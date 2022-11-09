Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Asian Fusion

Ve Station 14435 Ventura Blvd

4,276 Reviews

$$

14435 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Royal Pad Thai
Brown Rice
Pad See U

Starter

Quinoa Sticks (4pcs)

Quinoa Sticks (4pcs)

$9.50

Fried rolls: Organic Quinoa/ Taro/ Scallion/ Carrot/ Black Mushroom/ Plum Sauce

Buddha Wrap

Buddha Wrap

$13.00

Fresh Rolls: Organic Garden Salad/ Basil/ Organic Buckwheat Noodles/ Crouton/ Lemongrass-tofu/ Aromatic Dip

Shiitake Satay (GF)

Shiitake Satay (GF)

$10.00

Shiitake Mushroom/ Garlic/ Lemongrass Seasoning/ Mixed Herb Sauce

Pan-Seared Brussel Sprouts

Pan-Seared Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Brussel Sprout/Garlic/ Himalayan Pink Salt/ Tellicherry Black Pepper/ Lemon

Japanese Gyoza (6pcs)

Japanese Gyoza (6pcs)

$8.50

Fried Veggie Dumplings/ Homemade Soy Vinaigrette Dip

Roti Curry Dip

Roti Curry Dip

$10.00

Indian Flat Bread/ Scrambled Tofu/ Soy Protein/ Mixed Curry Dip/ Roasted Onion

Tofu Skewers

Tofu Skewers

$10.50

Lemongrass-Tofu/ Mixed Spices/ Onion/ Pineapple/ Bell Pepper/ Tamarind Sauce

Edamame (GF)

$7.00

Edamame with Curry Sea Salt

Garlic Edamame

$9.00

Edamame with Garlic Soy Sauce

Soy Satay

Soy Satay

$10.00

Marinated Soy Chicken/ Herbs/ Peanut Sauce/ Veggie Relish

Grilled Portobello Mushroom & Asparagus

Grilled Portobello Mushroom & Asparagus

$13.00

Olive Oil/ Pink Sea Salt/ Black Pepper/ Spicy Roasted Quinoa Sauce

Sriracha Buffalo Wing

$13.00

Crispy Cauliflower Tossed with Homemade Sriracha Buffalo Sauce / Celery / Sriracha Mint Veganaise

Salad

Raw Kale Salad (GF)

Raw Kale Salad (GF)

$16.00

Mixed Kale/Edamame/ Green Apple/ Cranberry/ Carrot/ Cherry Tomato/ Nori/ Flax Seed/ Avocado/ Organic Sprout/ Sesame-Squash Dressing

Papaya Salad (GF)

Papaya Salad (GF)

$16.00

Raw papaya/ Fresh Garlic/ Tomato/ Green Bean/ Carrot/ Cashew/ Roasted Peanut/ Sunflower Seed/ Portobello Mushroom/ Tangy-Chili Dressing

100 Miles Salad (GF)

100 Miles Salad (GF)

$16.00

Organic Garden Salad/Avocado/ Beet/ Curry Almond/ Chick Pea/ Cherry Tomato/ Sunflower Seed/ Organic Sprout/ Cucumber/ Mint-Ginger Vinaigrette Dressing

Superfoods Salad (GF)

Superfoods Salad (GF)

$16.00

Kale/ Spinach/ Mixed Green/ Avocado/ Curry Almond/ Cherry Tomato/ Organic Sunflower Sprouts/ Sunflower Seed/ Beet/ pomegranate-Sunflower Pesto Dressing

Zaru Soba Salad

Zaru Soba Salad

$16.00

Organic Buckwheat Noodles/ Sunflower Seed/ Chick Pea/ Scallion/ Pickled Veggie/ Wakame Seaweed/ Organic Mixed Green/ Sesame-Lime Dressing

Green Salad

$5.00

Soup

Small Lemongrass Soup

$9.00

Exotic Tom Yum with Lemongrass/ Tofu/ Goji Berry/ Cauliflower/ Tomato/ Mushroom/ Cilantro

Large Lemongrass Soup

$13.00

Exotic Tom Yum with Lemongrass/ Tofu/ Goji Berry/ Cauliflower/ Tomato/ Mushroom/ Cilantro

Small Coconut Soup

Small Coconut Soup

$9.00

Authentic Coconut Broth/ Tofu/ Galangal/ Corn/ Mushroom/ Onion/ Cabbage/ Cilantro

Large Coconut Soup

$14.00

Authentic Coconut Broth/ Tofu/ Galangal/ Corn/ Mushroom/ Onion/ Cabbage/ Cilantro

Small Japanese Seaweed Soup

Small Japanese Seaweed Soup

$9.00

Nori Seaweed/ Tofu/ Napa Cabbage/ Bok Choy/ Goji Berry/ Lotus Seed/ Scallion

Large Japanese Seaweed Soup

$13.00

Nori Seaweed/ Tofu/ Napa Cabbage/ Bok Choy/ Goji Berry/ Lotus Seed/ Scallion

Grain

Veggies Fried Rice

$15.00

Kale/ Broccoli/ Pea/ Carrot/ Scrambled Bean Curd/ Onion/ Scallion/ Tomato/ House Soy Sauce

