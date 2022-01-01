Parma Pizzeria Napoletana
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
2874 Reviews
$$
796 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
796 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks CA 91360
Nearby restaurants
THE TIPSY GOAT
We are a family owned Irish pub and grill located in downtown Thousand Oaks. We offer Irish and American cuisine and a full bar in a casual fun atmoshere. You can join us on one of our 2 large outdoor patios or inside for a cozy dining experience. We have something for everyone to enjoy including pool, darts, shuffleboard, ping pong, giant Jenga, multiple firepits and more. There are DJ's and dancing every Friday and Saturday night and brunch with live music on the patio every Sunday.
Latino Market & Grill
Proudly serving tasty cooked meals and the best pastor tacos in the Thousand Oaks area for over 30 years.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0007
Nothing Bundt Cakes
SunLife Organics
Come in and enjoy!