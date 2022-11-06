Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Ollo

918 Reviews

$$

23750 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wagyu Burger
Custom Artisan Pizza
Sides

Family Meals (Feeds Four)

Grilled Salmon Family Meal

$88.00

Family Style | Choice of Salad | Two Sides (Feeds Four).

New York Steak Family Meal

$98.00

Family Style | Choice of Salad | Two Sides (Feeds Four)

Roasted Chicken Family Meal

$82.00

Family Style | Choice of Salad | Two Sides (Feeds Four)

Pasta Family Meal

$78.00

Family Style, Two Pastas | Choice of Salad | Garlic Flatbread (Feeds Four)

Chicken & Waffles Family Meal

$66.00

Family Style | Butter | Hot Sauce (Feeds Four)

Smalls

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$17.00

Butter | Hot Sauce

Crack Potatoes

$9.00

Aji Amarillo | Fresno Chilies | Cilantro

French Fries

$6.00

Kennebec Potatoes | Truffle Oil +$1 | Truffle Aioli +$1

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Five-Spice Crème Fraîche | Pumpkin Seeds

Lentil Soup

$8.00

Green Lentils | Curry | Olive Oil | Focaccia Bread

Matzo Ball Soup

$12.00

Chicken Broth | Orzo | Carrots | Celery | Herbs

Zucchini Sticks

$10.00

Panko Bread Crumbs | Green Goddess

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Charred Brussels | Pancetta | Balsamic Glaze

Burrata

$14.00

Italian Burrata | Heirloom Tomato | Seasonal Fruit | Balsamic Glaze | Pomegranate | Micro Basil | Olive Oil

Grilled Castroville Artichoke

$15.00

Olive Oil | Rosemary | Butter | Lemon Aioli

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Chipotle Sauce | Lemon Aioli

Zucchini Bread

Loaves & Slices – Baked Fresh

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi | Handmade Flour Tortilla | Chipotle Cream | Red Cabbage | Mango Salsa

Vegan Ceviche Lettuce Cups

$16.00

Hearts Of Palm | Cucumber | Tomato | Jicama | Mango Salsa | Lime Juice | Cilantro | Fresno Chili

Filet Mignon Chili

$14.00

Sour Cream | Tortilla Strips

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Spicy Cabbage Slaw | Micro Greens

Salads & Bowls

Baby Kale Salad

$13.00

Parmesan Cheese | Crispy Quinoa | Seasonal Fruits | Pomegranate | Almond Dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Baby Romaine | Spiced Walnuts | Watermelon Radish | Croutons | Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$13.00

Baby Romaine | Feta | Olives | Cucumber | Tomato | Red Onion | Pepperoncini | Oregano Vinaigrette

Malibu Chopped Bowl

$17.00

Turkey | Avocado | Romaine | Tomato | Shredded Vegetables | Blue Cheese | White Balsamic Dressing

Blackened Chicken Bowl

$18.00

Romaine | Avocado | Corn | Cheddar | Chickpeas | Tomato | Onion | Peppers | Tortilla Strips | Cilantro Lime Dressing

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$20.00

Grilled Salmon | Tabbouleh | Pomegranate | Wild Rice & Farro | Cilantro Lime Dressing

Glass Noodle Bowl

$16.00

Mung Bean Noodles | Broccoli | Carrots | Cauliflower | Purple Kale | Fresno Chilies | Tamari Sauce

Roasted Red Beets Salad

$12.00

Arugula | Goat Cheese | Red Onions | Walnuts | Mandarin Oranges | Citrus Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce | Radishes | Pancetta | Figs | Chives | Blue Cheese Dressing

Trail Mix Bowl

$16.00

Chopped Romaine | Quinoa | Farro | Dried Cranberry | Dates | Jicama | Almonds | Monchego | Champagne Vinaigrette

Burgers & Sandwiches

Wagyu Burger

$18.00

Wagyu Beef | Caramelized Onions | Arugula | Aioli | Brioche Bun

Impossible Burger

$17.00

Vegan Patty | Butter Lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Red Onion | Vegan Aioli | Pretzel Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Kale Slaw | Pickles | Aji Amarillo Aioli | Brioche Bun

Pasta

Aglio Olio

$18.00

Garlic | Olive Oil | Basil | Fresno Chilies | Parmesan

Salmon Linguini

$22.00

Basil | Zucchini | Capers | Light Lemon Cream Sauce

Penne Bolognese

$21.00

Bolognese Sauce | Basil | Parmesan

Fennel Sausage Orecchiette

$21.00

Fennel Sausage | Swiss Chard | Pecorino | Garlic Bread Crumbs

Zucchini Noodles- Zoodles

$18.00

Wild Mushrooms | Roasted Garlic | Cheery Tomatoes | Caramelized Onions | Asparagus

4 Cheese Tortellini

$19.00

Mozzarella | Parmesan | Asiago | Ricotta Cheese Filled | Garlic Butter Sauce | Crispy Garlic | Gluten Free