Ginger Quinoa Fried Rice

Ginger Quinoa Fried Rice

$16.00

Shiitake/ Goji Berry/ Curry Almond/ Pea/ Bok Choy/ Onion/ Carrot/ Scallion

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Pineapple/ Bok Choy/ Scrambled Tofu/ Curry Almond/ Cranberry/ Onion/ Scallion/ Curry Powder

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

Green Bean/ Cauliflower/ Jalapeño/ Onion/ Bell Pepper/ Fresh Chili/ Garlic/ Basil

Cauliflower Fried Rice (with Tempeh)

$17.00

Organic Tempeh / Kale / Broccoli / Edamame / Carrot / Onion / Scallion / Cherry Tomato / Chick Pea / Beet / House Soy Sauce

Noodle

Royal Pad Thai

Royal Pad Thai

$16.00

Rice Noodle/ Scrambled Tofu/ Bean Sprout/ Scallion/ Ground Peanut/ Homemade Tamarind Sauce

Fusion Spice Noodles

Fusion Spice Noodles

$16.00

Rice Noodle/ Exotic Thai Homemade Spice/ Scrambled Tofu/ Kale/ Broccoli/ Carrot/ Jalapeño/ Bean Sprouts/ Basil

Pad See U

Pad See U

$16.00

Flat Rice Noodle/ Kale/ Cauliflower/ Broccoli/ Scramble Bean Curd/ Carrot/ Sweet Soy Sauce

Northern Thai Khao Soi

$16.00

Buckwheat Noodle/ Cauliflower/ Bok Choy/ Pickled Veggie/ Aromatic Curry Sauce

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$16.00

Flat Rice noodle/ Jalapeño/ Green Bean/ Kale/ Onion/ Bell Pepper/ Basil/ Chili

Mung Bean Pad Thai

Mung Bean Pad Thai

$17.00

Mung Bean Noodle / Kale / Broccoli / Scallion / Bean Sprout / Snow Pea / Grilled Tofu Topped with Peanut Sauce

A La Carte

Spicy Basil Leaves

Spicy Basil Leaves

$16.00

Garlic/ Basil/ Green Bean/ Mushroom/ Snow Pea/ Jalapeño/ Bell Pepper/ Chili

Vegetable Medley

Vegetable Medley

$16.00

Kale/ Broccoli/ Mushroom/ Bok Choy/ Spinach/ Carrot/ Napa Cabbage/ Garlic/ Mushroom Sauce

Ginger Plate

$16.00

Fresh Ginger/ Mushroom/ Snow Pea/ Onion/ Bell Pepper/ Celery/ Scallion/ Homemade Soy Sauce

Eggplant Lover

Eggplant Lover

$16.00

Eggplant/ Chili/ Carrot/ Bell Pepper/ Basil

Rama Veggies

Rama Veggies

$16.00

Spinach/ Kale/ Broccoli/ Garlic/ Peanut Sauce

Green Lover

Green Lover

$16.00

Spinach/ Kale/ Broccoli/ Snow Pea/ Bell Pepper/ Bok Choy/ Basil/ Coconut-Green Curry Sauce

Veggie Curry Spice

Veggie Curry Spice

$16.00

Kale/ Broccoli/ Mushroom/ Bok Choy/ Carrot/ Celery/ Light Yellow Curry Sauce

Cashew Nut Lover

Cashew Nut Lover

$16.00

Cashew/ Green Bean/Onion/ Snow Pea/ Zucchini/ Broccoli/ Bell pepper/ Scallion/ Light Chili Sauce

Coconut Curry

Massaman Curry (GF)

Massaman Curry (GF)

$16.00

World 50 Most Delicious Foods: Cauliflower/ Potato/ Snow Pea/ Onion/ Carrot/ Roasted Peanut/ Tamarind Curry Reduction

Yellow Curry (GF)

$16.00

Yellow Curry Paste/ Coconut Milk/ Cauliflower/ Potato/ Onion/ Carrot/ Chick Pea/ Curry Almond

Red Curry (GF)

Red Curry (GF)

$16.00

Red Curry Paste/ Coconut Milk/ Eggplant/ Zucchini/ Broccoli/ Green Bean/ Bell Pepper/ Lotus Seed/ Basil

Green Curry (GF)

Green Curry (GF)

$16.00

Green Curry Paste/ Coconut Milk/ Eggplant/ Zucchini/ Broccoli/ Green Bean/ Bell Pepper/ Lotus Seed/ Basil

Panang Curry Squash (GF)

$17.00

Kabocha Squash / Red Curry Paste / Coconut-Peanut Sauce / Asparagus / Broccoli / Bell Pepper / Snow Pea / Edamame / Avocado / Kaffir Lime Leaves

Sweet Treat

Coconut Gelato Ice Cream Topped with Hemp Seeds (GF)

$7.00Out of stock
Golden Crispy Banana & Coconut Ice Cream

Golden Crispy Banana & Coconut Ice Cream

$8.50Out of stock
Black Rice Pudding Lotus Seeds & Taro (GF)

Black Rice Pudding Lotus Seeds & Taro (GF)

