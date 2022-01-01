Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Simi Valley

Simi Valley restaurants
Simi Valley restaurants that serve burritos

Main pic

 

Lucky Dog Café - Inclusion Coffee

2139 Tapo Street, Unit 113, Simi Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.10
Flour tortilla, egg, potatoes, cheese, bell pepper, onion, choice of meat, choice of cheese
More about Lucky Dog Café - Inclusion Coffee
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G, SIMI VALLEY

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAJA BURRITO$14.50
Chicken in a ranchero sauce, pinto beans, and rice wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. With salad garnish.
BUDDHA BURRITO$13.50
Sautéed veggies, pinto beans, and rice wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
More about The Natural Cafe

