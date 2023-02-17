Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leo and Lily

review star

No reviews yet

22420 Ventura Blvd.

Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Latte
L&L Potatoes

Drinks

Coffees/Teas

Coffee

$4.00

House Coffee

Latte

$5.00

2 shots of espresso with steamed milk

Chai

$5.00

Chai, steamed milk

Dirty Chai

$6.00

2 shots espresso, chai, steamed milk

Cafe Mocha

$5.00

2 shots espresso, chocolate, steamed milk

Cappuccino

$5.00

2 shots espresso, steamed milk, extra foam

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha, vanilla, steamed milk

Red Eye

$4.00

House coffee with 1 shot espresso

Black Eye

$5.00

House coffee with 2 shots espresso

Hot Tea

$5.00

Hot water, tea bag of your choice

Hot Water with Mint

$3.00

Hot water, fresh mint leaves

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Chocolate, steamed milk

London Fog

$5.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Hot Water

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Choice:

Milk

$2.00

Choice:

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Choice of milk with chocolate

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Black tea (unsweetened)

Blackberry Jasmine Iced Tea

$4.00

Jasmine tea with blackberry (unsweetened)

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Black tea with lemonade

Amanda Palmer

$4.00

Blackberry jasmine tea with lemonade

Tropical Mango Tea

$4.00

Black tea, lemonade, mango syrup (sweetened)

Lemonade

$4.00

House made

Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00

House lemonade with raspberry puree and mint leaves

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Soda Water

Lily's Mint Water

$2.00

Alcohol

Bloody Mary

$12.00

2oz pour with house bloody mary mix

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

1oz aperol with champagne and ice

Mimosa

$11.00

Orange juice and champagne

Raspberry Mimosa

$12.00

Orange juice, raspberry puree, champagne

Lychee Mimosa

$12.00

Lychee syrup and champagne

Champagne

$12.00

Beer

$7.00

Bottled

Rose

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Mimosa Carafe

$45.00

Champagne Bottle

$40.00

Raspberry Mimosa Carafe

$50.00

Lychee Mimosa Carafe

$50.00

Breakfast

Eggs & Omelettes

Egg White Veggie Frittata

$16.00

Egg whites, zucchini, squash, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, broccolini, avocado, and whipped goat cheese

Eggs Your Way

$13.00

3 eggs, potatoes, and toast

Frittata D'america

$17.00

3 eggs, garlic, roasted tomatoes, spinach, red onion, turkey bacon, parsley, and cheddar cheese

Greek Omelette

$16.00

3 eggs, roasted tomatoes, sauteed onion, feta cheese, dill, and olive tapenade

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

3 eggs, 2 crispy tortillas, refried pinto beans, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, and queso fresco

Italian Omelette

$16.00

3 eggs, portobello mushroom, broccolini, italian chicken sausage, asiago cheese, and tomato bruschetta

Machaca Con Huevos

$18.00

2 eggs, Mexican short rib hash, roasted red peppers, jalapeño, black beans, crema, guacamole, and house salsa

Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

2 poached eggs, quinoa, wild rice, avocado, spinach, pickled onion, scallions, sesame seeds, and charred chili citrus vinaigrette

Steak and Eggs

$22.00

7oz sirloin, 2 eggs, garlic aioli, and crispy shallots

Benedicts

Crab Cake Benedict

$19.00

2 crab cakes, roasted red peppers, 2 poached eggs, béarnaise (no bread)

Mediterranean Benedict

$18.00

Crispy beef prosciutto, roasted tomatos, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, on ciabatta

Portobello Benedict

$16.00

Roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and spinach, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, on portobello mushrooms

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Smoked salmon, arugula, caramelized onions, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, on an english muffin

Traditional Benedict

$15.00

Turkey bacon, braised leeks, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, on an english muffin

Specialties

Shakshuka

$16.00

slow cooked tomatoes, peppers, onions & spices, poached eggs, parsley, and baguette

Smoked Salmon Plate

$18.00

Build your own: bagel, tomato, red onion, hard-boiled egg, capers, and cream cheese

