Burritos in Malibu
Malibu restaurants that serve burritos
More about OLLO
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
OLLO
23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Scrambled Eggs | Applewood Bacon or Sausage | Tater Tots | Cheddar Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Roasted Poblano Sauce | Tortilla Chips on the Side
More about Cafe Habana Malibu
Cafe Habana Malibu
3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$18.00
yellow rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, served with a side salad
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$18.00
yellow rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, served with a side salad
|VEGETABLE BURRITO
|$18.00
yellow rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, served with a side salad
More about Duke's Malibu
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Malibu
21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.50
La Gloria flour tortilla stuffed with applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, salsa, pinto beans, tomatillo aioli, potatoes, jack & cheddar cheese, with a side of chips & salsa