Nicolas Eatery 22333 Pacific Coast Highway

22333 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, CA 90265

coke
Cheeseburger
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Liquor

Absolute (Well Vodka)

$14.00

grey goose

$16.00

titos

$15.00

Chopin

$17.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Smirnoff (Well Vodka) DBL

$28.00

grey goose DBL

$32.00

titos DBL

$30.00

Chopin DBL

$34.00

Ketel One DBL

$30.00

beefeater(Well Gin)

$14.00

Hendricks

$15.00

tangueray

$14.00

grey whale

$15.00

citadelle

$14.00

Amass Gin

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

beefeater(Well Gin) DBL

$28.00

Hendricks DBL

$30.00

tangueray DBL

$28.00

grey whale DBL

$30.00

citadelle DBL

$28.00

bacardi (Well Rum)

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

bacardi (Well Rum) DBL

$22.00

mi campo (Well Tequila)

$14.00

casamigos reposado

$18.00

el padrino anejo

$14.00

enemigo anejo

$46.00

enemigo crystalino

$22.00

don julio blanco

$17.00

boscol Mezcal

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

El Toroso

$18.00

mi campo (Well Tequila) DBL

$28.00

casamigos reposado DBL

$32.00

el padrino anejo DBL

$28.00

enemigo anejo DBL

$92.00

enemigo crystalino DBL

$44.00

don julio reposado DBL

$34.00

ol grandad (Well Whiskey)

