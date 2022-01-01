Lum-Ka-Naad Thai
17644 Ventura Boulevard
Encino, CA 91316
Curries
22. Green Curry
Creamy and subtly sweet green coconut curry with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, eggplant and basil.
23. Mussman Curry
Tender chunks of beef in Mussaman coconut curry with peanuts, white onion, and potatoes. Tofu or soy protein substitute available upon request.
24. Pa-Nang
Creamy Pa-nang coconut curry with kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers.
25. Pineapple Curry
Red coconut curry with pineapple chunks, tomatoes, bell pepper and basil leaves.
26. Red Curry
Red coconut curry with, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, eggplant and basil leaves.
27. Yellow Curry
Yellow coconut curry with potatoes, white onions and bell peppers.
28. Gang Pet Ped Yung- Roasted Duck & Pineapple Curry
Red coconut curry based with roasted duck, pineapple chunks, bell peppers, and cherry tomato.
29. Key Lake Leaf Curry
Red coconut curry based. Seasoned with cassod leaves. Tofu or soy protein substitute available.
Noodle Soup
30. Beef Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in a savory beef broth with thin sliced rare/med-rare beef, beef meatball Chinese broccoli and bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onions. Topped with fried garlic flakes.
31. Boat Market Style Beef Noodle Soup
Original rice noodle soup of Bangkok’s Dumnernsaduak Canal, the Boat-Living Community. Served in thick beef broth with braised beef slices, beef meatball, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, and cilantro leaves, and green onions. Topped off with fried garlic flakes.
32. Duck Noodle Soup
Rice noodle soup in savory duck broth with slices of roasted duck, bean sprouts, chinese broccoli, cilantro, and green onions. Topped off with fried garlic flakes.
33. Glass Noodle Soup (Vegan option available)
Glass noodles in soup with fish meat ball, ground pork, served with Thai green cabbage leaves (Kwung Toong), and bean sprouts. Tofu or soy protein substitute available.
34. Thai Style Sukiyaki (Vegan option available)
Glass noodles in soybean-based broth with sliced beef, chicken, pork, shrimp, cabbage, Chinese broccoli, mushroom and egg. Comes with additional soybean sauce on side.
35. Tom Yum Pork Noodle Soup
Hot & Sour broth with rice noodles soup with bean sprout, pork meat ball, ground pork, sliced pork, fried wonton, fish paste and crushed peanuts. Topped with cilantro & green onion.
Pan-Fried Noodles
36. Chow Mein
Classic Chow Mein egg noodles with cabbage, bean sprout, carrots, green onion.
37. Pad Kee Mao- Drunken Noodles
Spicy flat noodles with egg, Thai basil, carrots, onion, bell pepper, mushroom.
38. Pad See Ew
Flat noodles sauteed with sweet soy sauce, egg, and broccoli.
39. Pad Thai
Thin noodles with egg, green onion, bean sprouts, radish, chopped green beans in sweet & sour sauce.
40. Rhad Na
Pan-Fried flat noodles and Chinese broccoli in soupy soy bean gravy sauce.
41. Singapore Rice Noodles
Angel hair vermicelli rice noodles with pork and shrimp, egg, yellow curry powder, green onions, carrots, bell peppers.
42. Thai Spaghetti
Egg noodle served with shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and carrots in sweet & sour sauce
43. Yaki Soba
Egg noodle with chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, mushrooms, onions, carrots, bell peppers.
Koa kai noodle
Asian Favorites
44. Honey Roasted Ribs
Pork spare ribs roasted in our house Honey BBQ sauce.
45. Pla Duk Pad Ped- Spicy Crispy Catfish
Steak-cut crispy catfish sautéed in chili, bell pepper, pickled krachai, fresh baby pepper corn and topped with crispy Thai basil.
46. BBQ Chicken (Half or Whole)
Thai style BBQ chicken, served with sweet & sour sauce.
47. Kung Pao
Stir-fried with white onions, bell peppers, carrots and peanuts in spicy sauce.
48. Kung Pao Shrimp or Scallops
Stir-fried with white onions, bell peppers, carrots and peanuts in spicy sauce.
49. Mongolian Beef
Tender beef sauteed with bell peppers, white onion, scallion, tomatoes, chili, carrots and topped off with sesame seeds.
50. Teriyaki Chicken or Beef
Char-grilled skinless white chicken breast or beef served on top of cabbage and broccoli and drizzled with tangy teriyaki sauce.
