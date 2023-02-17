Restaurant info

Leo and Lily were going back and forth about where to eat. “I want something hearty and filling,” said Leo. “Yeah, yeah… But it needs to be healthy too…and we’re on a budget, so nothing too expensive,” said Lily. “What’s a budget?” said Leo. After searching high and low, near and far, Leo & Lily realized that if they wanted “Hearty, filling, healthy and affordable,” they would need to create it for themselves. And that’s exactly what they did. Welcome to Leo & Lily, Where we fuse European and Mediterranean flavors to create healthy, unique and delicious dishes. We specializes in fresh,organic, and best quality ingredients combined with traditional European and Mediterranean flavors. We make everything in-house. All of our meats and seafood are hormone-free, sustainable, and/or grass-fed and free-range. We strive to use produce from local farmers whenever possible. Enjoy, Leo & Lily

