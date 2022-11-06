  • Home
Tel Aviv Grill - Encino 17201 Ventura Boulevard

No reviews yet

17201 Ventura Boulevard

Encino, CA 91316

Chicken Shawarma Plate
Hummus
Chicken Shawarma Pita

Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$18.50

Beef Shawarma Pita

$20.50

Mixed Shawarma Pita

$20.50

Schnitzel Pita

$18.50

Chicken Breast Pita

$18.50

Chicken Thigh Pita

$18.50

House Kabab Pita

$18.50

Falafel Pita

$13.50

Sabich Pita

$13.50

Merguez Pita

$19.00

Rib Eye Pita

$22.50

Hamburger

$17.50

Veggie Pita

$11.50

Laffa

Chicken Shawarma Laffa

$20.50

Beef Shawarma Laffa

$22.00

Mix Shawarma Laffa

$22.00

Schnitzel Laffa

$20.50

Chicken Breast Laffa

$20.50

Chicken Thigh Laffa

$20.50

Sabich Laffa

$15.00

Veggie Laffa

$12.99

Merguez Laffa

$21.00

Rib Eye Laffa

$24.00

House Kabob Laffa

$20.50

Falafel Lafa

$15.00

Baguette

Chicken Shawarma Baguette

$20.50

Beef Shawarma Baguette

$23.00

Mixed Shawarma Baguette

$23.00

Schnitzel Baguette

$20.50

Chicken Breast Baguette

$20.50

Chicken Thigh Baguette

$20.50

House Kabab Baguette

$20.50

Falafel Baguette

$15.00

Sabich Baguette

$15.00

Merguez Baguette

$22.00

Rib Eye Baguette

$24.00

Veggie Baguette

$12.99

Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$23.00

Beef Shawarma Plate

$25.00

Mix Shawarma Plate

$25.00

Schnitzel Plate

$23.00

Chicken Breast Plate

$23.00

Chicken Thigh Plate

$23.00

House Kabab Plate

$23.00

Falafel Plate

$17.50

Sabich Plate

$17.50

Merguez Plate

$23.00

Rib Eye Plate

$29.00

Veggie Plate

$14.50

Hamburger Plate

$17.50

Extras

Extra Falafel Ball

$0.75

Extra Pita

$1.00

Extra Skewer

$7.50

Veggie Skewer

$2.99

Desserts

Baklava

$4.50Out of stock

Malabi

$7.50

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

A La Carte

A La Carte Schnitzel

$9.99

A La Carte Merguez

$9.99

A La Carte Chicken Shwarma

$9.99

A La Carte House Kabab

$9.99

A La Carte Chicken Thigh Skewer

$9.99

A La Carte Chicken Breast Steak

$9.99

A La Carte Ribeye Skewer

$15.99

A La Carte Beef Shwarma

$13.99

1LB Chicken Shawarma

$16.99

A La Carte Hamburger

$9.99

Salads

Red Cabbage

$2.99+

White Cabbage

$2.99+

Israeli Salad

$2.99+

Fried Eggplants

$2.99+

Pickles

$2.99+

Amba

$2.99+

Red Spicy

$2.99+

Green Spicy

$3.99+

Yellow Peppers

$2.99+

Fried Jalapenos

$2.99+

Hummus

$4.99+

Tahini

$4.99+

Authentic salads

$4.99+

Sides

Rice

$2.99+

French Fries

$2.99+

Veggi Soup

$6.99

Beverages

Bottled Drinks

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

Spring Cans

$2.99

Turkish Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Tel Aviv Grill is fast paced, authentic, eatery. With an extensive meat menu, vegetarian options, and authentic sides everyone will have something to smile about at Tel Aviv Grill.

17201 Ventura Boulevard, Encino, CA 91316

