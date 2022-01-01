Tacos in Malibu

RED- corn tortilla, skirt steak (medium), pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn (sautéed in olive/canola oil), red cabbage (red bell pepper, red onion, red cabbage with plain red wine vinegar, canola/olive oil, salt), salsa roja sauce. YELLOW- corn tortilla, pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn (sautéed in olive/canola oil), butternut squash, spaghetti squash, habanero salsa GREEN- corn tortilla, pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn (sautéed in olive/canola oil), grilled marinated chicken thigh, shaved brussels sprouts (dressed with lemon dressing), pea shoots (also dressed with lemon dressing), salsa verde

