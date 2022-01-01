Burritos in Simi Valley
Simi Valley restaurants that serve burritos
Lucky Dog Café - Inclusion Coffee
2139 Tapo Street, Unit 113, Simi Valley
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.10
Flour tortilla, egg, potatoes, cheese, bell pepper, onion, choice of meat, choice of cheese
The Natural Cafe
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G, SIMI VALLEY
|BAJA BURRITO
|$14.50
Chicken in a ranchero sauce, pinto beans, and rice wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. With salad garnish.
|BUDDHA BURRITO
|$13.50
Sautéed veggies, pinto beans, and rice wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.