Pizza

Mozzarella, Herb Tomato Sauce

Burrata Pizza

$20.00

Herb Tomato Sauce | Basil | Olive Oil | Sea Salt

Wild Mushroom & Spinach Pizza

$20.00

Mushroom Duxelles | Mozzarella | Ricotta | Sauté Spinach | Caramelized Onions

Chicken Pesto

$20.00

Blackened Chicken | Almond Pesto | Mozzarella | Sweet Peppers | Pecorino Cheese

Custom Artisan Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella | Herb Tomato Sauce | Choice of Toppings

Arugula & Avocado Pizza

$20.00

Arugula | Avocado | Mozzarella | Caramelized Onion Crema

Entrees

Free Range Chicken

$28.00

Deboned Grilled Half Chicken | Wild Rice & Faro | Citrus Chimichurri | Charred Lemon | Arugula

Dijon Salmon

$29.00

Dijon Glaze | Roasted Potato | Tomato | Asparagus

Steak Frites

$34.00

Filet Mignon | Crack Potatoes | Aji Amarillo Aioli | Drawn Butter | Demi Glaze | Add Shrimp $6

Kofta Kebab

$19.00

Served with | Tzatzik | Greek Salad - Jasmine Turmeric Rice | Pita Bread

Grilled Halibut

$34.00

Smashed Potatoes | Green Beans | Beurre Blanc | Capers | Parsley

Short Rib Risotto

$36.00

Braised Short Rib | Mushroom and Asparagus Risotto with Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Breaded Chicken Breast | Topped with Mozzarella and Basil | Served over Linguini with Marinara Sauce

Proteins, Sides, & Utensils

Proteins

Sides

Earth-Friendly Utensils

Dessert

Copa Three Chocolates

$8.00

Layers of Silky Dar, Milk, and White Chocolate Creams, with Crunchy Hazelnut Praline

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Seasonal Mixed Berry Compote

Apple Strudel

$9.00Out of stock

Creme Anglaise | Caramel Sauce

Choc Chip Cookies

$4.00

Mascarpone

$8.00Out of stock

Mango Sorbet

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake | Mixed Berries | Walnuts

Blueberry Crumble Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Apple Tart

$12.00Out of stock

Lemon Sorbet

$7.00Out of stock

Peach Sorbet

$7.00

Pressed Juice

Cleanse

$8.00

Ginger | Apple Juice | Lemon | Cayenne

Turmeric Tea

$8.00

Fresh Turmeric | Fresh Apple Juice | Lemon | Cayenne | Black Pepper

Orange Juice

$7.00

Watermelon Juice

$7.00

Apple Juice

$7.00

Turmeric Shot

$3.00

Ginger Shot

$3.00

Coffee and Tea

Americano Double

$5.00

Americano Single

$4.00

Cappuccino Double

$5.00

Cappuccino Single

$4.00

Chilled Espresso

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso DOUBLE

$5.00

Espresso SINGLE

$4.00

Golden Milk Latte

$7.00

Hot Tea

$5.50

Lairds Cream

$1.50

Latte Double

$5.50

Latte SINGLE

$4.50

Macchiato DOUBLE

$5.50

Macchiato SINGLE

$4.50

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$7.00

Mocha

$4.50

Mocha Dbl

$5.50

Pocho Chicano

$5.00

Vanilla

$1.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Oat Milk

$4.50

Panna Water

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic water

$2.00

Large Aqua Panna

$7.00

IBC Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Jarritos

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Water

Kid's Menu

Kid's Breakfast

$11.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kid's Pasta

$11.00

Kid's Chicken Bowl

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Malibu, OLLO is a family purveyor of locally sourced California cuisine with Mediterranean and Italian influences.

Website

Location

23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

Directions

Gallery
OLLO image
OLLO image
OLLO image
OLLO image

Similar restaurants in your area

Malibu Farm Restaurant at the Pier
orange starNo Reviews
23000 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Duke's Malibu
orange star4.4 • 9,184
21150 Pacific Coast hwy malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
101 North Eatery & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
30760 Russell Ranch Rd Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
Porta Via Calabasas
orange star4.5 • 2,003
4799 COMMONS WAY Calabasas, CA 91302
View restaurantnext
THE TIPSY GOAT - 159 E. THOUSAND OAKS BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
159 E. THOUSAND OAKS BLVD THOUSAND OAKS, CA 91360
View restaurantnext
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar - Pacific Palisades
orange starNo Reviews
538 Palisades Dr. Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Malibu

Duke's Malibu
orange star4.4 • 9,184
21150 Pacific Coast hwy malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,488
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
SunLife Organics - Cross Creek
orange star4.5 • 326
23823 Malibu Rd #527 Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Bui Sushi
orange star4.4 • 294
23733 Malibu Rd Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Malibu Farm Pier Cafe - Malibu Farm Cafe
orange star4.5 • 201
23000 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
SunLife Organics - Point Dume
orange star4.7 • 66
29169 Heathercliff Rd #110 Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Malibu
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston