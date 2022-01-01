Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

CHICKEN

Kourosh Restaurant

22635 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON FISH$22.99
More about Kourosh Restaurant
Item pic

 

GASOLINA

21150 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan con Salmon$16.00
toast | smoked salmon | herbed crema | poached egg | arugula
More about GASOLINA
Nicola's Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Nicola's Kitchen

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Special$21.00
Salmon - a la carte$11.00
Choice of Preparation.
More about Nicola's Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills

20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8oz Cured Salmon Container$20.00
Side Salmon$6.00
More about Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie & Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Platter$15.50
Smoked salmon slices with tomato, cucumber, red onion, cream cheese, lemon and capers.
Served with French baguette
Smoked Salmon Bagel$15.50
Smoked salmon, tomato, red
onions, arugula and dill-caper cream
More about Pascal Patisserie & Cafe
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Board$16.99
acme nova from Brooklyn, cream cheese, onions, tomato, capers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, choice of bagel
Nova Smoked Salmon (Lox) Sandwich$13.99
acme nova smoked salmon from Brooklyn, cream cheese, onion, tomato, capers, choice of bagel
Acme Nova Salmon Pkg$9.99
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

