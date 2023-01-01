Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve burritos

Pascal Patisserie & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie and Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.75
Whole wheat tortilla, roasted vegetables, eggs, quinoa or potatoes. Served with salsa verde, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Leo and Lily

22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
3 scrambeled eggs, cheddar cheese, turkey bacon, avocado, L&L potatoes in a flour tortilla. Served with house salsa
More about Leo and Lily
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Mammoth Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Cage free eggs, bacon, potato's, cheddar/jack cheese
Breakfast Burrito Box$89.99
SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE SALSA (SERVES 10-12)
Mammoth Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Cage free eggs, bacon, potato's, cheddar/jack cheese
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Item pic

 

Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Scrambled Eggs, Pepper Jack Cheese, Homemade Vegan Sausage, Hatch Chile Potatoes, Charred Tomato Salsa, Guacamole
More about Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

