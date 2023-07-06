A map showing the location of Blai 5780 Canoga Avenue, Suite BView gallery

Blai 5780 Canoga Avenue, Suite B

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

5780 Canoga Avenue, Suite B

Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Breakfast

Pancakes

$14.95

Crepes

$15.95

French Toast

$13.95

Omelet

$13.95

Siam Omelet

$19.75Out of stock

Blairito

$16.35Out of stock

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Segafredo Coffee

$4.95

Latte

$4.65Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.65Out of stock

Espresso

$3.00Out of stock

Thai Tea

$4.75Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock

Cold Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Milk Tea

$4.65Out of stock

Green Tea

$4.65Out of stock

Thai Coffee

$4.95Out of stock

Brown Sugar

$4.25Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.15

Diet Coke

$3.15

Sprite

$3.15

Pellegrino

$5.95

Bottle Water

$3.00

Main Menu

Appetizer

Summer Rolls

$12.95

Veg Egg Roll

$11.95

Chicken Satey

$14.95Out of stock

Fried Cajun Chicken

$15.25Out of stock

Blai Corn Tempura

$11.50Out of stock

Gyoza

$12.35Out of stock

Lunch

Pad Thai Lunch

$16.85Out of stock

Thai Basil

$16.85

Garlic Pepper

$16.85Out of stock

Red Curry

$16.85Out of stock

Yellow Curry

$16.85Out of stock

Soup

Wonton Soup

$13.95Out of stock

TomYum

$16.95Out of stock

TomKha

$17.95Out of stock

Salad

Papaya Salad

$13.95

Blai Mxed Green Sald

$12.25Out of stock

Larb Chicken

$14.95

Beef Salad

$18.75

Noodles

Pad Thai

$16.95

Pad See You

$15.95

Drunken Noodles

$16.95

Glass Noodles

$15.65Out of stock

Kaosoi

$18.95Out of stock

Stir Fry

Mixed Veggies

$15.65Out of stock

Garlic Green Beans

$15.65Out of stock

Thai Basil

$17.75

Prik King

$15.65Out of stock

Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$14.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.25Out of stock

Spicy Fried Rice

$15.95

Steam Rice

$4.25

Blai Rice

$4.95Out of stock

Yellow Curry Chicken

$16.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5780 Canoga Avenue, Suite B, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

