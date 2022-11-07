  • Home
  Encino
  Tel Aviv Authentic Kitchen (Encino) - 17630 Ventura Boulevard
Tel Aviv Authentic Kitchen (Encino) 17630 Ventura Boulevard

No reviews yet

17630 Ventura Boulevard

Encino, CA 91316

Order Again

Shabbat Dinner

Shabbat Dinner

$56.99

Friday Extra

Shabbat Dinner

$56.99

Big Black Side Order

$12.99

Small Black Side

$7.99

Big Black Cuscus

$16.99

Small Black Cuscus

$11.99

Soup Big

$9.99

Small Soup

$7.99

Chicken Leg

$9.99

Moroccan Fish

$12.99

Fish Balls

$13.50

Minute Steak

$16.99

Asado

$16.99

Meat Balls

$12.99

Veggi Cubba

$2.50

Cubba

$3.50

Poteto Burekas

$3.50

Burekas

$5.99

Schnitzel Extra

$11.99

Pastia / Sambusac

$3.50

Challa

$3.50

Small Challa

$1.50

Veggie Patty

$2.99

16oz Salad

$7.99

12oz Salad

$5.99

6 oz Salad

$3.99

Cubba Beets

$10.99

Mafroom Dish

$10.99

Mafroom

$4.99

Tavshilim Plate

$24.50

Tavshilim Sandwhich

$19.00

Lamb Tanzia

$21.99

Sea Breqm

$12.99

Tanzia

$16.99

Fried Telapiya

$5.99

Ex Patty Fish Balls

$4.50

Holiday Dinner

Holiday Dinner

$87.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

17630 Ventura Boulevard, Encino, CA 91316

Directions

