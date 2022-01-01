Greek salad in Malibu
Malibu restaurants that serve greek salad
More about OLLO
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
OLLO
23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Chopped Baby Romaine | Feta | Olives | Cucumber | Tomato | Red Onion | Pepperoncini | Oregano Vinaigrette
More about Malibu Farm
Malibu Farm
23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
|Greek Salad
|$20.00
Watermelon & Feta. Feta is marinated with herbs and olive oil. On top of feta and watermelon is a mixture of arugula, red onion, cherry tomato, olives, bell pepper, capers, quinoa. Dressing is red wine vinaigrette with whole grain mustard