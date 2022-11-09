Restaurant header imageView gallery

KOUROSH RESTAURANT

198 Reviews

$$

22635 Ventura Blvd

Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Order Again

Popular Items

BEEF KOBIDEH RICE
COMBO KOBIDEH KABAB
CHICKEN TENDER

BEEF KABOBS

Persian traditional Beef kabob with Persian traditional spices
BEEF KOBIDEH RICE

BEEF KOBIDEH RICE

$16.99
BEEF KOBIDEH BRAD

BEEF KOBIDEH BRAD

$16.99
COMBO KOBIDEH KABAB

COMBO KOBIDEH KABAB

$16.99
KABAB SOLTANI

KABAB SOLTANI

$27.99
KABAB BARG

KABAB BARG

$23.99
SHISH KABAB

SHISH KABAB

$22.99
LAMB CHOPS

LAMB CHOPS

$28.99
EXTRA BEEF KOBIDEH

EXTRA BEEF KOBIDEH

$6.99

Sabzi Kordan

$5.99

CHICKEN ENTREES

CHICKEN TENDER

CHICKEN TENDER

$17.99
CHICKEN SOLTANI KABAB

CHICKEN SOLTANI KABAB

$21.99
CHICKEN KOOBIDEH

CHICKEN KOOBIDEH

$16.99
CORNISH

CORNISH

$18.99
CHICKEN KOBIDEH BREAD

CHICKEN KOBIDEH BREAD

$16.99
Extra Ch Kobideh

Extra Ch Kobideh

$6.99
EXTRA CHICKEN TENDER_____L

EXTRA CHICKEN TENDER_____L

$7.99
EXTRA CHICKEN TENDER____D

EXTRA CHICKEN TENDER____D

$11.99

STEW ENTREES

GORMEH SABZI

GORMEH SABZI

$16.99
GHEYMEH

GHEYMEH

$14.99
GHEYMEH BADEMJON

GHEYMEH BADEMJON

$15.99
FESENJOON

FESENJOON

$17.99
KHORESHTEH KARAFS

KHORESHTEH KARAFS

$14.99
LAMB SHANK

LAMB SHANK

$16.99
LUBIA POLO

LUBIA POLO

$13.99
VEG GORMEH SABZI

VEG GORMEH SABZI

$16.99
VEG GHEYMEH

VEG GHEYMEH

$14.99
VEG Ghaymeh Bademjon

VEG Ghaymeh Bademjon

$15.99
VEG KHORESHTEH KARAFS

VEG KHORESHTEH KARAFS

$13.99Out of stock

FISH ENTREES

SALMON FISH

SALMON FISH

$22.99
RAINBOW TROUT

RAINBOW TROUT

$19.99
BARRAMUNDI FISH

BARRAMUNDI FISH

$23.99Out of stock

Filet of barramundi fish marinated, either charbroiled or fried. Served with sabzi polo (green herb rice). Watch out for the bones.

WHITE FISH

WHITE FISH

$23.99Out of stock

Filet of whitefish marinated, either charbroiled or fried. Served with sabzi polo (green herb rice). Watch out for the bones.

APPETIZERS

Traditional Persian yogurt and cucumber dip that is light and flavorful with naan.
Masto Khiyar

Masto Khiyar

$6.99

Traditional Persian yogurt and cucumber dip that is light and flavorful. Served with main dishes or as an appetizer with Naan

Masto Mosir

Masto Mosir

$6.99

Traditional flavorful Persian yogurt dip with shallots. Served with main dishes or as an appetizer with Naan.

MAST

MAST

$5.99

Traditional flavorful Persian yogurt.

OLIVIEH SALAD

OLIVIEH SALAD

$6.99

Potato salad with chicken, peas, eggs, dill pickles, carrots, and mayonnaise.

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$6.99

Hummus is a dip or spread made from a cooked creamy puree of mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice and garlic.

DOLMEH

DOLMEH

$6.99

Cooked grape leaves stuffed with rice and green herbs.

SHIRAZI SALAD

SHIRAZI SALAD

$6.99

Popular traditional salad named after Shiraz in Iran. Topped with our Persian diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and lemon juice.

TABBOULEH SALAD

TABBOULEH SALAD

$6.99

Simple Mediterranean salad, finely chopped parsley, tomato, onion, mint Bulgur wheat, and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Featuring Romaine lettuce, crouton crumbles, olive oil, garlic and Parmesan cheese.

House garden salad

House garden salad

$5.99

Combine lettuce, tomatoes, olive, and cucumbers and lemon on side . Drizzle with salad dressing.

SABZI & GERDOO

SABZI & GERDOO

$7.99

Fresh array of herbs and radish, walnuts, feta cheese.

KASHK'O BADEMJAN

KASHK'O BADEMJAN

$8.99

Baked eggplant, sautéed onions, topped with kashk, mint.

