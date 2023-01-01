Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Woodland Hills

Go
Woodland Hills restaurants
Toast

Woodland Hills restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Woodland Hills

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancake Cupcake 4-box$19.00
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL June 20th! Vanilla cupcake baked with fresh blueberries and topped with maple buttercream.
More about SusieCakes - Woodland Hills
Consumer pic

 

Leo and Lily

22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$13.00
L&L pancakes swirled with cinnamon, drizzled with frosting
Side of Cinnamon Roll Pancake$8.00
L&L Pancakes$11.00
Your choice of plain or chocolate chip
More about Leo and Lily
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Silver Dollar Pancakes$8.99
silver dollar pancakes, 100% real maple syrup, fresh fruit & milk
Side (1) Pancake$3.99
Pancake Combo$14.99
two pancakes served with 100% real maple syrup, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or turkey sausage
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Item pic

 

Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grainless Pancake / Waffle Mix$8.99
More about Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

