Moorpark restaurants you'll love

Moorpark restaurants
Toast
  • Moorpark

Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Moorpark restaurants

SUSHI PLANET (Moorpark) image

 

SUSHI PLANET (Moorpark)

537 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE#A, MOORPARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MR. TOMMY$11.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy imitation crab salad . Served with Sumo sauce
ROCKET ROLL$11.95
Imitation crab salad and shrimp tempura, topped with avocado. Served with Planet sauce.
911 ROLL$12.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, with avocado on top. Served with Sumo sauce.
More about SUSHI PLANET (Moorpark)
Surf Boba #2 image

 

Surf Boba #2

4225-A TIERRA REJADA RD, MOORPARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plain with Cream Cheese
3 Scoops of Protein Bowl$12.99
Guava Paradise
More about Surf Boba #2
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

840 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE #A-2, MOORPARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GOBBLER BURGER$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
OLD TOWN SALAD$12.00
Mixed greens topped with short grain brown rice, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole.
TURKEY CHILI BOWL$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
More about The Natural Cafe