Breakfast Sandwiches

Americano Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

2 fried eggs, turkey bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, parsley, garlic aioli, on an english muffin

B.L.T.A.E on a C

$16.00

2 fried eggs, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli, on a croissant

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

3 scrambeled eggs, cheddar cheese, turkey bacon, avocado, L&L potatoes in a flour tortilla. Served with house salsa

Left Coast Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

2 fried eggs, turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, smoked gouda, on ciabatta

Pancakes & French Toast

Ben's French Toast

$13.00

Signature crispy & crunchy french toast with nutella crème and banana mousse

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$13.00

L&L pancakes swirled with cinnamon, drizzled with frosting

GF Banana Pancakes

$14.00

Homemade GF banana batter, candied walnuts, and berries

L&L Pancakes

$11.00

Your choice of plain or chocolate chip

Gluten Free Pancakes

$14.00

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Dave's 21 grain bread, fresh mashed avocado, everything bagel seasoning, and 2 hardboiled eggs. Side of pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, and balsalmic reduction

Burrata Toast

$15.00

Sourdough toast, parsley pesto, arugula salad, cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese, avocado, and 1 poached egg

Ricotta Toast

$12.00

Sourdough toast, ricotta cheese, dried figs, pistachios, drizzled with honey. Served with side of berries

Granola & Muesli

Homemade Honey-Nut Granola Parfait

$13.00

Irish steel-cut oats, slivered almonds, walnuts, coconut, and pistachios. Topped with your choice of yogurt and berries.

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

$10.00

Irish steel-cut oatmeal topped with light brown sugar, pistachios, and mixed dried fruit (figs, raisins, apricots)

Sides

L&L Potatoes

$5.00

Signature house breakfast potatoes

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Beyond Sausage

$6.00

Beyond Sausage (Spicy)

$6.00

One Egg

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Side of Pancake

$6.00

Side of GF Banana Pancake

$7.00

Side of Cinnamon Roll Pancake

$8.00

Fruit

$4.00

Side Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Side Berries

$4.00

Bread Basket

$5.00

Ciabatta, baguette, and wheat bread with trio of butter, feta, and house jam (AM) or olive tapenade (PM)

Side of GF Pancake

$6.00

Side Of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Small Israeli Salad

$4.00

Medium Israeli Salad

$6.00

Side of Cottage cheese

$4.00

Sliced tomatoes

$3.00

Pure Maple

$1.00

Side of Yogurt

$3.00

Side of Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Lunch

Sandwiches & Paninis

Crab Cake Wrap

$18.00

Crab cakes, avocado, tomato, red onion, arugula, roasted garlic aioli, in a flour tortilla

Grilled Cheese Panini

$15.00

Burrata, smoked gouda, goat cheese, toamto, turkey bacon, avocado, on ciabatta

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$19.00

Grilled salmon, arugula, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red onion, sriracha ranch, in a flour tortilla

Hummus Pita

$15.00

Fried eggplant, avocado, carrots, cucumber, pickled red onion, hummus, mixed greens tossed in tahini, pita flatbread

Leo's Club

$17.00

House roasted turkey, coleslaw, turkey bacon, smoked gouda, toamto, avocado, romaine, parsley pesto, on whole wheat ciabatta

Lily's Tuna Salad Sandwich

$16.00

House albacore tuna salad, tomato, cucumber, baby spinach, caper fennel aioli, on ciabatta

Meatball Parmesan

$17.00

Homemade turkey meatballs, fresh tomato marinara, basil, roasted garlic aioli, burrata, asiago, parmesan, parsely pesto, on baguette

Roast Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Sliced sirloin, asiago, onion jam, arugula, roasted garlic horseradish aioli, whole grain mustard, on ciabatta

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken breast, arugula, roasted tomatoes, ricotta, parsley pesto, on ciabatta

Roasted Veggie Panini

$15.00

Roasted zuchini, squash, eggplant, red peppers, goat cheese, parsley pesto, on whole wheat ciabatta

Roy's Hot Pastrami

$18.00

Pastrami, cheddar, pickles, pepperochinis, avocado, thousand island spread, on toasted sourdough

