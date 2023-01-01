Burritos in Woodland Hills
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.75
Whole wheat tortilla, roasted vegetables, eggs, quinoa or potatoes. Served with salsa verde, guacamole and pico de gallo
Leo and Lily
22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
3 scrambeled eggs, cheddar cheese, turkey bacon, avocado, L&L potatoes in a flour tortilla. Served with house salsa
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Mammoth Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Cage free eggs, bacon, potato's, cheddar/jack cheese
|Breakfast Burrito Box
|$89.99
SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE SALSA (SERVES 10-12)
