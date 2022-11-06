Tel Aviv Grill - Encino 17201 Ventura Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Tel Aviv Grill is fast paced, authentic, eatery. With an extensive meat menu, vegetarian options, and authentic sides everyone will have something to smile about at Tel Aviv Grill.
Location
17201 Ventura Boulevard, Encino, CA 91316
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Melrose Burgers 'N Fries Glatt Kosher Grill - 17932 Ventura Blvd
No Reviews
17932 Ventura Blvd Encino, CA 91316
View restaurant