

VEGGIE EGG ROLLS

$4.99

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.99

FRIED TOFU

$4.99

EDAMAME

$3.99

GYOZA

$4.99

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$5.99

CHICKEN WINGS

$5.99

TAKOYAKI

$5.99

STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.99

SMALL WHITE RICE

$1.99

LARGE WHITE RICE

$2.99

SMALL BROWN RICE

$2.99

LARGE BROWN RICE

$4.99

MANGO STICKY RICE

$7.99

STICKY RICE

$4.99

WONTON SOUP (4)

$4.99

BEEF BALL SOUP (4)

$4.99

TOM YUM SOUP

$4.99

MISO SOUP

$4.99

DELIVERY MODS

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS, YES STRAW

NO STRAW

YES STRAW

CHOPSTICKS

FORK

SPOON

NAPKINS

SRIRACHA

SOY SAUCE

HOISIN SAUCE

CHILI OIL

CHILI PASTE

CHILI FLAKES

PICKLED JALAPENO

EX CHILI OIL $0.25

$0.25

SAUCE - EGG ROLL (SWEET N SOUR) $0.50

$0.50

PEANUT SAUCE $0.50

$0.50

FAMILY MEAL

$40.00

CUSTOMER CONTRIBUTION

BW FAV

PRETTY IN PEACH

$5.59

S&L

$5.59

TWO TO MANGO

$5.59

NUMBER 93

$5.59

MASHIN' PASSION

$5.59

BRUCE LYCHEE

$5.59

B WHIRLS

MANGO BW

$5.59

STRAWBERRY BW

$5.59

PINEAPPLE COCONUT BW

$5.59

TARO BW

$5.59

HONEYDEW SLUSH

$5.59

MANGO PEACH BW

$5.59

STRAWBERRY BANANA BW

$5.59

PINEAPPLE MANGO BW

$5.59

TARO COCONUT BW

$5.59

MATCHA BW

$5.59

CHAMANGO BW

$5.24

STRAWBERRY MANGO BW

$5.59

COCONUT BW

$5.59

VANILLA BW

$5.59

OREO VANILLA BW

$5.59

THAI TEA BW

$5.59

COOLERS

MANGO COOLER

$5.59

STRAWBERRY COOLER

$5.59

PINEAPPLE COOLER

$5.59

PEACH COOLER

$5.59

PASSION FRUIT COOLER

$5.59

MANGO PEACH COOLER

$5.59

STRAWBERRY MANGO COOLER

$5.59

PINEAPPLE MANGO COOLER

$5.59

LYCHEE COOLER

$5.59

MILK TEAS

BLACK MILK TEA

$4.99

GREEN MILK TEA

$4.99

TARO MILK TEA

$4.99

ALMOND MILK TEA

$4.99

MATCHA MILK TEA

$4.99

THAI TEA

$4.99

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$4.99

GREEN TEA

MANGO GT

$4.59

STRAWBERRY GT

$4.59

LYCHEE GT

$4.59

PASSION FRUIT GT

$4.59

PEACH GT

$4.59

PLAIN GT

$4.59

HONEY GT

$4.59

PINEAPPLE GT

$4.59

SODA/BOTTLED

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.29

BOTTLED WATER

$1.75

RAMUNE

$2.99

CALPICO

$2.99

SIMPLY ORANGE

$2.99

SIMPLY LEMONADE

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14622 VENTURA BLVD, UNIT 101, SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91403

Directions

Gallery
Noodle World Jr. image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Crabby Crab
orange star4.1 • 2,013
4457 Van Nuys Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Al's Hot Chicken - Sherman Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
14518 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Ve Station - 14435 Ventura Blvd
orange star4.6 • 4,276
14435 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
Ocado - Sherman Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
14568 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Sherman Oaks
orange star4.5 • 936
14550 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Anajak Thai
orange star4.1 • 973
14704 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91335
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SHERMAN OAKS

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
orange star4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
The Crabby Crab
orange star4.1 • 2,013
4457 Van Nuys Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Malama Pono Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,242
13355 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Sherman Oaks
orange star4.5 • 936
14550 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 040 - Fashion Square
orange star4.6 • 627
14006 Riverside Dr Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston