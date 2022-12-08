Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pitfire Woodland Hills

6250 Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Woodland Hills, CA 91367

GREY GOOSE
BTL WINE OF WEEK RED
PTCH WEINS HEFENWEIZEN

BEER DRAFT (WH)

1/2 L FIG MTN LIGHT LAGER

$6.00Out of stock

Figueroa Mountain ‘Fig Mtn Light’ Lager (4.5% abv)

1/2 L N. COAST PILSNER

$8.00

North Coast ‘Scrimshaw’ Pilsner (4.5% abv)

1/2 L WEINS HEFENWEIZEN

$9.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen (5.4% abv)

LTR FIG MTN LIGHT LAGER

$14.00Out of stock

Figueroa Mountain ‘Fig Mtn Light’ Lager (4.5% abv)

LTR N. COAST PILSNER

$16.00

North Coast ‘Scrimshaw’ Pilsner (4.5% abv)

LTR WEINS HEFENWEIZEN

$18.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen (5.4% abv)

PNT BOOMTOWN PALE ALE

$8.00

Boomtown Brewery ‘Las Palmas’ Pale Ale (5% abv)

PNT COMMON SPACE HAZY IPA

$9.50

Common Space Brewery ‘Food Fight’ Hazy IPA (6.5% abv)

PNT E. ROCK BELGIAN WIT

$8.50

Eagle Rock ‘Manifesto’ Belgian Whit (5.7% abv)

PNT ENEGREN BLK LAGER

$7.50

Enegren ‘Nighthawk’ Black Lager (4.8% abv)

PNT ME CALI CREAMIN NITRO

$9.00

Mother Earth ‘Cali Creamin’ Nitro (5.2% abv)

PNT P. BREWING CRONIC AMBER

$7.50

Pizza Port ‘Chronic’ Amber Ale (4.9% abv)

TLP STONE DELICIOUS IPA

$9.00

Stone ‘Delicious’ IPA (7.7% abv)

BEER GROWLER (WH)

GWLR BOOMTOWN PALE ALE

$16.00

Boomtown Brewery ‘Las Palmas’ Pale Ale (5% abv)

GWLR COMMON SPACE HAZY IPA

$20.00

Common Space Brewery ‘Food Fight’ Hazy IPA (6.5% abv)

GWLR ENEGREN BLK LAGER

$16.00

Enegren ‘Nighthawk’ Black Lager (4.8% abv)

GWLR FIG MTN LIGHT LAGER

$18.00

Figueroa Mountain ‘Fig Mtn Light’ Lager (4.5% abv)

GWLR MANIFESTO BELGIAN WIT

$17.00

Eagle Rock ‘Manifesto’ Belgian Whit (5.7% abv)

GWLR ME CALI CREAMIN NITRO

$19.00

Mother Earth ‘Cali Creamin’ Nitro (5.2% abv)

GWLR N. COAST PILSNER

$17.00

North Coast ‘Scrimshaw’ Pilsner (4.5% abv)

GWLR P. BREWING CRONIC AMBER

$16.00

Pizza Port ‘Chronic’ Amber Ale (4.9% abv)

GWLR STONE DELICIOUS IPA

$19.00

Stone ‘Delicious’ IPA (7.7% abv)

GWLR WEINS HEFENWEIZEN

$19.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen (5.4% abv)

BEER PITCHER (WH)

PTCH BOOMTOWN PALE ALE

$26.00

Boomtown Brewery ‘Las Palmas’ Pale Ale (5% abv)

PTCH C. SPACE HAZY IPA

$33.00

Common Space Brewery ‘Food Fight’ Hazy IPA (6.5% abv)

PTCH E.ROCK BELGIAN WIT

$31.00

Eagle Rock ‘Manifesto’ Belgian Whit (5.7% abv)

PTCH ENEGREN BLK LAGER

$26.00

Enegren ‘Nighthawk’ Black Lager (4.8% abv)

PTCH FIG MTN LIGHT LAGER

$26.00

Figueroa Mountain ‘Fig Mtn Light’ Lager (4.5% abv)

PTCH ME CALI CREAMIN NITRO

$28.00

Mother Earth ‘Cali Creamin’ Nitro (5.2% abv)

PTCH N. COAST PILSNER

$28.00

North Coast ‘Scrimshaw’ Pilsner (4.5% abv)

PTCH P. BREWING CRONIC AMBER

$26.00

Pizza Port ‘Chronic’ Amber Ale (4.9% abv)

PTCH STONE DELICIOUS IPA

$33.00

Stone ‘Delicious’ IPA (7.7% abv)

PTCH WEINS HEFENWEIZEN

$33.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen (5.4% abv)

BEER CAN/BTL (WH)

2 TOWNS BRIGHT CIDER

$8.00

2 Towns ‘Bright’ Cider(6% abv)

BROOKLYN LAGER

$7.00

Brooklyn Brewery Lager(5.2% abv)

COORS BANQUET LAGER

$6.00

Coors Banquet Adjunct Lager(5% abv)

FOUNDERS SESSION IPA

$8.00

Founder’s ‘All Day Haze’ Session IPA(4.7% abv)

