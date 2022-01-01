Tacos in Malibu
Cafe Habana Malibu
3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu
|FISH TACOS MALIBU STYLE
|$18.00
2 tacos - grilled wild caught mahi mahi, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle crema
|STEAK TACOS
|$18.00
2 tacos - marinated skirt steak, avocado salsa verde, queso fresco, Mexican crema
|A LA CARTE GRILLED CHICKEN TACO
|$8.00
grilled chicken, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle crema
Malibu Farm
23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
|Stop Light Tacos
|$25.00
RED- corn tortilla, skirt steak (medium), pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn (sautéed in olive/canola oil), red cabbage (red bell pepper, red onion, red cabbage with plain red wine vinegar, canola/olive oil, salt), salsa roja sauce. YELLOW- corn tortilla, pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn (sautéed in olive/canola oil), butternut squash, spaghetti squash, habanero salsa GREEN- corn tortilla, pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn (sautéed in olive/canola oil), grilled marinated chicken thigh, shaved brussels sprouts (dressed with lemon dressing), pea shoots (also dressed with lemon dressing), salsa verde
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Malibu
21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
|Poke Tacos
|$15.50
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
|Beer Battered Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Beer battered fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, salsa roja, queso fresco, tortilla chips
Fish Grill - Malibu
22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, MALIBU
|GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE
|$16.00
|FISH TACO ALA CARTE
|$7.00