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$15.00

woodford

$16.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Hatozaki

$16.00

ol grandad (Well Whiskey) DBL

$28.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$30.00

woodford DBL

$32.00

macallen 12

$25.00

glenfiddich

$22.00

macallen 12 DBL

$50.00

glenfiddich DBL

$44.00

Aperol

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$12.00

taylor fladgate

$14.00

baileys

pernod

$14.00

remy martin vsop

$14.00

Hine VSOP

$22.00

Fernet

$12.00

Limoncello

$18.00

Wild Fennel Pastis

$18.00

Lilet

$12.00

Aperol DBL

Campari DBL

Cointreau DBL

Grand Marnier DBL

Kahlua DBL

taylor fladgate DBL

baileys DBL

pernod DBL

remy martin vsop DBL

Hine VSOPE

$22.00

B&b

$14.00

Limoncello

$18.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

the nico

$17.00

malibu spritz

$15.00

mikes medicine

$18.00

champagne mojito

$17.00

French Martini

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Malibu Daisy

$17.00

Margarita

$16.00

Moijto

$16.00

Manhattan

$17.00

Negroni

$16.00

mocktail

$10.00

Old Fashion

$15.00

Limoncello Martini

$18.00

Strawberry Cocktail

$18.00

Kir Royal

$16.00

Cadillac margarita

$18.00

Bellini

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Whiskey sour

$18.00

Daqiuri

$17.00

Cosmo

$15.00

French Lace

$18.00

Peach Bourbon

$17.00

Watermelon Mule

$18.00

Tour De France

$17.00

Dark Side

$18.00

vieux carre

$19.00

thai basil mojito

$15.00

brown derby

$18.00

sigapore sling

$16.00

Beer

Weekend vibes IPA

$10.00

TRUMER PILS BTL

$9.00

FAT TIRE BTL

$9.00

Mbc Lager

$10.00

Mbc Hazy

$10.00

Cali Squeeze

$10.00

Kaliber

$8.00

N/A Beverages

coke

$5.00

diet coke

$5.00

sprite

$5.00

shirley temple

$5.00

Grapefruit Soda

$7.00

To Go Soda

$3.00

orange juice

$5.00

apple juice

$5.00

lemonade

$5.00

arnold palmer

$5.00

cranberry juice

$5.00

grapefruit juice

$5.00

Limeade

$5.00

Strawberry Limeade

$5.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

iced tea

$5.00

chamomile tea

$4.00

rose back tea

$4.00

matcha tea

$4.00

mint tea

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Chai Tea

$4.00

americano

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Cappucino

$4.50

machiato

$3.50

espresso

$3.00

double espresso

$6.00

Cold Brew

$7.00

Milk

$4.00

Iced latte

$5.50

Iced coffee

$5.00

sparkling bottled

$7.00

still bottled

$7.00

Bottled Water To Go

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Wine

2018 coeur de terre pinot noir

$17.00

Seguret Syrah

$16.00

2019 b.wise cabernet

$18.00

2016 Coutelin-merville Bordeaux

$20.00

2019 domaine de la meuillere

$17.00

2017 jean baptiste riesling

$14.00

Cru Godard

$14.00

lune et soleil

$17.00

vidal fleury

$12.00

2019Monticello Chardonnay

$18.00

Vitae Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Bauer Gruner

$14.00

Sancerre

$18.00

Crement d'alscace

$15.00

brut rose

$18.00

Field Recordings

$12.00

domaine cala

$17.00

Hill Family

$15.00

Wine Pairing

$35.00

2014 chateau de la cour

$70.00

2019 comte la fond sancerre

$45.00

2018 philippe bouzereau mersault

$90.00

Vidal Fleury

$40.00

Krug

$115.00

2017 aether pinot noir

$70.00

2018 coeur de terre pinot noir

$65.00

2019garemani pinot noir

$150.00

2020 storm pinot noir

$90.00

2016 narcisse

$130.00

2019 b.wise cabernet

$70.00

2017 stewart cellars tartan

$100.00

2015 ridge vineyards monte bello

$425.00

2018 buccella

$375.00

2016 heitz cellar c-91

$250.00

2018 garemani cabernet

$200.00

2016 ridge lytton estate

$85.00

2018 bien nacido

$55.00

2018 ojai syrah

$65.00

2016 marsannay clos du roy

$130.00

2010 chateau gaby

$95.00

2014 Givry 1er Cru

$85.00

2011 chambolle musigny domaine bertagna

$195.00

2012 pommard grand epenots

$250.00

2016 echezeaux

$340.00

2015 vosne romanne

$320.00

2016 clos de vougeot

$270.00

2006 nuits saint georges clos de l'arlot

$310.00

2012 nuits saint georges michel gros

$290.00

1985 corton

$300.00

Seguret Cote Du Rhone

$60.00

2020 franck balthazar cote du rhone

$60.00

1990 hermitage

$225.00

2017 cornas syrah

$155.00

2018 saint esprit

$50.00

2021 domain des espiers syrah

$70.00

2017 domaine jean royer chateau neuf du pape

$75.00

2012 chateau fourcas dupre

$60.00

2016 le marquis de calon

$110.00

2003 Calon Segur

$470.00

2014 closerie de camensac

$55.00

2014 lacoste-boire

$100.00

2011 chateau villemaurine

$120.00

2006 Cheval Blanc

$1,650.00

2016 Domaine Seguret

$60.00

Chateau Gruaud Larose

$270.00

2016 Coutelin- Merville Bordeaux

$70.00

2019 Arnaud Boue

$80.00

2019 ojai sauvignon blanc

$50.00

Nv Bauer gruner

$40.00

Lune Et Soliel

$65.00

2019 camins 2 dreams

$70.00

2017 thomas fogarty

$70.00

2017 aether chardonnay

$60.00

2018 grgich hills chardonnay

$75.00

2019 Monticello Vineyards

$65.00

2018 far niente chardonnay

$150.00

2017 maitre de chai chardonnay

$110.00

2018 Domaine Jean Francois

$255.00

2021 hill family estate

$55.00

2019 domaine naudet sancerre

$60.00

2019 domaine st germain saint bris

$50.00

2016 la semillante de sigalas

$50.00

2019 chateau les charmes godard

$55.00

2018 gilbourg

$90.00

2018 la haie nardin

$65.00

2017 sittweg

$95.00

2016 jean baptiste les natures

$40.00

2017 kaefferkopf

$90.00

2019 orange

$85.00

2018 pascal robin petit chablis

$70.00

2019 domane de la meuliere chablis

$65.00

2016 Domaine Creusserome Macon

$55.00

2021 domaine seguinot chablis

$75.00

2013 corton charlemagne

$475.00

2016 puligny montrachet etienne sauzet

$255.00

2017 meursault en la barre

$175.00

2018 meursault fanny sabre

$275.00

2017 meursault jobard morey

$170.00

2017 garemani sauvignon blanc

$105.00

Painted Fields

$50.00

2021 Kings Carey

$70.00

Caillotte Sancerre

$70.00

2017 Le Chateau Loudenne

$80.00

2020 Domaine Vocoret Chablis

$125.00

2021 Vitae Sauvignon Blac

$60.00

Chateau La Rabotine

$70.00

n.v. hubert meyer crement

$50.00

n.v. remy-codan

$170.00

2010 dom perignon

$550.00

2012 louis roederer

$620.00

n.v. pierre & bertrand couly brut rose

$70.00

2020 domaine de cala rose

$55.00

2020 domaine ott

$95.00

2020 chateau d'ollieres

$60.00

hill family rose

$55.00

Strom Rose

$45.00

2020 Les Sarrins

$55.00

2021 Kumasha (natural)

$40.00

corkage fee

$25.00

N.V. salad day

$40.00

2021 aslina

$50.00

2021 lumina

$75.00

2020 christina

$70.00

2021 kumusha

$40.00

2021 oeno pinot noir

$55.00

2020 balthazar

$65.00

To Go Wine

Le Haie Nardin

$45.00

Gruner

$30.00

Domaine Ott

$60.00

Cherry Rum

$60.00

Hill Rose

$22.00

Limoncello

$60.00

Painted Fields

$22.00

Macon Peronne

$25.00

Jean Francoise Sanford

$160.00

Fanny Sabre Meursault

$180.00

Ott

$60.00

Codan Remy

$65.00

Pierre Couly

$35.00

Krug

$80.00

Crement

$20.00

b wise cab

$45.00

coted du rhone seguret

$35.00

Chateau Gaby

$65.00

Coeur De Terre

$30.00

Givry 1er Cru

$50.00

Frank Balthazar CDR

$30.00

Petit Sirah Ridge

$40.00

Oeneo Pinot

$25.00

SOUPS, SALADS & APPETIZERS

Asparagus and leek Soup steamed milk, fava beans & mint

French Onion Soup

$14.00

french emmental cheese, croutons

White Corn Soup

White Corn Soup

$14.00

chanterelle mushrooms

Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00+

Goat Cheese Salad, mixed greens, dried apricots, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Bibb Salad

