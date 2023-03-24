Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Duke's Malibu

9,184 Reviews

$$

21150 Pacific Coast hwy

malibu, CA 90265

Tiny Bubbles

Scarpetta Brut Rosé - Vino Spumante, Italy

$32.00

Doyard 'Vendemiaire' - Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, France

$75.00

Krug 'Grande Cuvee' - Champagne, France

$225.00

Whites & Rosé

La Fiera Pinot Grigio - Veneto, Italy

$18.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc - Marlborough, New Zealand

$18.00

Lieu Dit Sauvignon Blanc - Santa Ynez Valley

$28.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc - Napa Valley (Half Bottle)

$18.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc - Napa Valley (Full Bottle)

$36.00

Tatomer 'Meeresboden' Gruner Veltliner - Santa Barbara County

$28.00

Foxen Chenin Blanc - Ernesto Wickenden Vineyard, Santa Maria Valley

$24.00

Rickshaw Chardonnay - California

$18.00

Chanin Chardonnay - Los Alamos Vineyard, Santa Barbara County

$28.00

Tyler Chardonnay - Santa Barbara County

$32.00

Domaine Remi Jobard 'Vieilles Vignes' - Bourgogne Cote d'Or, France

$36.00

Rombauer Chardonnay - Carneros (Full Bottle)

$44.00

Mont Gravet Rosé (Cinsault) - Pays d'Oc, France

$18.00

Reds

Storm Pinot Noir - Duvarita Vineyard, Santa Barbara County

$28.00

Piro Pinot Noir - Presqu'ile Vineyard, Santa Maria Valley

$34.00

Cobb Pinot Noir (2011) - Emmaline Ann Vineyard, Sonoma Coast

$75.00

Harmand-Geoffrey 'Vieilles Vignes' Pinot Noir (2012) - Gevrey-Chambertin, France

$78.00

Angeleno Wine Co. Grenache - Sierra Pelona Valley, Los Angeles County

$26.00

Giornata Barbera - Paso Robles

$24.00

Stolpman 'Love You Bunches' (carbonic) Sangiovese - Santa Barbara County

$28.00

The Ojai Vineyard Syrah - Santa Barbara County

$26.00

Bedrock 'Old Vine' Zinfandel - California

$26.00

Santa Julia 'Organica' Malbec - Mendoza, Argentina

$18.00

Bernard Baudry 'Le Clos Guillot' Cabernet Franc - Chinon, France

$32.00

Charles Smith 'Substance' Cabernet Sauvignon - Columbia Valley, Washington

$20.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon - Paso Robles

$26.00

Matthiasson Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley

$62.00

Chappellet 'Signature' Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley

$75.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley

$79.00

Shafer 'One Point Five' Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley

$90.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come & enjoy, we are open and ready. We've got a full to go menu that includes all your favorite food, mai tai's, margaritas, discounted bottled wine and of course Hula Pie! Check out our cook at home menu as well.

Website

Location

21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu, CA 90265

Directions

Search similar restaurants

