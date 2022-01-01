Go
Pizza

Parma Pizzeria Napoletana

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

2874 Reviews

$$

796 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Popular Items

NY Whole Cheese$21.00
Thin Crust NY Pizza, Our Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Meatballs$9.00
Parma's Homemade Meatballs
Classic Detroit Cheese Large$22.00
The Original "Red Top" Pie with Two "Racing Stripes" of Red Sauce.
Margherita Pizza$16.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fior Di Latte, EVOO, Sea Salt
Mixed Greens Salad$8.00
Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Garbanzo Beans, Black Olives, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese w/ House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing. Pepperoncini upon request
Detroiter Small$14.50
Two Kinds: Pepperoni Under The Cheese & Smoked Cupping Pepperoni On Top
NY Cheese Slice$3.75
NY Mozzarella Cheese Slice
Additional Toppings $0.75 & $1.25
Detroiter Large$26.00
Two Kinds: Pepperoni Under The Cheese & Smoked Cupping Pepperoni On Top
Garlic Parmesan Sticks$7.00
Garlic Butter, Parmesan Cheese, Sea Salt w/ Side of Marinara Sauce
Cannoli$3.75
House Made Cannoli Filled To Order. Sweet Ricotta Cream, Chocolate Chips, Powdered Sugar
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

796 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks CA 91360

Directions