$14.00+

Bibb Salad, butter lettuce, champagne vinaigrette

deviled eggs

$14.00

Tuna Sashimi

$22.00

fava bean, green peppercorn vinagrette

Cheese & Charcuterie

$28.00

Cheese & Charcuterie, rosette de Lyon, Bayonne ham, country pate, brie, humblot fog, manchego cheese

Avocado Malibu

$18.00

Avocado Malibu, grilled shrimp, cherry tomatoes

TOAST & EGGS

Avocado toast

$17.00

heirloom cherry tomato, sunny side up egg

Smoked salmon tartine

$18.00

capers, dill, beet créme fraiche, nori powder

French Boursin Omelet

French Boursin Omelet

$17.00

chives, boursin cheese, fine herbs, fingerling potatoes

Quiche, leeks, mushrooms

$18.00

leeks, mushrooms, gruyere & manchego, mixed greens

Scrambled Eggs

$12.00

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Tuna Burger

$21.00

tuna steak, artichoke heart, tomato, greens, olive tapenade

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

tomato, greens, carbon beach sauce

Cheeseburger

$22.00

cheddar cheese, "bu sauce", tomato, greens

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Chesse

$16.00

Vietnamese Bahn Mi

vietnamese style sandwich with pickled vegetables and your choice of grilled veggies or pork belly

LES CLASSIQUES

Parpadelle Pasta

$28.00

Pasta, fresh papardelle, sungold tomatoes, herb pistou sauce

Steak Frites

$38.00

Steak Frites, 8oz hanger steak, French fries

Rocky's farm roasted chicken

$29.00

Arctic char

$34.00

ON THE SIDE

Side Of French Fries

$10.00

Side Of Broccolini

$10.00

Side Of Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Side Of Green Beans

$10.00

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Side Of Fried Chicken

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

Side of arctic Char

$14.00

Side Of Lobster

$22.00

2 Eggs

$6.00

Side Of Avocado

$4.00

Side Of Steak

$18.00

Side Of Pasta

$10.00

Side Of Tuna Steak

$14.00

Side Of 1 Egg

$4.00

Side of shrimp

$11.00

Beef Patty

$12.00

AMUSE BOUCHE

smoked almonds

$5.00

house made pickles

$5.00

country bread

SALADS

Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00+

Goat Cheese Salad, mixed greens, dried apricots, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Bibb Salad

$14.00+

Bibb Salad, butter lettuce, champagne vinaigrette

Tomato Salad

$17.00+

MAINS

Parpadelle Pasta

$28.00

Pasta, fresh papardelle, sungold tomatoes, herb pistou sauce

Steak Frites

$38.00

Steak Frites, 8oz hanger steak, French fries

Artichoke Barigoule

$28.00

Artichoke Barigoule, artichoke heart, fennel, leeks panisse

Rocky's farm roasted chicken

$31.00

Rocky's farm roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, frisee salad, jus de poulet

Le Burger

$22.00

Le Burger, fiscalini cheddar cheese, caramelized sweet onions, rémoulade, tomato, greens. French fries on the side.

Arctic char

$34.00

haricot vert, salsify & marble potatoes, basil sauce

Moule Frites

$28.00

Vietnamese Boeuf Bourguignon

$32.00

Duck Breast

$38.00

ON THE SIDE

Side Of French Fries

$10.00

Side Of Broccolini

$10.00

Side Of Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Side Of Green Beans

$10.00

Side Of Chicken Breast

$10.00

Side Of Fried Chicken

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

Side of arctic Char

$14.00

Side Of Lobster

$22.00

2 Eggs

$6.00

Side Of Avocado

$4.00

Side Of Steak

$18.00

Side Of Pasta

$10.00

Side Of Tuna Steak

$14.00

Side Of 1 Egg

$4.00

Side of shrimp

$9.00

dessert

creme brulee

$12.00

cobbler

$12.00

chocolate torte

$12.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate mousse

$12.00

Plum jam ice cream

$8.00

Poached Pear

$14.00

dog food

chicken for dog

$7.00

cheese bites

$4.00

beef patty for dog

$9.00

scrambled eggs for dog

$5.00

kids meals

kids salmon

$14.00

kids cheeseburger

$14.00

kids grilled cheese

$14.00

kids pasta

$14.00

kids fried chicken

$14.00

SWEATSHIRTS

Green Hoodie

$68.00

Grey Zip Up

$62.00

SHIRTS

White T-Shirt

$30.00

Blue T-Shirt

$30.00

HATS

Blue Trucker Hat

Blue Trucker Hat

$42.00
Red Trucker Hat

Red Trucker Hat

$42.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
french style family restaurant serving seasonal local ingredients

22333 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265

