Quesadillas in Simi Valley
Simi Valley restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about CHOP IT UP | FRESH & HEALTHY
CHOP IT UP | FRESH & HEALTHY
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd, Simi Valley
|CREATE YOUR OWN QUESADILLA
|$9.99
|MAKE YOUR OWN LIL' QUESADILLA
|$7.99
Includes 1 Base, 4 Base Toppings, Includes your choice of grilled chicken or Steak.
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G, SIMI VALLEY
|KILLER QUESADILLAS
|$8.00
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa.
|KIDDIE QUESADILLA
|$6.00
Half of a whole wheat tortilla, stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with blue corn chips and salsa.
|RANCHERO CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$13.50
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with ranchero chicken and cheese, topped with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.