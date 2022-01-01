Go
Popular Items

Chocolate Supreme$9.95
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Mint Chip$10.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
PB Protein Bowl$12.95
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.
The Epic$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99
Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
Berry Blaze$9.95
5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.

Location

Thousand Oaks CA

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
