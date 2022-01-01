Salmon in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve salmon
CHICKEN
Kourosh Restaurant
22635 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|SALMON FISH
|$22.99
GASOLINA
21150 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Pan con Salmon
|$16.00
toast | smoked salmon | herbed crema | poached egg | arugula
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Nicola's Kitchen
20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Salmon Special
|$21.00
|Salmon - a la carte
|$11.00
Choice of Preparation.
Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills
20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills
|8oz Cured Salmon Container
|$20.00
|Side Salmon
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Smoked Salmon Platter
|$15.50
Smoked salmon slices with tomato, cucumber, red onion, cream cheese, lemon and capers.
Served with French baguette
|Smoked Salmon Bagel
|$15.50
Smoked salmon, tomato, red
onions, arugula and dill-caper cream
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Smoked Salmon Board
|$16.99
acme nova from Brooklyn, cream cheese, onions, tomato, capers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, choice of bagel
|Nova Smoked Salmon (Lox) Sandwich
|$13.99
acme nova smoked salmon from Brooklyn, cream cheese, onion, tomato, capers, choice of bagel
|Acme Nova Salmon Pkg
|$9.99