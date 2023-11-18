The Sherman
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Situated in the heart of Sherman Oaks, this upscale eatery offers the finest American cuisine with a focus on fresh and sustainable ingredients. the Sherman is a place for locals and visitors alike to learn a little about our history while sampling the highest quality food and drinks. Honoring our great town, the Sherman reflects the local flavor of our community with a welcoming attitude and impeccable service. Once you’ve visited, you are part of the Sherman family.
Location
14633 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sherman Oaks
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurant