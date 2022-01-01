Tacos in Moorpark
Moorpark restaurants that serve tacos
More about SUSHI PLANET (Moorpark)
SUSHI PLANET (Moorpark)
537 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE#A, MOORPARK
|TUNA TACO
|$11.95
Spicy tuna & tomatoes with avocado on fried tortilla. Served with Sumo Sauce.
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
840 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE #A-2, MOORPARK
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$11.50
Chicken in a mild taco sauce on corn tortillas with cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and sprouts. Served with chips and salsa.
|VEGGIE TACOS
|$10.50
Sautéed veggies on corn tortillas with vegan cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and sprouts. Served with chips and salsa.
|CHIQUITO TACO
|$6.00
Chicken in a mild red sauce on a corn tortilla with cheese. Served with blue corn chips and salsa.