51. Orange Chicken (Vegan option available)
Battered chicken nugget with sweet tangy sauce, green onion and roasted sesame seeds. Tofu or soy protein substitute for Vegan.
Fried Rice
52. Combination Fried Rice
Combination meats: chicken, beef, and pork with egg, white onions, tomato, scallions. Garnished with cilantro. Cucumber and lime wedge served on the side.
53. Crab Meat Fried Rice
Shredded crab meat, egg, and white onions pan-fried with a dash of Sriracha. Topped with an omelet and garnished with cilantro. Cucumber and lime wedge served on the side.
54. Curry Fried Rice
With yellow curry powder, egg, white onion, and bell peppers. Garnished with cilantro. Cucumber and lime wedge served on the side. Your choice of protein.
55. Pineapple Fried Rice
With both chicken and shrimp, cashew nut, egg, white onions, pineapple chunks, and raisins. Garnished with cilantro. Cucumber and lime wedge served on the side
56. Regular Fried Rice w/ Egg
With egg, tomato, and white onion. Garnished with cilantro. Cucumber and lime wedge served on the side. Your choice of protein.
57. Salt Mackerel Fried Rice
With salted mackerel and Chinese broccoli, egg, and scallion. Garnished with cilantro. Cucumber and lime wedge served on the side.
58. Seafood Fried Rice
Fried rice with white onion, egg, shrimp, mussels, scallop, squid, and white fish, tomato, and scallion. Garnished with cilantro. Cucumber and lime wedge served on the side.
59. Shrimp Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, tomato, white onion, and shrimp. Garnished with cilantro. Cucumber and lime wedge served on the side.
60. Vegetable Fried Rice (Vegan options available)
With egg, bean, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, tomato, Chinese broccoli, baby corn, and scallion. Garnished with cilantro. Cucumber and lime wedge served on the side.
Salads
61. Yum Ped Yang- Roasted Duck Salad
Sliced roasted duck tossed with lime juice, chili, red onion, scallion, tomato, cilantro and spring mix salad.
62. Larb Ped- Duck Larb Salad
Roasted ground duck tossed and seasoned with lime juice, mint, chili, galangal root, and red onion, cilantro, and rice powder.
63. Larb- Spicy Ground Meat Salad (Vegan option available)
Boiled ground meat (choice of chicken, pork, or beef) tossed and seasoned with mint, chili flakes, lime juice, red onions, scallion, cilantro, and roasted sweet rice powder. Tofu or soy protein substitute available.
64. Nam Tok- Juicy Grilled Salad (Beef or Pork) (Vegan options)
Lightly grilled thinly sliced beef or pork seasoned and tossed with mint, dried chilies, lime juice, red onion, scallions, and rice powder.
65. Pla Goong- Grilled Shrimp Salad
Lightly grilled shrimp tossed and mixed with sliced lemongrass, red onion, scallions, cilantro, mint, and chili paste.
66. Som Tum- Papaya Salad (Vegan option available)
Shredded green papaya hand pounded in a mortar and pestle. Your choice of flavor- (1) Thai Style- Ground peanuts, green bean, cherry tomato, garlic, Thai chili, fish sauce, lime juice, and topped with a shrimp. (2) Salted Crab- Small salted crabs, Thai chili, garlic, green beans, cherry tomato, fish sauce, and lime juice. Contains no peanuts. (3) Pickled fish- Pickled fish, Thai chili, garlic, green beans, cherry tomato, fish sauce, and lime juice. Contains no peanuts.
67. Soop Naw Mai- Seasoned Bamboo Shoot Salad
Shredded bamboo shoots in wild Thai leaves, hot lime sauce, green onion, dried pepper powder and ground sweet rice powder.
68. Yum Muk- Squid Salad
Quick boiled Squid tossed and seasoned with iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, Thai chili, and cilantro in spicy lime sauce.
69. Salad Kak- Thai Salad (Vegan option available)
Fresh spring mix salad, tomatoes, and cucumber topped with boiled egg, grilled chicken breast, and crispy fried wonton strips. Served with salad dressing and peanut sauce. Can be made vegan.
70. Yum Makua Yao- Eggplant Salad (Vegan option available)
Grilled eggplant, sweet Thai chili, shallots, mint leaves, cilantro and boiled egg. Served with mixed vegetables, spring mix, and chopped shrimp. Can be made vegan.
72. Yum Nua- Beef Salad
Grilled beef slices tossed with lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and mint in a spicy lime sauce dressing.