CRISPY RICE Ghaymeh

CRISPY RICE Ghaymeh

$8.99
CRISPY RICE GHORMEH SABZI

CRISPY RICE GHORMEH SABZI

$8.99
COMBO CRISPY RICE GHEYMEH+GHORMEH SABZI

COMBO CRISPY RICE GHEYMEH+GHORMEH SABZI

$11.99
V. CRISPY RICE Ghaymeh

V. CRISPY RICE Ghaymeh

$8.99
V. CRISPY RICE GHORMEH SABZI

V. CRISPY RICE GHORMEH SABZI

$8.99
V. COMBO CRISPY RICE GHEYMEH+GHORMEH SABZI

V. COMBO CRISPY RICE GHEYMEH+GHORMEH SABZI

$11.99
ZEYETOON PARVARDEH

ZEYETOON PARVARDEH

$6.99
TORSHI HAFTEH BIJAR

TORSHI HAFTEH BIJAR

$6.99
SHOOR TORSHI

SHOOR TORSHI

$6.99
SIR TORSHI

SIR TORSHI

$5.99
SAMPLER

SAMPLER

$13.99
NOODLES SOUP

NOODLES SOUP

$6.99
LENTIL SOUP

LENTIL SOUP

$6.99
BARLEY SOUP

BARLEY SOUP

$6.99

Small Salad

$2.99

Sabzi

$4.99

Ta Dig Only

$4.99

DESSERTS

PERSIAN ICE CREAM

PERSIAN ICE CREAM

$6.99
FALOODEH

FALOODEH

$6.99
CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.99
BAMIYEH

BAMIYEH

$3.99
2 Pice BAKLAVA

2 Pice BAKLAVA

$4.99

Zolbiyia

$3.99

SPECIALTY RICE / SIDES ORDERS

1 PIECE GRILLED TOMATO

1 PIECE GRILLED TOMATO

$1.00
ALBALOO POLO

ALBALOO POLO

$6.99
BAGHALI POLO

BAGHALI POLO

$6.99
EXTRA BEEF KOBIDEH

EXTRA BEEF KOBIDEH

$6.99
EXTRA CHICKEN TENDER_____L

EXTRA CHICKEN TENDER_____L

$7.99
EXTRA CHICKEN TENDER____D

EXTRA CHICKEN TENDER____D

$11.99
SABZI POLO

SABZI POLO

$6.99
Saffron Rice

Saffron Rice

$4.99
SANGAK BRAD

SANGAK BRAD

$3.50
SKEWER OF 4 GRILLED TOMATO

SKEWER OF 4 GRILLED TOMATO

$4.00
ZERESHK POLO

ZERESHK POLO

$6.99

Adas Polo

$11.99

PARTY & OFFICE PACKAGE

Party Package for 20

Party Package for 20

$339.00

20 Skewers of beef sirloin or chicken beef koobideh. 10 Skewers of boneless chicken kabab. Gheymeh, Loobia Polo saffron rice. Salad and MAST O KHIAR Party packages served with grilled tomato & Anaheim pepper. This is for pick up or deliver only.

Party Package for 10

Party Package for 10

$169.00

10 Skewers of beef sirloin or chicken beef koobideh. 5 Skewers of boneless chicken kabab. Gheymeh, Loobia Polo saffron rice. Salad and MAST O KHIAR Party packages served with grilled tomato & Anaheim pepper. This is for delivery or pick up only.

Office Package for 20

Office Package for 20

$209.00

Choice of one of our lunch special menu for 20 people with Saffron Basmati rice, Salad and MAST O' KHIAR. Order can not be mix match. Orders are packaged as family no individual. Orders are for take out and delivery only.

Office Package for 10

Office Package for 10

$109.00

Choice of one of our lunch special menu for 10 people with Saffron Basmati rice, Salad and MAST O' KHIAR. Order can not be mix match. Orders are packaged as family no individual. Orders are for take out and delivery only.

Package. 20. No Ghaymeh No Lobiya Polo

$299.00

Package. 10. No Ghaymeh. No Lobiya Polo

$149.00

Gift Certificate

25 Certificate

$25.00

50 Certificate

$50.00

75 Certificate

$75.00

100 Certificate

$100.00

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Fanta

Fanta

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Perrier Water

Perrier Water

$2.99
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.99
Doogh Carbonated

Doogh Carbonated

$3.50
Doogh Non-Carbonated

Doogh Non-Carbonated

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.99
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.99
Cherry Juice

Cherry Juice

$3.99
Green Tea

Green Tea

$1.99
Tea

Tea

$1.99
Coffee

Coffee

$2.99
Turkish Coffee

Turkish Coffee

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Kourosh Restaurant image
Kourosh Restaurant image
Kourosh Restaurant image

