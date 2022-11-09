- Home
Ve Station 14435 Ventura Blvd
4,276 Reviews
$$
14435 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
Popular Items
Starter
Quinoa Sticks (4pcs)
Fried rolls: Organic Quinoa/ Taro/ Scallion/ Carrot/ Black Mushroom/ Plum Sauce
Buddha Wrap
Fresh Rolls: Organic Garden Salad/ Basil/ Organic Buckwheat Noodles/ Crouton/ Lemongrass-tofu/ Aromatic Dip
Shiitake Satay (GF)
Shiitake Mushroom/ Garlic/ Lemongrass Seasoning/ Mixed Herb Sauce
Pan-Seared Brussel Sprouts
Brussel Sprout/Garlic/ Himalayan Pink Salt/ Tellicherry Black Pepper/ Lemon
Japanese Gyoza (6pcs)
Fried Veggie Dumplings/ Homemade Soy Vinaigrette Dip
Roti Curry Dip
Indian Flat Bread/ Scrambled Tofu/ Soy Protein/ Mixed Curry Dip/ Roasted Onion
Tofu Skewers
Lemongrass-Tofu/ Mixed Spices/ Onion/ Pineapple/ Bell Pepper/ Tamarind Sauce
Edamame (GF)
Edamame with Curry Sea Salt
Garlic Edamame
Edamame with Garlic Soy Sauce
Soy Satay
Marinated Soy Chicken/ Herbs/ Peanut Sauce/ Veggie Relish
Grilled Portobello Mushroom & Asparagus
Olive Oil/ Pink Sea Salt/ Black Pepper/ Spicy Roasted Quinoa Sauce
Sriracha Buffalo Wing
Crispy Cauliflower Tossed with Homemade Sriracha Buffalo Sauce / Celery / Sriracha Mint Veganaise
Salad
Raw Kale Salad (GF)
Mixed Kale/Edamame/ Green Apple/ Cranberry/ Carrot/ Cherry Tomato/ Nori/ Flax Seed/ Avocado/ Organic Sprout/ Sesame-Squash Dressing
Papaya Salad (GF)
Raw papaya/ Fresh Garlic/ Tomato/ Green Bean/ Carrot/ Cashew/ Roasted Peanut/ Sunflower Seed/ Portobello Mushroom/ Tangy-Chili Dressing
100 Miles Salad (GF)
Organic Garden Salad/Avocado/ Beet/ Curry Almond/ Chick Pea/ Cherry Tomato/ Sunflower Seed/ Organic Sprout/ Cucumber/ Mint-Ginger Vinaigrette Dressing
Superfoods Salad (GF)
Kale/ Spinach/ Mixed Green/ Avocado/ Curry Almond/ Cherry Tomato/ Organic Sunflower Sprouts/ Sunflower Seed/ Beet/ pomegranate-Sunflower Pesto Dressing
Zaru Soba Salad
Organic Buckwheat Noodles/ Sunflower Seed/ Chick Pea/ Scallion/ Pickled Veggie/ Wakame Seaweed/ Organic Mixed Green/ Sesame-Lime Dressing
Green Salad
Soup
Small Lemongrass Soup
Exotic Tom Yum with Lemongrass/ Tofu/ Goji Berry/ Cauliflower/ Tomato/ Mushroom/ Cilantro
Large Lemongrass Soup
Exotic Tom Yum with Lemongrass/ Tofu/ Goji Berry/ Cauliflower/ Tomato/ Mushroom/ Cilantro
Small Coconut Soup
Authentic Coconut Broth/ Tofu/ Galangal/ Corn/ Mushroom/ Onion/ Cabbage/ Cilantro
Large Coconut Soup
Authentic Coconut Broth/ Tofu/ Galangal/ Corn/ Mushroom/ Onion/ Cabbage/ Cilantro
Small Japanese Seaweed Soup
Nori Seaweed/ Tofu/ Napa Cabbage/ Bok Choy/ Goji Berry/ Lotus Seed/ Scallion
Large Japanese Seaweed Soup
Nori Seaweed/ Tofu/ Napa Cabbage/ Bok Choy/ Goji Berry/ Lotus Seed/ Scallion
