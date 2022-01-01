Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Malibu
/
Malibu
/
Chicken Tenders
Malibu restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
Avg 4.4
(1488 reviews)
Chicken Strips
$9.00
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
Cafe Habana Malibu
3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu
No reviews yet
CHICKEN FINGERS
$10.00
3 chicken fingers served with french fries, bbq sauce and ranch dressing
More about Cafe Habana Malibu
