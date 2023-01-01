Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Encino

Encino restaurants
Encino restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Melrose Burgers 'N Fries Glatt Kosher Grill - 17932 Ventura Blvd

17932 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled chicken sandwich combo$15.95
Grilled chicken sandwich, crinkled fries and a can soda
Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Spicy grilled chicken breast, pickle, chipotle sauce, on a toasted bun
Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Get ready for the ultimate chicken sandwich experience! Our crispy fried chicken breast is topped with a crisp pickle and drizzled with a tangy honey mustard sauce, all served on a toasted bun for the perfect combination of flavors and textures. And the best part? Each sandwich is made fresh to order, ensuring you get the most delicious sandwich every time. So why wait? Satisfy your cravings with our mouthwatering crispy chicken sandwich!
More about Melrose Burgers 'N Fries Glatt Kosher Grill - 17932 Ventura Blvd
Slider image

 

Flamin Hot Chicken

17840 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Slider with Coleslaw, Pickles, Flamin Sauce and Buns
More about Flamin Hot Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Surf Bagel - Midway

18675 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
More about Surf Bagel - Midway

