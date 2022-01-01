Chopped salad in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chopped salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Nicola's Kitchen
20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Chopped Antipasto Salad
|$21.00
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Roma Tomatoes, Olives, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Provolone Cheese, Hearts of Palm, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Garbanzo Beans, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, Parmesan. Italian Dressing.
*Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
|Full Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken
|$23.00
Grilled Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Raisins, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers. Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan CHeese, House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette.
*Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
|Half Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken
|$21.00
Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills
|Chop Salad
|$18.50
Protein option: Chicken, Turkey or Tuna -
Baby Mix Lettuce, Olives, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Tomato, Fontina Cheese, Nutritional Yest, and Herbs. served with sherry vinaigrette.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$15.99
organic field greens, salami, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, carrots, olives, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette.