Malibu seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Malibu

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (1488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16" Napoletana$21.00
Cheese pizza with tomato sauce.
Large Chopped Salad$16.00
Chopped romaine, red onions,
hearts of palm, bell peppers, provolone,
bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans
with Italian vinaigrette.
Large Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons, served with Caesar dressing.
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
Duke's Malibu image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Malibu

21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu

Avg 4.4 (9184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Fish Tacos$19.00
Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
Korean Sticky Ribs$16.50
Crispy compart family farms duroc pork ribs, spicy gochujang glaze, fresh herbs, lime
Kids Cheeseburger$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
More about Duke's Malibu
Restaurant banner

 

Fish Grill - Malibu

22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, MALIBU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ANGEL HAIR PASTA$15.00
SALMON FILLET$22.00
FISH & CHIPS$17.00
More about Fish Grill - Malibu