GLUTENBERG BLONDE ALE

$9.00

Glutenberg GF Blonde Ale(4.5% abv)

L COAST DOWNTOWN BROWN

$7.00

Lost Coast ‘Downtown Brown’ Brown Ale(5% abv)

LOCAL ROOTS KOMBUCHA

$8.00

Local Roots ‘Purple Haze’ Kombucha(7.2% abv)

NOMADICA RED BLEND

$12.00

NOMADICA WHITE BLEND

$12.00

OSCAR BLUES PALE ALE

$7.00

Oskar Blues ‘Dale’s Pale’ Pale Ale(5.6% abv)

STEIGL GRAPEFRUIT RADLER

$8.00

‘Grapefruit Radler’ Shandy(2.3% abv)

WILD BASIN HARD SELTZER

$6.00

WINE GLASS

SANGRIA CLASSIC TOGO

$22.00

GLS GIOCATO PG

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Giocato by Aleks Simcic, Slovenia

GLS PRISMA SAUV BLANC

$8.50

Sauvignon Blanc Prisma, Casablanca Valley, Chile

GLS RICKSHAW CHARD

$10.50

Chardonnay Rickshaw, Northern + Central California

GLS PERRIN ROSE

$9.00

Rosé Famille Perrin, Côtes du Rhône, France

GLS LVF SPARKLING ROSE

$10.00

GLS SPARKLING CAVA

$8.50

GLS PASCAL LAMBERT CAB

$14.00

Cabernet Franc Pascal Lambert, France

GLS MUNI PINOT NOIR

$12.50

Pinot Noir Municipal Winemakers,Santa Barbara County, California

GLS CAPARZO SANGIO

$10.00

Caparzo, Tuscany, Italy

GLS HONORO VERA CAB

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Honoro Vera, Jumilla, Spain

GLS SANGRIA CLASSIC

$8.50

GLS WINE OF THE WEEK

$7.50

WINE TO THE TOP

FTT GIOCATO PG

$14.00

Pinot Grigio Giocato by Aleks Simcic, Slovenia

FTT PRISMA SAUV BLANC

$13.50

Sauvignon Blanc Prisma, Casablanca Valley, Chile

FTT RICKSHAW CHARD

$15.50

Chardonnay Rickshaw, Northern + Central California

FTT PERRIN ROSE

$14.00

Rosé Famille Perrin, Côtes du Rhône, France

FTT MUNI PINOT NOIR

$17.50

Pinot Noir Municipal Winemakers,Santa Barbara County, California

FTT CAPARZO SANGIO

$15.00

Caparzo, Tuscany, Italy

FTT HONORO VERA CAB

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Honoro Vera, Jumilla, Spain

FTT PASCAL LAMBERT CAB

$19.00

Cabernet Franc Pascal Lambert, France

WINE BOTTLE

BTL GIOCATO PG

$35.00

Pinot Grigio Giocato by Aleks Simcic, Slovenia

BTL PRISMA SAUV BLANC

$33.00

Sauvignon Blanc Prisma, Casablanca Valley, Chile

BTL RICKSHAW CHARD

$41.00

Chardonnay Rickshaw, Northern + Central California

BTL PERRIN ROSE

$35.00

Rosé Famille Perrin, Côtes du Rhône, France

BTL LVF SPARKLING ROSE

$39.00

BTL SPARKLING CAVA

$33.00

BTL MUNI PINOT NOIR

$49.00

Pinot Noir Municipal Winemakers,Santa Barbara County, California

BTL CAPARZO SANGIO

$39.00

Caparzo, Tuscany, Italy

BTL HONORO VERA CAB

$43.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Honoro Vera, Jumilla, Spain

BTL PASCAL LAMBERT CAB

$55.00

Cabernet Franc Pascal Lambert, France

BTL WINE OF WEEK RED

$29.00

BTL WINE OF WEEK WHITE

$29.00

BTL SPARKLING

$25.00

PTCH SANGRIA CLASSIC

$34.00

CORKAGE FEE

$10.00

SPEED BAR (WH)

EVERYTHING MARTINI

$14.00

vodka, lilet blanc, charred onion

IN THE COSMOS

$12.00

vodka, lime, cranberry

AWWW, PEAR!

$13.00

gin, pear, lemon, star anise & allspice, sparkling wine

ALL VALLEY OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

bourbon, allspice demerara, bitters

BOOZY COLD BREW

$14.00

bourbon, fernet, maple, coldbrew

STAYCATION

$14.00

tequila, mezcal, passionfruit, lime, ginger

EVERYBODY WANTS SOME

$13.00

tequila, jalapeño, grapefruit soda

NO WAY, FROSE!

$12.00

rosé, hibiscus

NO WAY, FROSE! MADE POP!

$17.00

frosé + split of sparkling

THE PITFIRE MARGARITA

$12.00

tequila, lime, agave, salt

THE PITFIRE MARGARITA MADE POP!

