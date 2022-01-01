Salmon in Moorpark
Moorpark restaurants that serve salmon
More about SUSHI PLANET (Moorpark)
SUSHI PLANET (Moorpark)
537 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE#A, MOORPARK
|SALMON SKIN ROLL
|$4.95
|SALMON COLLAR
|$8.95
Juicy grilled salmon collar until the skin is crisp and the inside is just cooked through. Serve with ponzu sauce
|SALMON SPECIAL SUSHI
|$7.50
More about Surf Boba #2
Surf Boba #2
4225-A TIERRA REJADA RD, MOORPARK
|Kai Bowl (White rice, salmon, pineapple, cucumbers, avocado, sesame seeds, ginger, wasabi, lemon ponzu & soy sauce)
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
840 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE #A-2, MOORPARK
|GRILLED SALMON PESTO
|$16.50
Wild line-caught Alaskan salmon grilled, topped with house-made pesto, served with brown rice. With salad garnish.
|BLACKENED SALMON CAESAR
|$16.00
Line caught wild Alaska salmon, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served on mixed greens with tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, avocado, and Caesar dressing.
|SALMON FILLET
|$9.00