Chicken sandwiches in Encino

17932 Ventura Blvd, Encino
|Grilled chicken sandwich combo
|$15.95
Grilled chicken sandwich, crinkled fries and a can soda
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Spicy grilled chicken breast, pickle, chipotle sauce, on a toasted bun
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Get ready for the ultimate chicken sandwich experience! Our crispy fried chicken breast is topped with a crisp pickle and drizzled with a tangy honey mustard sauce, all served on a toasted bun for the perfect combination of flavors and textures. And the best part? Each sandwich is made fresh to order, ensuring you get the most delicious sandwich every time. So why wait? Satisfy your cravings with our mouthwatering crispy chicken sandwich!
17840 Ventura Blvd, Encino
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.49
Slider with Coleslaw, Pickles, Flamin Sauce and Buns