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked salmon, tomato, fennel, cucumber, arugula, caper fennel aioli, on olive bread

Salads

Capri Cobb

$17.00

L&L Italian mixed greens, fennel, pistachio, sliced turkey bacon, ricotta cheese, Lily's greek vinaigrette with roasted chicken

Classic Ceasar

$13.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, ceasar dressing

Crab Cake Salad

$18.00

Kale, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, fennel, chili citrus dressing, 2 crab cakes

Greek Orzo Salad

$16.00

Romaine, feta, fennel, cucumber, red onion, tomato, toasted orzo, olives, with Lily's greek vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$14.00

Kale, romaine, roasted spiced chickpeas, crispy garlic, parmesan, ceasar dressing

L&L Veggie

$16.00

L&L Italian mixed greens, chickpeas, tomato, red onion, cucumber, red pepper, ricotta, sunflowerseeds, creamy tahini dressing

Leo's Steak Salad

$19.00

Arugula, roasted tomatoes, crispy shallots, asiago, endive, balsamic reduction & olive oil, with sliced sirloin

Lily's Tuna Salad Nicoise

$16.00

Arugula, green beans, green olives, potato, tomato, hard boiled egg, Leo's lemon vinaigrette, topped with housemade tuna salad

Tuscan Kale Salad

$15.00

Kale, diced roasted yams, candied walnuts, asiago, and Leo's lemon vinaigrette

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Beyond patty, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, thousand island spread, brioche bun

Homemade Turkey Burger

$17.00

Homemade turkey patty, goat cheese, caramelized onion, roasted tomatoes, lettuce, garlic aioli, on brioche bun

Leo's Pub Burger

$17.00

House beef patty, turkey bacon, burrata, arugula, crispy shallots, on brioche bun

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Quinoa patty, avocado, arugula, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, on brioche bun

Specials

Pasta Special

$17.00

Call to ask about specials

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side of Crab Cakes

$9.00

Small Israeli Salad

$4.00

Portobello Fries

$10.00

Side of Grilled Salmon

$9.00

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Grilled Jalapeño

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sautéd Brocolini

$6.00

Side Sautéd Spinach

$5.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Spicy Fries

$5.00

Side of Steak

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Tuna Salad

$4.00

Za'atar Chicken

$6.00

Za'atar Salmon

$9.00

Side of Chopped Jalapeno

$3.00

Side Of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Quinoa

$4.00

Side of Turkey Breast

$5.00

side whole steak 7 oz

$10.00

Soup Special

$6.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Kids' Menu

Kid's

Kids Pancakes

$7.00

Kids Toasted Bagel with Cream cheese and Fruit

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Kids Eggs

$8.00

2 eggs cooked to your liking, potatoes and toast

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar Cheese, Texas Toast, served with French Fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Served with French Fries

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Served with French Fries

Kids Penne Pasta

$8.00

Specials

Pasta of the Day

$17.00

Creme Brulle Waffles

$14.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$19.00

Pastries

Pastries/Muffins

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Muffin

$4.00

Pan Au Chocolat

$4.00

Apple Danish

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

French Macaroon

$2.00

Berry and Cheese Danish

$4.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Leo and Lily were going back and forth about where to eat. “I want something hearty and filling,” said Leo. “Yeah, yeah… But it needs to be healthy too…and we’re on a budget, so nothing too expensive,” said Lily. “What’s a budget?” said Leo. After searching high and low, near and far, Leo & Lily realized that if they wanted “Hearty, filling, healthy and affordable,” they would need to create it for themselves. And that’s exactly what they did. Welcome to Leo & Lily, Where we fuse European and Mediterranean flavors to create healthy, unique and delicious dishes. We specializes in fresh,organic, and best quality ingredients combined with traditional European and Mediterranean flavors. We make everything in-house. All of our meats and seafood are hormone-free, sustainable, and/or grass-fed and free-range. We strive to use produce from local farmers whenever possible. Enjoy, Leo & Lily

Website

Location

22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Directions

