Canoga Park restaurants you'll love

Canoga Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Canoga Park

Canoga Park's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Must-try Canoga Park restaurants

JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress - image

 

JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -

22213 Sherman Way, Canoga Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetable Patty$4.25
Savory, flakey whole wheat crust filled with cabbage, corn and other vegetables. Similar to a Spanish empanada. Vegan-friendly item.
Jerk Chicken Box$14.99
NON-VEGAN. Dark meat chicken marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Chicken Patty$4.25
NON-VEGAN. Savory, golden, flakey or puff crust filled with seasoned curry chicken.
More about JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -
Catch Me Sushi image

SUSHI

Catch Me Sushi

7234 canoga ave, Canoga Park

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SR1-ALBACORE LOVER$14.00
In: SEASONED SPICY ALBACORE WITH CUCUMBER
Out: FRESH ALBACORE WITH CRUNCH ONION SERVED WITH HOUSE SPECIAL ALBACORE SAUCE
SR13-RAINBOW ROLL$13.00
In: CALIFORNIA
Out: TUNA SALMON ALBACORE WHITE FISH AND SHRIMP
CR10-SPICY TUNA$8.50
In: SEASONED SPICY TUNA WITH CUCUMBER
More about Catch Me Sushi
Jamin Vegan - image

 

Jamin Vegan -

22213 Sherman Way, Canoga Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coconut Curried Tofu Box (GF)$14.15
Tofu is marinated in our curry sauce for over 24 hours then baked and takes a bath in our coconut curry sauce with Island veggies. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Coconut Rice & Beans (GF)$4.35
Coconut milk, garlic, thyme are cooked with red kidney beans and allowed to infuse rice. Vegan-friendly item.
Vegan Jerk Chicken Box
Plant-based chicken options marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
More about Jamin Vegan -
Olive & Fig Restaurant and Jazz Bar image

 

Olive & Fig Restaurant and Jazz Bar

23759 Roscoe Blvd, West Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Olive & Fig Restaurant and Jazz Bar
California Chicken Cafe image

 

California Chicken Cafe

9045 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Chatsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about California Chicken Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Social pies

9030 Owensmouth Ave Suite 11, Canoga Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MEAT PIE$25.00
Ground ribeye beef, Beef Pepperoni, Beef Bacon, Extra cheese ,Oregano, Basil, Garlic ,
CHEESE BREAD$10.00
Mozzarella , Parmesan
CREATE A PIE$25.00
Choose any topping list below
More about Social pies
Banner pic

 

Lucky's Pizza

9030 Owensmouth Ave, Canoga Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Orignal Calzone$9.00
Mozzarella and Ricotta cheeses
More about Lucky's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

New York Chicken & Gyro - NOHO

7553 Topanga Cyn Blvd, canoga park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about New York Chicken & Gyro - NOHO
