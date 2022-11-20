Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tel Aviv Grill Woodland Hills 23349 B Mulholland Dr

review star

No reviews yet

23349 B Mulholland Dr

Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Style Pick Three
Chicken Shawarma Plate🍗
Falafel Plate

Beverages

Bottled Drinks🍶

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Spring Cans

$3.50

Turkish Coffee☕

$2.50

Flavored Water

$3.50

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Beer

Corona

$6.50Out of stock

Heineken

$6.50Out of stock

Stella

$6.50Out of stock

Pita

Merguez Pita🌭

$19.00Out of stock
Chicken Shawarma Pita🍗

Chicken Shawarma Pita🍗

$18.50
Schnitzel Pita

Schnitzel Pita

$18.50

House Kabab Pita

$18.50

Chicken Thigh Skewer Pita

$18.50
Chicken Breast Steak Pita

Chicken Breast Steak Pita

$18.50
Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$13.50

Sabich Pita

$13.50
Hamburger

Hamburger

$17.50

Half Shawarma Pita

$9.25

Half Falafel Pita

$6.25

Veggie Pita

$13.50

Laffa🌯

Merguez Laffa🌭

$21.00Out of stock
Chicken Shawarma Laffa🍗

Chicken Shawarma Laffa🍗

$20.50Out of stock
Schnitzel Laffa

Schnitzel Laffa

$20.50Out of stock

House Kabab Laffa

$20.50Out of stock

Chicken Thigh Skewer Laffa

$20.50Out of stock
Chicken Breast Steak Laffa

Chicken Breast Steak Laffa

$20.50Out of stock
Falafel Laffa

Falafel Laffa

$15.00Out of stock

Sabich Laffa

$15.00Out of stock

Veggie Laffa

$15.00Out of stock

Baguette

Merguez Baguette🌭

$22.00Out of stock
Chicken Shawarma Baguette🍗

Chicken Shawarma Baguette🍗

$20.50
Schnitzel Baguette

Schnitzel Baguette

$20.50

House Kabab Baguette

$20.50

Chicken Thigh Skewer Baguette

$20.50
Chicken Breast Steak Baguette

Chicken Breast Steak Baguette

$20.50
Falafel Baguette

Falafel Baguette

$15.00

Sabich Baguette

$15.00

Veggie Baguette

$15.00

Plate🍽

Merguez Plate🌭

$23.00Out of stock
Chicken Shawarma Plate🍗

Chicken Shawarma Plate🍗

$23.00
Schnitzel Plate

Schnitzel Plate

$23.00

House Kabab Plate

$23.00

Chicken Thigh Skewer Plate

$23.00
Chicken Breast Steak Plate

Chicken Breast Steak Plate

$23.00
Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$17.50

Sabich Plate

$17.50

Veggie Plate

$17.50

Sides🍚

Hummus

$3.99+

Tahina

$3.99+

Red Spicy

$3.99+

Green Spicy

$3.99+

Amba Sauce

$3.99+

Pickles

$3.99+

Rice

$3.99+

Desserts🍭🍬🍮

Malabi

$7.50Out of stock

Baklava

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$7.50Out of stock

Family Style👨‍👩‍👦‍👦

Family Style Pick One

$28.95

Family Style Pick Two

$33.95

Family Style Pick Three

$36.95

Family Veggie

$23.95

Side Salads🍃

Red Cabbage

$2.99+

White Cabbage

$2.99+

Israeli Salad

$2.99+

Fried Eggplants

$2.99+

A La Carte🙌

Extra Falafel Ball

$0.75

Extra Pita

$1.00

A La Schnitzel

$9.99

A La Chicken Breast

$9.99

A La Kabob

$9.99

A La Chicken Thigh

$9.99

A La Chicken Shawarma🍗

$9.99

A La 1 LB Shawarama🍗

$16.99

A La Burger🍔

$9.99

Extra Skewer

$7.50

French Fries

$2.99+

Marguez (4 piece)🌭

$9.99Out of stock

Marguez ( 2 piece)🌭

$5.99Out of stock

Extras

Extra Skewer

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

23349 B Mulholland Dr, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