Grain
Veggies Fried Rice
Kale/ Broccoli/ Pea/ Carrot/ Scrambled Bean Curd/ Onion/ Scallion/ Tomato/ House Soy Sauce
Ginger Quinoa Fried Rice
Shiitake/ Goji Berry/ Curry Almond/ Pea/ Bok Choy/ Onion/ Carrot/ Scallion
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple/ Bok Choy/ Scrambled Tofu/ Curry Almond/ Cranberry/ Onion/ Scallion/ Curry Powder
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Green Bean/ Cauliflower/ Jalapeño/ Onion/ Bell Pepper/ Fresh Chili/ Garlic/ Basil
Cauliflower Fried Rice (with Tempeh)
Organic Tempeh / Kale / Broccoli / Edamame / Carrot / Onion / Scallion / Cherry Tomato / Chick Pea / Beet / House Soy Sauce
Noodle
Royal Pad Thai
Rice Noodle/ Scrambled Tofu/ Bean Sprout/ Scallion/ Ground Peanut/ Homemade Tamarind Sauce
Fusion Spice Noodles
Rice Noodle/ Exotic Thai Homemade Spice/ Scrambled Tofu/ Kale/ Broccoli/ Carrot/ Jalapeño/ Bean Sprouts/ Basil
Pad See U
Flat Rice Noodle/ Kale/ Cauliflower/ Broccoli/ Scramble Bean Curd/ Carrot/ Sweet Soy Sauce
Northern Thai Khao Soi
Buckwheat Noodle/ Cauliflower/ Bok Choy/ Pickled Veggie/ Aromatic Curry Sauce
Drunken Noodles
Flat Rice noodle/ Jalapeño/ Green Bean/ Kale/ Onion/ Bell Pepper/ Basil/ Chili
Mung Bean Pad Thai
Mung Bean Noodle / Kale / Broccoli / Scallion / Bean Sprout / Snow Pea / Grilled Tofu Topped with Peanut Sauce
A La Carte
Spicy Basil Leaves
Garlic/ Basil/ Green Bean/ Mushroom/ Snow Pea/ Jalapeño/ Bell Pepper/ Chili
Vegetable Medley
Kale/ Broccoli/ Mushroom/ Bok Choy/ Spinach/ Carrot/ Napa Cabbage/ Garlic/ Mushroom Sauce
Ginger Plate
Fresh Ginger/ Mushroom/ Snow Pea/ Onion/ Bell Pepper/ Celery/ Scallion/ Homemade Soy Sauce
Eggplant Lover
Eggplant/ Chili/ Carrot/ Bell Pepper/ Basil
Rama Veggies
Spinach/ Kale/ Broccoli/ Garlic/ Peanut Sauce
Green Lover
Spinach/ Kale/ Broccoli/ Snow Pea/ Bell Pepper/ Bok Choy/ Basil/ Coconut-Green Curry Sauce
Veggie Curry Spice
Kale/ Broccoli/ Mushroom/ Bok Choy/ Carrot/ Celery/ Light Yellow Curry Sauce
Cashew Nut Lover
Cashew/ Green Bean/Onion/ Snow Pea/ Zucchini/ Broccoli/ Bell pepper/ Scallion/ Light Chili Sauce
Coconut Curry
Massaman Curry (GF)
World 50 Most Delicious Foods: Cauliflower/ Potato/ Snow Pea/ Onion/ Carrot/ Roasted Peanut/ Tamarind Curry Reduction
Yellow Curry (GF)
Yellow Curry Paste/ Coconut Milk/ Cauliflower/ Potato/ Onion/ Carrot/ Chick Pea/ Curry Almond
Red Curry (GF)
Red Curry Paste/ Coconut Milk/ Eggplant/ Zucchini/ Broccoli/ Green Bean/ Bell Pepper/ Lotus Seed/ Basil
Green Curry (GF)
Green Curry Paste/ Coconut Milk/ Eggplant/ Zucchini/ Broccoli/ Green Bean/ Bell Pepper/ Lotus Seed/ Basil
Panang Curry Squash (GF)
Kabocha Squash / Red Curry Paste / Coconut-Peanut Sauce / Asparagus / Broccoli / Bell Pepper / Snow Pea / Edamame / Avocado / Kaffir Lime Leaves