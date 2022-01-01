Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Malibu

Malibu restaurants
Malibu restaurants that serve burritos

OLLO image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

OLLO

23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.1 (918 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Scrambled Eggs | Applewood Bacon or Sausage | Tater Tots | Cheddar Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Roasted Poblano Sauce | Tortilla Chips on the Side
More about OLLO
Cafe Habana Malibu image

 

Cafe Habana Malibu

3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN BURRITO$18.00
yellow rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, served with a side salad
SHRIMP BURRITO$18.00
yellow rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, served with a side salad
VEGETABLE BURRITO$18.00
yellow rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, served with a side salad
More about Cafe Habana Malibu
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Poblano Lobster Burrito$32.00
More about Malibu Farm
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Malibu

21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu

Avg 4.4 (9184 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$16.50
La Gloria flour tortilla stuffed with applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, salsa, pinto beans, tomatillo aioli, potatoes, jack & cheddar cheese, with a side of chips & salsa
More about Duke's Malibu
Consumer pic

 

Real Coconut

The Park at Cross Creek, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Burrito$17.00
Sweet potato hash, cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, leaves and greens, pico de gallo, guacamole.
More about Real Coconut

