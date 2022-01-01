Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Moorpark

Moorpark restaurants
Moorpark restaurants that serve tacos

SUSHI PLANET (Moorpark)

537 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE#A, MOORPARK

TUNA TACO$11.95
Spicy tuna & tomatoes with avocado on fried tortilla. Served with Sumo Sauce.
The Natural Cafe

840 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE #A-2, MOORPARK

CHICKEN TACOS$11.50
Chicken in a mild taco sauce on corn tortillas with cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and sprouts. Served with chips and salsa.
VEGGIE TACOS$10.50
Sautéed veggies on corn tortillas with vegan cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and sprouts. Served with chips and salsa.
CHIQUITO TACO$6.00
Chicken in a mild red sauce on a corn tortilla with cheese. Served with blue corn chips and salsa.
