Chili in Moorpark

Moorpark restaurants
Moorpark restaurants that serve chili

SUSHI PLANET (Moorpark) image

 

SUSHI PLANET (Moorpark)

537 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE#A, MOORPARK

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILI OIL (2oz)$2.50
CHILI OIL (1oz)$1.50
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

840 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE #A-2, MOORPARK

Takeout
TURKEY CHILI BOWL$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
VEGGIE CHILI BOWL$6.00
Topped with sour cream and green onions. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
VEGGIE CHILI CUP$5.00
Topped with sour cream and green onions. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
