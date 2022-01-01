Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chopped salad

Nicola's Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Nicola's Kitchen

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Antipasto Salad$21.00
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Roma Tomatoes, Olives, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Provolone Cheese, Hearts of Palm, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Garbanzo Beans, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, Parmesan. Italian Dressing.
*Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Full Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken$23.00
Grilled Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Raisins, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers. Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan CHeese, House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette.
*Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Half Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken$21.00
More about Nicola's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22

20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chop Salad$18.50
Protein option: Chicken, Turkey or Tuna -
Baby Mix Lettuce, Olives, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Tomato, Fontina Cheese, Nutritional Yest, and Herbs. served with sherry vinaigrette.
More about Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad$15.99
organic field greens, salami, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, carrots, olives, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Item pic

 

Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Israeli Chopped Salad (1/2lb)*$6.00
More about Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

