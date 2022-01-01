Malibu seafood restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
Popular items
16" Napoletana
$21.00
Cheese pizza with tomato sauce.
Large Chopped Salad
$16.00
Chopped romaine, red onions,
hearts of palm, bell peppers, provolone,
bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans
with Italian vinaigrette.
Large Caesar Salad
$15.00
Romaine lettuce with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons, served with Caesar dressing.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Malibu
21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu
Popular items
Grilled Fish Tacos
$19.00
Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
Korean Sticky Ribs
$16.50
Crispy compart family farms duroc pork ribs, spicy gochujang glaze, fresh herbs, lime
Kids Cheeseburger
$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese