Malibu restaurants you'll love

Malibu restaurants
Toast
  • Malibu

Must-try Malibu restaurants

Bui Sushi image

SALADS • SUSHI

Bui Sushi

23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Soup$5.00
Green Onions | Tofu | Seaweed
California Roll$8.50
Crab Mix | Avocado | Cucumber | Sesame Seeds
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Cakes$11.00
Light Mayo | Tobiko
Malibu Farm Pier Cafe image

 

Malibu Farm Pier Cafe

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
VEGAN CHOP$18.00
KALE, ROMAINE, BUTTERNUT SQUASH, BEETS, AVOCADO, GARBANZO BEANS, SHAVED CARROTS, QUINOA, RED WINE VINAIGRETTE
CHICKEN BROCCOLI QUESADILLA$17.00
SPICY AIOLI, WHITE RICE WITH QUINOA
FRIED EGG SANDWICH$19.00
BACON, ARUGULA, HAVARTI, COUNTRY WHEAT, LEMON AIOLI + BABY POTATOES
OLLO image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

OLLO

23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.1 (918 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Custom Artisan Pizza$14.00
Mozzarella | Herb Tomato Sauce | Choice of Toppings
Matzo Ball Soup$10.00
Chicken Broth | Orzo | Carrots | Celery | Herbs | House-Made Matzo Ball
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Charred Brussels | Pancetta | Balsamic Glaze
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (1488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons, served with Caesar dressing.
Bowl Minestrone$10.00
Fresh seasonal vegetable soup
served in a light tomato broth. 24 ounces.
16" Napoletana$21.00
Cheese pizza with tomato sauce.
Cafe Habana Malibu image

 

Cafe Habana Malibu

3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TORTILLA SOUP$10.00
pulled chicken breast, corn, avocado, cheddar cheese and cilantro in a spicy tomato broth
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$18.00
free range chicken breast, swiss cheese, creamy tomatillo, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
GRILLED CORN$5.00
our famous grilled corn, house made aioli, cotija cheese, cayenne pepper and lime
Thaia image

 

Thaia

29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drunken Noodle$16.00
Chicken or Tofu | Flat Rice noodle | Broccolini | Red Bell Pepper | Cherry Tomato | Thai Basil | Chili
Green Curry$18.00
Chicken or Tofu | Eggplant | Long bean | Broccolini | Bamboo Shoot | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Thai Basil
Tom Kha Soup$13.00
Chicken or Tofu | Coconut Milk | Chicken Broth | Mushroom | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Tomato | Thai Ginger | Lemongrass | Cilantro
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cauliflower Crust Pizza$23.00
The crust is made by cooking then drying out the cauliflower, it is then mixed with cornmeal, almond flour, parmesan, eggs, salt and shredded cheddar-jack. The “crusts” are then par baked in the oven. To order we add pesto sauce, mozzarella fresh heirloom tomato, roasted cauliflower and arugula with lemon dressing. PESTO IS MADE IN HOUSE AND CONTAINS PARMESAN CHEESE, PINE NUTS, GARLIC, OLIVE OIL AND BASIL
Greek Salad$20.00
Watermelon & Feta. Feta is marinated with herbs and olive oil. On top of feta and watermelon is a mixture of arugula, red onion, cherry tomato, olives, bell pepper, capers, quinoa. Dressing is red wine vinaigrette with whole grain mustard
Malibu Blue Nachos$17.00
Black beans, shredded jack cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese sauce (red bell pepper + onion), chipotle salsa, green onion, sour cream, organic blue corn tortilla chips.
Duke's Malibu image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Malibu

21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu

Avg 4.4 (9184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poke Tacos$15.50
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
Beer Battered Fish Tacos$19.00
Beer battered fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, salsa roja, queso fresco, tortilla chips
Duke's Cheeseburger$17.50
1/2 lb. Angus chuck, brisket & hanger grind, white cheddar, maui island dressing, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun, fries.
*Option to substitute fries for salad available.
Restaurant banner

 

Fish Grill - Malibu

22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, MALIBU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ANGEL HAIR PASTA$15.00
SALMON FILLET$22.00
FISH & CHIPS$17.00
Consumer pic

 

Real Coconut

The Park at Cross Creek, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Broccoli, Pea, Avocado Salad$15.00
Warm broccoli, peas, cherry tomatoes, and red onion, on a bed of fresh leaves, topped with avocado, toasted seeds, lime, and extra virgin olive oil.
Daily Soup
Call for the soup of the day.
Fish Tacos$18.00
Wild caught fish, jalapeno radish salsa, and cilantro aioli. Served on our coconut flour tortillas or protein style with lettuce.
Restaurant banner

 

Malibu Farm Tiburon

29033 Grayfox Street, Malibu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lucky's Malibu image

 

Lucky's Malibu

3835 Cross Creek Rd. Suite 18, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Taverna Tony

23410 Civic Center Way, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Malibu Brewing Company

30745 California 1, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Malibu Farm Dana Point

29033 Grayfox Street, Malibu

No reviews yet
Takeout