$17.00

margartia + coronita

I'M YOUR HUCKLEBERRY

$12.00

blueberry bourbon, blackberry, ginger

ADIOS MOTHER OF DRAGONS

$12.00

rum, mezcal, blue majik, pineapple, coconut

BEER + SHOT

$12.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$12.00

WELL VODKA

$10.00

WELL GIN

$10.00

WELL WHITE RUM

$10.00

WELL TEQUILA

$10.00

WELL MEZCAL

$12.00

WELL BOURBON

$10.00

WELL RYE

$10.00

WELL SCOTCH

$10.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS (WH)

AMERICANO

$12.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$14.00

AVIATION

$12.00

BEE'S KNEES

$12.00

BLACK MANHATTAN

$13.00

BLOOD & SAND

$12.00

BOULVARDIER

$12.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$12.00

DAIQUIRI

$12.00

FRENCH 75

$13.00

GIMLET

$12.00

GOLDRUSH

$12.00

HEMINGWAY DAIQUIRI

$12.00

LAST WORD

$14.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

MAI TAI

$12.00

MOJITO

$12.00

MULE

$12.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

PENICILLIN

$12.00

PINA COLADA

$13.00

SAZERAC

$12.00

TOM COLLINS

$12.00

VESPER

$12.00

VIEUX CARRE

$13.00

WARD 8

$12.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$12.00

WHISKEY SOUR W/ EGGWHITE

$13.00

VODKA/GIN (WH)

WELL VODKA

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

KETEL ONE

$12.00

LOFT & BEAR

$12.00

TITOS

$12.00

WELL GIN

$10.00

AMAS

$14.00

BLUE COAT

$12.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$12.00

FORD'S

$12.00

HENDRICKS GIN

$13.00

SIPSMITH SLOE GIN

$13.00

TANQUERAY

$12.00

TEQUILA/MEZCAL (WH)

WELL TEQUILA

$10.00

FORTELEZA ANEJO

$18.00

OCHO ANEJO

$16.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$13.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$13.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$12.00

FORTELEZA BLANCO

$14.00

OCHO PLATA

$14.00

PATRON SILVER BLANCO

$14.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$14.00

FORTELEZA REPO

$14.00

LA GRITONA REPOSADO

$13.00

OCHO REPO

$14.00

SUERTE REPO

$12.00

WELL MEZCAL

$12.00

DEL MAGUEY VIDA MEZCAL

$14.00

DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL

$14.00

LOS JAVIS ESPADIN MEZCAL

$13.00

MADRE ENSAMBLE MEZCAL

$16.00

WHISKEY (WH)

WELL BOURBON

$10.00

WELL RYE

$10.00

WELL SCOTCH

$10.00

ANGEL'S ENVY

$14.00

BASIL HAYDEN'S

$13.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$12.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$11.00

MAKERS MARK

$11.00

NOAH'S MILL

$16.00

JAMESON

$9.00

MICHTERS

$14.00

RITTENHOUSE

$10.00

SAZERAC

$10.00

GLENLIVET 12

$15.00

SUNTORY

$13.00

HIGH WEST DOUBLE

$12.00

WHISTLE PIG PIGGYBACK

$13.00

WILLET POT STILL RYE

$16.00

DEWER'S

$12.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK LABEL

$15.00

RUM (WH)

WELL WHITE RUM

$10.00

GOSLINGS

$11.00

DIPLOMATICO MANTUANO

$12.00

BACARDI SILVER

$11.00

RON ZACAPA

$16.00

LIQUEUR (WH)

AVERNA AMARO

$9.00

FERNET BRANICA

$10.00

CREME DE VIOLET

$8.00

LUXARDO MARASCHINO

$10.00

ST. ELDER ELDERFLOWER

$12.00

CLOTHING

PITFIRE HAT

$17.00

PITFIRE BEANIE

$19.00

T-SHIRT

$22.00

COOK SHIRT

$20.00

PITFIRE PIN

$0.50

MERCH

PIZZA/BEER MONEY CHANGE HOLDER

$3.00

54 OZ BIG LOVE MUG

$12.50

20 OZ SIPPY CUP

$5.00

YOU COMPLETE ME GLASS

$7.00

ATOMIC FIREBALLS

$0.25

COOKING

4" PIZZA CUTTER

$6.00

CERAMIC PIZZA STONE

$25.00

14" X 15" WOOD PIZZA PEEL W 8" HANDLE

$20.00

BOOKS

GJELINA

$35.00

PIZZA CAMP

$29.00

AMERICAN PIE

$27.99

COLORING BOOK FOR PIZZA LOVER

$10.00

PIZZA COLORING BOOK FOR ADULTS

$10.00

FOOD ENHANCERS

RANCH DIPPER BTL

$8.50

HOT HONEY DIPPER BTL

$12.50

VEGAN BUFFALO DIPPER BTL

$10.00

MARINARA DIPPER PT

$8.00

BLUE CHEESE DIPPER BTL

$10.00

BOOZE

SANGRIA CLASSIC TOGO

$22.00

6 PACK BEER MIX&MATCH

$25.00

HOLIDAY 4 PACK

$75.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Order your second round and pick it up at the bar!

6250 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