73. Yum Talae- Seafood Salad
A combination of fish, shrimp, squid, mussels, crab leg and scallops tossed with lettuce, red onions, green onions, cilantro, tomatoes, in a spicy lime sauce dressing.
74. Yum Woon Sen- Silver Noodle Salad
Silver or Glass Noodles mixed with ground pork, shrimp, squid, red onion, tomatoes, Green onion, cilantro in a spicy lime sauce. Tofu or soy protein substitute for Vegan.
Seafood
75. Crispy Fish With Garlic
Crispy whole pompano fried and topped with fried garlic flakes and served with our house spicy seafood sauce.
76. Grilled Mackerel
Whole Mackerel served with our house seafood sauce.
77. Pla Rard Prik- Fish in Spicy Sauce
Crispy whole Pompano drenched in red curry sauce with bell peppers.
78. Shrimp & Calamari Garlic Pepper
Calamari and shrimp sauteed in garlic pepper sauce and served on top of broccoli and carrots.
79. Spicy Calamari Basil
Calamari sauteed in a garlic pepper sauce with white onion, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, Thai basil, and ground Thai chilies.
80. Steamed Basil Mussel & Scallops
New Zealand mussel steamed with basil, kaffir lime leaves, and lemongrass served with our house spicy seafood sauce.
81. Steamed Fish With Soybean Sauce
Whole Branzino steamed in our light and savory soybean sauce with ginger, Chinese Celery, scallions, and shiitake mushrooms.
82. Stir-Fried Seafood With Thai Basil
Stir fried fish, squid, shrimp, scallop, green mussel, with chili, garlic, White onion, mushroom, carrots, bell pepper, and Thai basil.
83. Sweet & Sour Fish
Crispy whole Pompano topped with sweet & sour sauce with pineapple, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, white onions, carrots.
84. Hor Mok Seafood
A creamy mixture of Steamed fish, shrimp, scallop, mussels, squid, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil, and curry paste, served in a banana leaf basket.
85. Salmon Hor Mok
Steamed Salmon in a creamy mixture of coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil, and curry paste, served in a banana leaf basket.
86. Seafood Curry
Seafood combination of fish, shrimp, mussels, squid, crab legs, and scallops in light spicy red curry with coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and kaffir lime leaves.
Soups
87. Tom Kha Seafood (Coconut soup w/ seafood)
Coconut milk soup with shrimp, filet fish, green mussels, squid, scallops, mushroom, tomato, galangal root, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, and chili paste.
88. Poh Taek- Spicy Seafood Soup
seafood soup with shrimp, white fish, green mussel, squid, scallops, filet fish seasoned with Thai basil, lime, chilies, lemongrass, and ginger.
89. Tom Kha Goong (Coconut soup w/ shrimp)
Coconut milk soup with shrimp, mushroom, tomato, galangal root, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, lime juice, and chili paste.
90. Tom Kha Kai (Coconut soup w/ chicken)
Coconut milk soup with chicken, mushroom, tomato, galangal root, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, lime juice, and chili paste.
91. Wild Vegetable Curry Soup w/ Shrimp or Catfish
Spicy country style soup with mixed vegetables and wild Thai basil, choice of shrimp or catfish. Tofu or soy protein substitute for Vegan.
92. Tom Yum Kai (Hot & sour chicken soup)
Hot & sour soup with chicken, tomato, lemongrass, galangal root, lime juice, kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil, and mushroom.
93. Tom Yum Veggies & Tofu (Hot & sour vegetables soup)
Hot & sour soup with mixed vegetable, tofu, lemongrass, galangal root, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, and lime juice.
94. Tom Yum Goong (Hot & sour shrimp soup)
Hot & sour soup with shrimp, lemongrass, galangal root, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, chili paste, and lime juice. Vegan options available.
95. Seaweed & Glass Noodle Soup (Vegan option available)
Large bowl of seaweed soup with glass noodles, ground pork, shiitake mushrooms, green onion, and cilantro in a light broth. Topped with fried garlic. Vegan options available.
97. Tofu-Seaweed Soup (Vegan option available)
Large bowl of seaweed soup with ground pork, tofu, shiitake mushrooms, green onions, and cilantro in a light broth. Topped with fried garlic.
98. Vegetable Soup (Vegan option available)
Light clear broth with mixed vegetables and ground pork. Topped with fried garlic, cilantro, and green onions. Vegan options available.
Wonton Soup
Light clear broth with sliced chicken and wontons filled with ground chicken and shrimp and Yu Choy. Topped with fried garlic, cilantro, and green onions.
