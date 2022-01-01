Moorpark restaurants you'll love
SUSHI PLANET (Moorpark)
537 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE#A, MOORPARK
Popular items
MR. TOMMY
|$11.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy imitation crab salad . Served with Sumo sauce
ROCKET ROLL
|$11.95
Imitation crab salad and shrimp tempura, topped with avocado. Served with Planet sauce.
911 ROLL
|$12.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, with avocado on top. Served with Sumo sauce.
Surf Boba #2
4225-A TIERRA REJADA RD, MOORPARK
Popular items
Plain with Cream Cheese
|3 Scoops of Protein Bowl
|$12.99
Guava Paradise
The Natural Cafe
840 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE #A-2, MOORPARK
Popular items
GOBBLER BURGER
|$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
OLD TOWN SALAD
|$12.00
Mixed greens topped with short grain brown rice, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole.
TURKEY CHILI BOWL
|$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.