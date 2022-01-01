Malibu restaurants you'll love
More about Bui Sushi
SALADS • SUSHI
Bui Sushi
23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Green Onions | Tofu | Seaweed
|California Roll
|$8.50
Crab Mix | Avocado | Cucumber | Sesame Seeds
|Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Cakes
|$11.00
Light Mayo | Tobiko
More about Malibu Farm Pier Cafe
Malibu Farm Pier Cafe
23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
|Popular items
|VEGAN CHOP
|$18.00
KALE, ROMAINE, BUTTERNUT SQUASH, BEETS, AVOCADO, GARBANZO BEANS, SHAVED CARROTS, QUINOA, RED WINE VINAIGRETTE
|CHICKEN BROCCOLI QUESADILLA
|$17.00
SPICY AIOLI, WHITE RICE WITH QUINOA
|FRIED EGG SANDWICH
|$19.00
BACON, ARUGULA, HAVARTI, COUNTRY WHEAT, LEMON AIOLI + BABY POTATOES
More about OLLO
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
OLLO
23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Popular items
|Custom Artisan Pizza
|$14.00
Mozzarella | Herb Tomato Sauce | Choice of Toppings
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$10.00
Chicken Broth | Orzo | Carrots | Celery | Herbs | House-Made Matzo Ball
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Charred Brussels | Pancetta | Balsamic Glaze
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Popular items
|Large Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons, served with Caesar dressing.
|Bowl Minestrone
|$10.00
Fresh seasonal vegetable soup
served in a light tomato broth. 24 ounces.
|16" Napoletana
|$21.00
Cheese pizza with tomato sauce.
More about Cafe Habana Malibu
Cafe Habana Malibu
3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu
|Popular items
|TORTILLA SOUP
|$10.00
pulled chicken breast, corn, avocado, cheddar cheese and cilantro in a spicy tomato broth
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
free range chicken breast, swiss cheese, creamy tomatillo, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
|GRILLED CORN
|$5.00
our famous grilled corn, house made aioli, cotija cheese, cayenne pepper and lime
More about Thaia
Thaia
29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodle
|$16.00
Chicken or Tofu | Flat Rice noodle | Broccolini | Red Bell Pepper | Cherry Tomato | Thai Basil | Chili
|Green Curry
|$18.00
Chicken or Tofu | Eggplant | Long bean | Broccolini | Bamboo Shoot | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Thai Basil
|Tom Kha Soup
|$13.00
Chicken or Tofu | Coconut Milk | Chicken Broth | Mushroom | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Tomato | Thai Ginger | Lemongrass | Cilantro
More about Malibu Farm
Malibu Farm
23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Crust Pizza
|$23.00
The crust is made by cooking then drying out the cauliflower, it is then mixed with cornmeal, almond flour, parmesan, eggs, salt and shredded cheddar-jack. The “crusts” are then par baked in the oven. To order we add pesto sauce, mozzarella fresh heirloom tomato, roasted cauliflower and arugula with lemon dressing. PESTO IS MADE IN HOUSE AND CONTAINS PARMESAN CHEESE, PINE NUTS, GARLIC, OLIVE OIL AND BASIL
|Greek Salad
|$20.00
Watermelon & Feta. Feta is marinated with herbs and olive oil. On top of feta and watermelon is a mixture of arugula, red onion, cherry tomato, olives, bell pepper, capers, quinoa. Dressing is red wine vinaigrette with whole grain mustard
|Malibu Blue Nachos
|$17.00
Black beans, shredded jack cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese sauce (red bell pepper + onion), chipotle salsa, green onion, sour cream, organic blue corn tortilla chips.
More about Duke's Malibu
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Malibu
21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu
|Popular items
|Poke Tacos
|$15.50
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
|Beer Battered Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Beer battered fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, salsa roja, queso fresco, tortilla chips
|Duke's Cheeseburger
|$17.50
1/2 lb. Angus chuck, brisket & hanger grind, white cheddar, maui island dressing, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun, fries.
*Option to substitute fries for salad available.
More about Fish Grill - Malibu
Fish Grill - Malibu
22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, MALIBU
|Popular items
|ANGEL HAIR PASTA
|$15.00
|SALMON FILLET
|$22.00
|FISH & CHIPS
|$17.00
More about Real Coconut
Real Coconut
The Park at Cross Creek, Malibu
|Popular items
|Broccoli, Pea, Avocado Salad
|$15.00
Warm broccoli, peas, cherry tomatoes, and red onion, on a bed of fresh leaves, topped with avocado, toasted seeds, lime, and extra virgin olive oil.
|Daily Soup
Call for the soup of the day.
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Wild caught fish, jalapeno radish salsa, and cilantro aioli. Served on our coconut flour tortillas or protein style with lettuce.
More about Malibu Farm Tiburon
Malibu Farm Tiburon
29033 Grayfox Street, Malibu
More about Lucky's Malibu
Lucky's Malibu
3835 Cross Creek Rd. Suite 18, Malibu
More about Taverna Tony
Taverna Tony
23410 Civic Center Way, Malibu
More about Malibu Brewing Company
Malibu Brewing Company
30745 California 1, Malibu
More about Malibu Farm Dana Point
Malibu Farm Dana Point
29033 Grayfox Street, Malibu