Tom Kha Veggie
Tom Kha Tofu
Northern Cuisine
100. Jor Pak Kaad- Green Leaves Sour Soup
Kwang Toong in Tamarind Soup with sliced pork.
101. Larb Kua- Pan Fried Meat in Northern Spices
Pan fried ground pork, chicken, or beef, with scallions, cilantro, shallots, fresh Pai leaves (Rau Ram) in Northern spices, and topped with fried garlic.
102. Larb Pla Duk- Catfish Larb
Grilled minced catfish seasoned with, fresh galangal root, dried chili, cilantro, scallion, mint leaves, rice powder and lime juice.
103. Kang Ho (Vegan option available)
Pan fried vegetables, eggplant, vermicelli noodles, chili, pickled bamboo shoots, and mushrooms, seasoned with Thai-Burmese yellow curry powder. Your choice of protein.
106. Kang Kanoon- Jackfruit Soup
Spicy soup of young jackfruit chunks, Cha-om leaves (Acacia Insuvais) and pork seasoned with tomatoes, and Northern curry mix.
107. Tum Kanoon- Jackfruit Salad (Vegan option available)
Young jackfruit paste pan-fried with ground pork, curry paste and tomatoes. Seasoned with kaffir lime leaves and fried garlic.
108. Kang Toon- Elephant Ear Plant Soup w/ Fish (Vegan option available)
Hot & Sour Turmeric Soup with Toon Stem or Elephant Ear plant (Colacasia Gigantea), basil, tomato, lime juice, and fish. Tofu or soy protein substitute available.
109. Kha-Nom-Jean-Naam-Ngiaw- Vermicelli Noodle in Tomato Soup
Vermicelli rice noodle with curry sauce of tomato, fermented yellow beans (Glycine max) and dried "Kapok" (Ceiba casearia) flowers, ground pork and pork rib.
110. Khao Soy- Curry Noodle w/ Chicken Drumstick
Mildly seasoned chicken drumstick in curry broth with egg noodles, topped with crispy noodle, served with shallot wedge, pickled cabbage, lime, and red chili oil.
111. Lanna Hin-Le- Stewed Pork Curry
Stewed tender pork in a Lanna Thai-Burmese curry powder with tamarind juice and ginger root.
112. Tum Makua- Eggplant Salad (Vegan option available)
Grilled eggplant seasoned with Thai chili, shallots, cilantro served with a boiled egg, steamed vegetables, and pork rinds.
113. Sai Oua- Nothern Spices Pork Sausage (3 pcs.)
Ground pork marinated with 9 kinds of herbs and spices. Served with cabbage, ginger, and peanuts on the side.
114. Hor Noong- Chicken Breast in Steamed Banana Leaf Basket
Chicken breast, green bean, scallion, cilantro, marinated in Northern curry paste and sweet rice powder, steamed in banana leaf basket
116. Fish Soup w/ Tamarind Leaves
Hot & sour soup flavored with tamarind leaves, red onions, lemongrass, galangal root, kaffir lime leaves. With white fish.
Relish/Dipping Sauce
117. Nam Prik Noom- Roasted Green Chili Pepper
Roasted green chili pepper paste, garlic, onion and shallots served with steamed vegetables, pork rinds, cucumber, and fried Indian mackerel fish.
119. Nam Prik Ong- Chili-Tomato w/ Ground Pork
Chili-Tomato paste slowed cooked with ground pork served with steamed vegetables, cucumber, and fried Indian mackerel.
Southern Cuisine
123. Kai Kuah Krabi- Krabi Spiced Chicken
Pan-fried chicken breast marinated in spicy southern spices. Served with cabbage, cucumber, and iceberg lettuce.
124. Yum Jing Jang- Crunchy Anchovy Salad
Crispy fried anchovy tossed and seasoned with fresh chili, lime juice, cilantro, fresh green apple, green onion, and shallots.
125. Khao Yam Nam Budu- Rice Salad
An assortment of white rice, Nam Budu (from prawns or small fishes) mixed with coconut flakes, ground dried shrimps, sliced lemon grass, thinly cut kaffir lime leaves, bean sprouts, pomelo, thinly cut green beans, diced cucumber, sliced green apple ground roasted dried chili and lime slices.
126. Kuah Gling- South Sea Spice Dried Curry (Vegan option available)
Pan fried meat marinated in Southern Spices paste consisting of galangal root, kaffir lime leaves, turmeric root, lemongrass, pepper, and Thai chili. Served with lettuce and cucumber. Tofu or soy protein substitute available.
127. Kuah Gling Kradook Moo (Spicy Only)
Cut bone-in pork spare ribs water pan fried in Southern Spices Curry paste consisting of galangal root, kaffir lime leaves, turmeric root, lemongrass, pepper, and Thai chili. Served with lettuce and cucumber.
128. Sator & Shrimp
Sator beans sautéed with shrimp and ground pork in homemade Southern Spices curry consisting of: shallots, garlic, Thai chilis, and shrimp paste.
129. Tai Pla Country Curry Soup
Soup of smoked fish and fermented fish paste in a Southern Spices mix consisting of galangal root, kaffir lime leaves, turmeric root, lemongrass, pepper, and Thai chili. With sliced bamboo shoot, green beans, and eggplant.
130. Turmeric Bamboo Fish Soup (Vegan option available)
Southern style hot & sour soup with turmeric pastes and thin sliced bamboo shoot and white fish. Tofu or soy protein substitute available.
131. Turmeric Papaya With Shrimp (Vegan option available)
Southern style hot & sour soup with turmeric pastes and fresh thin sliced papaya and shrimp. Tofu or soy protein substitute available.
132. Pla Ping- Grilled and Steamed fish in curry and banana leaf
Marinated fillet of Mekong River white fish, fresh mushroom, egg, basil, kaffir leaves in southern curry paste, and grilled in banana leaf wrap.
133. Kanom Jean Tai Pla
Soup of smoked fish and fermented fish paste in a Southern Spices mix consisting of galangal root, kaffir lime leaves, turmeric root, lemongrass, pepper, and Thai chili. With sliced bamboo shoot, green beans, and eggplant with Kanom Jean Vermicelli noodles. Served with vegetables.
Sautéed
135. Spicy Bamboo Shoots & Mushrooms (Vegan option available)
Sautéed bamboo shoot, mushroom with Thai basil and chili and meat of choice.
136. Bell Peppers (Vegan option available)
Sautéed meat of choice with bell pepper with mushrooms, carrots and onions.
137. Broccoli With Oyster Sauce (Vegan option available)
Sautéed meat of choice with broccoli florets with oyster sauce.
138. Cashew Nuts (Vegan option available)
Sautéed meat of choice with cashew nut, yellow onion, bell pepper, and dried chili.
139. Garlic Pepper (Vegan option available)
Sautéed meat of choice with black pepper and garlic, served over steamed broccoli.
140. Ginger Root (Vegan option available)
Sautéed meat of choice with mushrooms, onions, ginger and bell pepper.
141. Prik Khing- Grean Beans (Vegan option available)
Sautéed green bean with chili paste and meat of choice.
142. Glass Noodles (Vegan option available)
Sautéed glass noodle with onions, tomatoes, cabbage, black mushrooms, eggs, and meat of choice.
143. Spicy Eggplants (Vegan option available)
Sautéed Eggplant with Thai basil, onion, crushed chili, garlic, bell peppers, and meat of choice.
144. Spicy Thai Basil (Vegan option available)
Choice of sliced or ground meat sautéed with crushed chili, garlic, and Thai basil
145. Stir-Fried Baby Corn (Vegan option available)
Sautéed with carrots, onions and mushrooms.
146. Straw Mushrooms (Vegan option available)
Sautéed straw mushrooms with carrots, onions and oyster sauce.
147. Sweet & Sour (Vegan option available)
Sautéed meat of choice with pineapple chunks, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
148. Thai Broccoli With Salt Mackerel or Crispy Pork
Lightly sautéed Thai broccoli with salt mackerel or crispy pork.
Kao pad gra pow
Vegetable Lovers
149. Baby Corn With Mushrooms
Baby corn, mushroom, carrot and onion sautéed with gravy oyster sauce.
150. Bean Sprouts & Tofu
Bean Sprouts, green onion, and tofu sautéed with oyster sauce.
151. Mixed Vegetables With Oyster Sauce
Sautéed vegetables: bamboo shoot, mushroom, bean sprout, baby corn, bell pepper, carrot, Napa cabbage, broccoli, green bean, onion and oyster sauce.
152. Spicy Tofu With Basil Leaves
Sautéed tofu with bell pepper, onion, basil, mushroom, fresh chili, and garlic.
153. Thai Broccoli & Shiitake Mushrooms
Sautéed broccoli with shitake mushroom and oyster sauce.
Rice
Desserts
UTENSILS
